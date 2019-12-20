Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is out now for all gamers across the globe. Here at Shacknews, we've spent hundreds of hours experiencing everything Destiny 2 has to offer, putting together this complete Destiny 2 strategy guide. In it you’ll find guides for single events, walkthroughs for raids, strikes, story missions and more. It will grow and expand in the days and weeks to come, giving you everything you need to defeat your enemies and restore Guardians to their former glory.

Last Updated: December 20, 2019. Use the links below to jump straight to specific guide content.

Destiny 2 DLC and Content Guides:

Destiny 2 Raid Guides:

Destiny 2 General Guides:

Season of Dawn guides

Season of Dawn campaign walkthrough

Return to Mercury to help Osiris repair the Sundial, and fight back against the Red Legion and the Vex once more.

How to unlock the seasonal artifact - Lantern of Osiris

Acquire new and powerful mods and raise your Power beyond the max by unlocking the seasonal artifact, Lantern of Osiris.

Ritual weapons - Season of Dawn

Learn about the three new Ritual weapons in Season of Dawn and how best to acquire each of them.

Line in the Sand god roll

Find out the best roll for the Line in the Sand Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn.

Martyr's Retribution god roll

Learn what the best perks for the Martyr's Retribution Grenade Launcher are in Destiny 2's latest season.

Steelfeather Repeater god roll

Take a look at the best perks and stats for the Steelfeather Repeater Auto Rifle so you can get the best line-up for your weapons.

How to get more Polarized Fractaline

Find out more about Polarized Fractaline, including the quickest way to farm for this resource in a short amount of time.

Lantern of Osiris Artifact guide

Learn more about the different upgrades and mods available in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn's artifact.

How to start the Sundial

A quick guide that will show you everything you need to know to kick off the Sundial activity introduced in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn.

Seasonal Event Guides

How to get Personal Touch

Learn how to obtain the Rare material Personal Touch in Destiny 2's Dawning holiday event.

How to get Chitin Powder

Everything you need to know to get your hands on more Chitin Powder in Destiny 2's Dawning holiday event.

How to deliver Thousand Layer Cookies to Riven

Learn how to approach Riven in The Last Wish raid and deliver Thousand Layer Cookies during the Dawning holiday event.

How to make Fractal Rolls

Learn the recipe needed to craft Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2's Dawning holiday event.

How to get Pinch of Light

All the secrets you need to know to acquire the Rare crafting material Pinch of Light in the Dawning holiday event.

All Dawning recipes and ingredients

A complete list of all the recipes and ingredients that Guardians need to know about in Destiny 2's Dawning holiday event.

Shadowkeep Guides

Shadowkeep campaign walkthrough

Team up with Eris Morn to discover what's happening deep below the lunar surface.

Best weapons and god rolls in Shadowkeep

Get into the meta game of Destiny 2 by using some of the best weapons and farming for some god rolls.

Gate Lord's Eye Seasonal Artifact mods

Power the Gate Lord's Eye Seasonal Artifact to unlock powerful mods that change how you play Destiny 2.

All Jade Rabbit statue locations

Where to find all the Jade Rabbits hidden around the Moon. Go and feed them to get your rewards!

Lectern of Enchantment

Everything you need to know about the Lectern of Enchantment, a new gear-crafting feature added with Shadowkeep.

How to get the Khvostov 7G-02

Pick up one of the most popular guns in Destiny 2, the mighty Khvostov auto rifle.

How to get Deathbringer, Exotic Rocket Launcher

You are become death, the destroyer of worlds. Get your hands on the Deathbringer Rocket Launcher and rain terror down on your enemies.

How to get Edgewise, Ritual weapon

Learn the fastest way to unlock Edgewise, the Vanguard Machine Gun Ritual weapon.

Season 8 Iron Banner quest steps

A complete walkthrough for the Season 8 Iron Banner quest which rewards armor and weapons.

All Powerful gear tiers and sources

With Shadowkeep comes a refresh of the Powerful gear reward system. Learn how the new tier system works and where these drops come from.

How to get the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle

Dish out more critical damage to bosses with the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle.

What to do with the small rice cake

So you found a small rice cake and don't know what to do with it?

Ritual Weapons

Learn all about the Ritual weapons in Destiny 2, how to get them, what they're perks are, and whether they're worth chasing.

How to do finisher moves

Take down enemies in style using new finisher moves.

How to kill Champions

Shadowkeep added a new enemy type to Destiny 2: Champions. Barrier Champions, Overload Champions, and Unstoppable Champions take a lot to put down, unless you have the right setup.

How to get Shadowkeep pre-order bonuses

Pre-ordered Shadowkeep and looking for your Two-Tailed Fox? Here's where to find it.

How to play the Tire Game

Learn how to play a neat little game added to Destiny 2 with Shadowkeep.

Trove Guardian guide

Learn where to go after taking down the Trove Guardian Hive Knight in the Anchor of Light.

How to get to the Chamber of Night

The Chamber of Night holds an important quest item, but finding the area can prove difficult.

What are cache codes?

Looking to complete a bounty but don't know what cache codes are? We're here to help.

What are Vex Chassis Components?

Started getting Vex Chassis Components? Here's what they do and what you get for picking them up.

How to start the Vex Offensive

Earn some more Powerful gear by defending the Moon from a Vex invasion. But first you need to know how to start the event.

How to get Upgrade Modules

Fill your inventory with Upgrade Modules so you're always ready to infuse your gear.

How to complete the Memory Pursuit from Eris Morn

Eris Morn offers a powerful item in exchange for completing a Memory Pursuit. Here's how you get one of these Memories and what's involved in completing it.

Memory of Toland, the Shattered

A short guide to completing the Memory of Toland, the Shattered, one of Eris Morn's fireteam members.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep roadmap

A look ahead at what content awaits players in Shadowkeep and Season of the Undying.

Essence Weapon Parts:





Season of Opulence

When does Season of Opulence start?

Set your alarms, take a day off work, and ensure your team is raid-ready because the Season of Opulence begins soon!

Get to max Power fast in Season of Opulence

Increase your chances of reaching the new max Power by focusing on a core few areas of the game.

Menagerie recipes and rune combinations

Get the weapon or armor you want by slotting the right runes into the right slots using the Menagerie recipe list.

All Menagerie Triumphs

Earn 500 Imperials for each of the Menagerie Triumphs you unlock in Season of Opulence.

How to get Luxurious Toast emote

Sit back and relax with the Luxurious Toast emote, only available by completing a specific section of a raid.

Weapons to use once Whisper nerfs hit

With Whisper of the Worm nerfed, you're going to need a new boss-melting weapon, here are some good options.

How to get more Imperials

Get your hands on more Imperials so you can upgrade your Chalice of Opulence and acquire stronger gear.

An Imperial Summons, The Invitation

Respond to a call from Calus and complete his invitation to gain access to the Crown of Sorrow raid and the Menagerie.

Where to find Pursuits and Bounties

The Pursuits and Bounties were moved out of your Inventory with the introduction of Season of Opulence, and now you're having trouble finding them.

How to get the Wendigo-GL3 Pinnacle weapon

Learn how to get the most powerful Grenade Launcher in the game, the Wendigo-GL3, and the easiest way to cheese the quest.

How to get the Revoker Pinnacle weapon

Become the ultimate PVP sniper by unlocking the Revoker Pinnacle weapon.

How to get the Hush Pinnacle weapon

Lay waste to every enemy in your way with the Gambit Pinnacle weapon, Hush, a powerful Combat Bow.



What is Lost Treasure?

A strange new drop has appeared in Destiny 2 called "Lost Treasure".

Iron Banner - Test of Strength

Complete each step in the Test of Strength Iron Banner quest to unlock a full set of armor.

How to get Blue Runes

How to farm Blue Runes for use in creating powerful gear using the Chalice of Opulence.

Imperial Treasure chest locations

Joker's Wild Guides

Who to side with in Destiny 2: Drifter or Vanguard

Picking a side for the Decision Point quest is not easy, so get some information about each side and what happens when you pick one over the other.

Decision Point, Allegiance quest line

A complete breakdown of the entire Decision Point, Allegiance quest line. Learn each of the steps and the rewards for picking Drifter or Vanguard.

Hidden Messages, Drifter Tape locations

Learn the locations of all seven of Drifter's tapes for the Hidden Messages or Survival Guide quest step.

How to get The Recluse pinnacle weapon

Dominate your foes in the Crucilbe by unlocking the latest pinnacle weapon, The Recluse.

How to get the 21% Delirium pinnacle weapon

Unlock Gambit's new pinnacle weapon, 21% Delirium, and ruin Primevals in Gambit.

How to get the Oxygen SR3 pinnacle weapon

Become the Vanguards greatest asset by unlocking the Oxygen SR3 pinnacle weapon.

How to get Weak Synthesizer

Enter the Reckoning, Destiny 2's newest PVE mode, by getting a Weak Synthesizer for Drifter.

Power Surge bounties and Power 640

Catch up to your friends with the Power Surge bounties, a quick way to reach Power 640.

How to get Gambit Prime armor

Everything you need to know to get your hands on Gambit Prime armor in Destiny 2.

How to play The Reckoning

Enter the back of Drifter's ship and fight through three tiers of Taken in a dimension of the Nine.

What is a Sentry Synth?

Learn what the Sentry Synth is, how you use it, and where you can get more.

What is an Invader Synth?

Find out more about the Invader Synth, what it does, and how to use it.

Dust Lore collectibles

Learn how to find all the Dust Lore collectible items hidden around The Reckoning.

Kill the Primeval in Gambit Prime

Here's everything you need to know to take down the Primeval boss in Gambit Prime.

How to play Gambit Prime

Everything you need to know to play and win in Gambit Prime.

How to get the Service Revolver Hand Cannon

Learn how to unlock the new Service Revolver Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

Where to find Eva Levante

Track down everyone's favorite space grandma and get ready to celebrate!

Revelry guide

A complete guide to the Revelry, a spring-themed event in Destiny 2.

Where is the Verdant Forest?

Though the Verdant Forest is an area in Mercury's the Infinite Forest, you cannot launch it from Brother Vance's stomping ground.

Zero Hour mission guide

Fight through the ruins of the Old Tower and defeat Siriks to claim the Outbreak Perfected Exotic Pulse Rifle.

Invitation of the Nine

Learn about the mysterious Nine through a weekly in-game activity that requires you to collect samples of various enemies.

Void, Arc, and Solar Configuration Puzzle

Solve the Void Configuration, Arc Configuration, and Solar Configuration in the Zero Hour Heroic mode to unlock the Scrap ship and the Outbreak Perfected Exotic catalyst.

Black Armory Guides

Mysterious Box and Black Armory Key quest

Learn how to get the fourth key for the lock on the Mysterious Box and how to complete the Black Armory Key quest.

Mysterious Datapad, Solve the Riddle

After working through most of the Mysterious Box quest, players will receive a Mysterious Datapad showing nothing more than a seven-line riddle.

Unlock the Izanami Forge

Gain access to the third forge released in the Black Armory update to craft new weapons.

Where to find the Bergusia Forge

The Bergusia Forge is available for all Annual Pass owners to experience, but finding it can be a bit difficult.

How to get Black Armory armor

Black Armory armor is required in completing several in-game bounties, plus it looks pretty cool. Getting the armor isn't immediately obvious, but there is a way to get a guaranteed drop.

How to use Forge Polymer

Increase your chances of earning a full set of Black Armory armor with Forge Polymer

How to get Anarchy Exotic grenade launcher

The Anarchy Exotic grenade launcher lays a web of Arc energy on the ground to disrupt and damage enemies, making it one of the most unique Exotics worth unlocking in Destiny 2.

How to get Le Monarque Exotic bow

Poison your enemies from afar with the powerful Le Monarque Exotic bow, only available through the Black Armory.

Forsaken Guides

Forsaken Campaign Walkthrough

We take you step-by-step through the entire Destiny 2: Forsaken campaign, including all missions, as well as the last boss fight.

How to get a Seed of Light

Unlock the other subclass paths in Destiny 2: Forsaken by getting another Seed of Light.

Broken Awoken Talisman Quest

Fix the Broken Awoken Talisman as part of the Key of Light and Darkness quest to gain access to a spectacular new area.

Gambit beginner's guide

Get the low-down on Destiny 2's latest and greatest game mode, Gambit. This fast-paced mode brings together PVE and PVP into one ultimate experience.

All Gambit Medals

Complete all the Triumphs and unlock Hush by collecting Gambit medals.

Gambit Infamy ranks and rewards

Know how many points are needed to rank up through each level and how many points are awarded from matches and bounties in Gambit.

How to activate the Cryo-Pod Heroic Public Event

With new Public Events added, players will need to know how to turn them Heroic to reap the most rewards.

How to activate the Ether Harvest Heroic Public Event

The second Public Event on the Tangled Shore is the Ether Harvest, and it's not quite clear how to turn it Heroic.

How to unlock Ace of Spades

Get your hands on the famous hand cannon of Cayde-6. Those who played the original Destiny will be pleasantly surprised with the changes its received.

How to unlock Chaperone

Get your hands on the Exotic Shotgun that dominated Crucible in the original Destiny.

How to unlock Wish-Ender

Fight through some of the hardest end-game content to unlock a bow that lets you see enemies through walls.

How to unlock Malfeasance

Get your hands on the Exotic Hand Cannon that dominates Gambit and destroys other Guardians.

How to bulk delete shaders in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Delete shaders in bulk and clear inventory space with Destiny 2: Forsaken.

How to get Ghost Fragments in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Learn the various activities that award Ghost Fragments in Destiny 2.

How to get Cayde's Exotic Stash preorder bonus

Those who preordered Destiny 2: Forsaken received several Cayde-6-themed cosmetic items, but they're not easy to find at the start of the campaign.

How to get Prime Engrams

Learn the best way to get Prime Engrams to increase your Power.

How to get Eververse Bounty Notes

Tess Everis offers bounties that reward Bright Dust, but buying them requires Eververse Bounty Notes.

How to get Taken Mods

Increase the damage you deal to Taken, improve grenade recharge, and take less damage from Taken sources by equipping a Taken mod.

How to use a character Power Boost

Skip the grind and take a character from the starting level and power all the way up to Level 30 and Power 330 by using a Power Boost.

Who is Master Ives?

He's been murdered as part of the Festival of the Lost 2018 event, but some players don't know or don't remember who he was.

How to make Vanilla Blades

The Dawning tasks players with baking cookies, and one of those are the Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx.

The Dawning holiday oven recipes and ingredients

Learn all the recipes to bake all the cookies as part of The Dawning.

Spider's Wanted Bounties

Dreaming City Guides

All Ascendant Chests

Each week, 10 Ascendant Chests are hidden around the Dreaming City, let us help you find them all.

All Cat Locations

Players who find all the cats hidden around the Dreaming City and give them a small gift will receive a reward.

All Corrupted Egg locations

Find and destroy all the Corrupted Eggs in the Dreaming City with Wish-Ender to unlock the Corrupted Omelette triumph.

Ascendant Challenge schedule and location

Learn what the Ascendant Challenge is this week and where to locate it in the Dreaming City.

How to unlock the Dreaming City

The Dreaming City was shown in a lot of Destiny 2: Forsaken marketing material, here's how to access the mysterious location.

How to complete the Blind Well

The Blind Well offers players an exciting new end-game challenge, though figuring out how to complete it can be tough for new players.

What to do with Unstable Charge of Light

An Unstable Charge of Light is a consumable players will likely come across as they journey around the Dreaming City, but figuring out what it does isn't easy.

Where to get a Charge of Light

The Blind Well requires a Charge of Light to activate, here's where you can get your hands on enough to run several waves of the new end-game activity.

How to complete the Heroic Blind Well

Lovingly referred to as Tier 4, the Heroic Blind Well is a brutally challenging Blind Well event that will take many underprepared players by surprise.

What does "you lack something" mean?

Discover the meaning behind the three-word phrase the secret cats say to you in the Dreaming City.

Where to find an Offering for the Oracle

The Oracle in the temple near Divalian Mists gives rewards in exchange for offerings, but knowing where to get an offering isn't entirely clear.

Purification Ritual - Defeat any Plague of the Well

After giving the Oracle and offering, players might receive a Purification Ritual that tasks them with defeating any Plague of the Well while Ascendant. This is a difficult task for even the most experienced Destiny player.



How to farm Dark Fragments

Amass a large supply of Dark Fragments so you can buy as many of Petra Venj's weekly bounties as you want.

Where to get more Tincture of Queensfoil

Access the Ascendant realms by getting more Tincture of Queensfoild in the Dreaming City.

What does "you lack something" mean?

There are cats that can be found around the Dreaming City that say nothing more than "You lack something", here's what to do with them.

How to get to the Shattered Throne

Before learning how to complete the Shattered Throne, learn when it's available and how to get there.

Shattered Throne dungeon guide

A complete walkthrough for the end-game 3-player activity called the Shattered Throne. A supremely difficult mini raid that requires excellent teamwork and a high Power level.

Ascendant Challenge, Maximum Curse

Learn where to find the portal hiding the Ascendant Challenge in the Dreaming City.

How to get to Callum's Grave

Discover the place where Callum died and their shadowy burn marks remain.

Challenge: The Shattered - Toland Located

Learn where to find Toland the Shattered, one of Petra's daily bounties.

Purification Ritual - Defeat any Plague of the Well

Learn what you must defeat in order to complete this Purification Ritual and earn another Trascendent Blessing.

Challenge: Deathproof bounty

One of Petra's bounties tasks players to get a bunch of kills without dying, here's how to do that quickly and easily.

Warmind Guides

All Sleeper Node Locations

Players looking to unlock the Sleeper Simulant will need to find Sleeper Nodes, a lot of them.

Escalation Protocol schedule

Plan out your farming time by knowing what weapon is dropping each week with our Escalation Protocol schedule.

All Latent Memory Locations

The quest to find all the memory fragments/latent memories is a long one.

How to Get the Sleeper Simulant Exotic Catalyst

Make the Sleeper Simulant even more powerful by acquiring its catalyst.

How to Get Whisper of the Worm

Unlock the greatest gun to grace Destiny 2, a remake of the Black Hammer from the original Destiny - no, not the Black Spindle.

How to Get the Enigmatic Exotic Ship Blueprint

After finishing the tough-as-nails mission, The Whisper, players will be eager to unlock the next item: an Exotic ship schematic.

Strange Terrain Nightfall Walkthrough

Crush the Strange Terrain Nightfall by knowing what to skip and the best places to retreat.

How to Get the Wordline Zero Exotic Sword

Learn how to get your hands on the Wordline Zero, an Exotic sword with a unique strong attack.

How to Get the Sleeper Simulant

Another brilliant Exotic weapon from the original Destiny has arrived in Destiny 2, and is rewarded after a lot of work.

How to Play Escalation Protocol with 9 Friends

Show that tier 7 boss who the actual boss is by getting 9 friends together in one instance to play Escalation Protocol.

How to Get Resonate Stem Consumables

Get your hands on Resonate Stems, an important consumable in unlocking Sleeper Nodes.

Trigger the Heroic Warsat Down Public Event

Learn how to make the Warsat Down public event on Mars Heroic in order to earn more rewards.

How to Get the Ikelos HC V1.0.1 Hand Cannon

The Ikelos hand cannon is required for a few quests, here's how to get it.

What Does "Requires Armory Code" Mean?

Those who are just starting the Warmind DLC will no doubt come across a few panels stating that it requires an armory code.

What Weapon to Choose from Ana Bray

With a few weapons on offer, players will want to pick the right gun from Ana Bray.

Curse of Osiris Guides

Curse of Osiris is Destiny 2's first piece of DLC, bringing with it a host of new story missions to play, armor and guns to collect, and activities to play. We'll be covering Curse of Osiris from now until the next piece of DLC, so be sure to bookmark this page to keep up to date with what's going on in the world of Destiny 2.

Curse of Osiris Campaign Walkthrough

A mission-by-mission guide for the Curse of Osiris campaign.

How to Unlock the Chest in the Lighthouse

There is a Region Chest locked behind a Vex barrier in the Lighthouse, we tell you how to remove the barricade and claim your reward.

What Weapon to Take from Ikora Rey

After finishing a few story missions, Ikora Rey offers you a reward - but you can only choose one weapon. Which one should you choose?

Who is the Osiris Voice Actor?

Find out who the talented voice actor is behind the character Osiris.

New Max Level and Power Level Cap

Bungie has increased the maximum Level and Power in Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris.

Lost Prophecy Tablets and Weapon Forge

Every Lost Prophecy tablet in Destiny 2, Curse of Osiris, and what is required to unlock them.

Perfect Paradox, the Legendary Saint-14 Shotgun

A look at the best shotgun in Destiny 2, Perfect Paradox.

How to Get Concentrated Radiolarian Culture

Curse of Osiris players looking to make use of the Infinite Forge will need to track down some Concetrated Radiolarian Culture, and we know how to find it.

How to Get Advanced Paradox Amplifier

Crafting new weapons at the Infinite Forge requires the use of several items, notably including the Advanced Paradox Amplifier. Here's how to find one.

How to Get Fossilized Hermaion Blossom

Of all the items needed to craft at the Infinite Forge, Fossilized Hermaion Blossom is both the nicest sounding and the hardest to procure. Fortunately, we've got a few helpful hints on how Destiny 2 players can score some.

Garden of Salvation Raid Guides

Garden of Salvation raid guide

Invade the Black Garden and fight back against a new Vex threat that's blooming within.

Crown of Sorrow Raid Guides

Crown of Sorrow raid guide

Take once more to the Leviathan raid to kill Gahlran, a Cabal that Emperor Calus bestowed with a great Hive relic.

How to unlock Crown of Sorrow

Players can't just boot up Crown of Sorrow, they must first complete a very specific task before raiding can begin.

Scourge of the Past Raid Guides

Scourge of the Past raid guide

Take to the streets of the Last City and fight back against the Fallen as they search for the secret vault of the Black Armory.

Destiny 2 Last Wish Raid Guides

Last Wish Raid Guide

The Last Wish raid is the first new raid released alongside Destiny 2: Forsaken and is one of the most difficult raids in the entire franchise. Players looking for a challenge will not be disappointed, but those who require some assistance should get some pointers from the complete walkthrough.

All Wishes for the Wall of Wishes

The Wall of Wishes has been activated and players are scrambling to find the plates hidden around the world of Destiny 2 that reveal a pattern. Inputting this pattern yields different results, with some allowing players to skip entire boss fights in the raid.

Destiny 2 Spire of Stars Raid Lair Guides

Spire of Stars Raid Lair Guide

An in-depth guide to the entire Spire of Stars raid, from the very first door to the last moments of the boss fight.

Destiny 2 Eater of Worlds Raid Lair Guides

Eater of Worlds - Argos Guide

An in-depth guide to the final boss of the Eater of Worlds, Argos, Planetary Core.

Eater of Worlds Raid Lair Complete Guide

Every section of the Eater of Worlds Raid Lair explained, from start to finish.

Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Guides

Leviathan Raid Guide

This guide will help players work their way through every part of the Leviathan Raid, including Pleasure Gardens and the Royal Pool. It even helps you manage the Castellum.

Leviathan Raid Secret Chest Map

A secret chest map that shows you how to unlock the secret chests in the underbelly of the Leviathan Raid. It's one of the most handy tools that you can take with you.

Leviathan Underbelly Code

Skip the fighting in the Castellum and get straight to the challenges by unlocking the door to the underbelly by inputting the correct code.

Leviathan Raid Challenge Modes

Royal Pools Challenge, Leviathan Raid

Check out our take on the best way to complete the Royal Pools Challenge in the Destiny 2 raid.

Pleasure Gardens Challenge, Leviathan Raid

Pain and pleasure combine in the Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid known as the Pleasure Gardens challenge.

The Gauntlet Challenge, Leviathan Raid

Need a little help completing the Gauntlet Challenge raid? We've got you covered.

Emperor Calus Challenge, Leviathan Raid

Taking down the Emperor of Cabal isn't exactly easy, but we've got some hints on how to make the procedure run much more smoothly.

How to Get Exotic Gear in Destiny 2

This section will detail how to get Exotic weapons and armor in Destiny 2. Exotic gear will help flesh out your Class' build, giving you new ways to play. Whether you're a Warlock, Hunter, or Titan, there are several different options out there for you, each of which will greatly improve any given subclass.

How to get Leviathan's Breath Exotic Bow

The Leviathan's Breath Exotic Bow was added with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, here's how to unlock this Unstoppable Champion-slaying weapon.

How to get Truth, Exotic Rocket Launcher

An old Destiny 1 favorite returns! Unlock Truth and blast away enemies with its incredible tracking rockets.

Arbalest, Exotic Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle

Everything you need to know about the Arbalest Exotic Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle, a gun capable of knocking out enemy shields in a single blow.

Outbreak Perfected, Exotic Pulse Rifle

A fan-favorite has returned from the original Destiny in the form of Outbreak Perfected, a powerful Pulse Rifle. Learn how to start the quest to unlock it and everything it offers.

How to get the Thorn quest

Players will need to track down a specific spot in Destiny 2 before the Thorn quest begins.

How to get Thorn, Exotic Hand Cannon

Thorn, the Exotic Hand Cannon from the original Destiny has returned. Learn how to unlock this devastating gun and make your enemies weep before you.

How to get Arbalest, Exotic Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle

A new Linear Fusion Rifle has come to Destiny 2. Here's what you need to know about the weapon and how you can add it to your arsenal.

All Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades

Learn where to find all the Catalysts for all the Exotic weapons, and how to upgrade them to their full Masterwork version.

World Eater Exotic Quest

Players have found a quest for an exotic weapon. The quest step players are stuck on is called World Eater, and it stands to reason this is somehow connected to the Leviathan raid.

How to Get the Rat King Exotic Hand Cannon

Destiny 2 already has no less than three Exotic weapon quests to complete after the story is done. Here is a guide on how you can get the Rat King Exotic Hand Cannon and raise your Power Level.

How to Get the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

The Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle is back in Destiny 2, and this time around Guardians can unlock it through a serious of quests rather than hoping they're in the good graces of RNGesus.

How to Get and Farm Exotic Engrams in Destiny 2

It's going to be difficult to raise your Power beyond 265 unless you get your hands on some Exotic Engrams. We've been grinding out the various activities to help you choose the best return for your investment of time.

How to Get the Sturm Exotic Hand Cannon

This quest will require you to get your hands on an Exotic Engram, and then you'll have to hunt and kill yellow bar Fallen, just so you can unlock a special version of the Exodus Crash Strike with Kendriks-7.

Mask of the Quiet One

This Exotic Titan Helmet is a Sentinel Titan's dream come true. Offering Ability charge when damaged, your grenade, melee, and Titan wall will be recharging with every bullet that hits you. Then there's the health regeneration on Void Ability kills.

First Exotic, Coldheart Preorder Bonus

Learn how to unlock the Coldheart Exotic preorder bonus in Destiny 2. This weapons will be one of the first exotics that players get, and will no doubt help them on their journey.

All Exotic Hunter Armor

Make sure your Hunter has all the Exotic gear it requires to be the best Hunter in your fireteam.

All Exotic Titan Armor

Learn about all the Titan armor in Destiny 2, from the good to the bad.

All Exotic Warlock Armor

Min-max your Warlock in Destiny 2 with the right Exotic armor for the right moment.

Quick Destiny 2 How-To Articles

All Regional Chests

Locate some of those pesky regional chests that are hidden in weird places in Destiny 2.

All Lost Sectors

Learn the location of all the Lost Sectors scattered around the planets and moons of Destiny 2.

Crucible Valor ranks and point requirements

Track your progress against the Crucible Valor ranks and point requirements to see how far you need to go to reach the next reward.

Crucible Glory ranks and point requirements

Track your Glory ranks as you chase those Pinnacle weapons exclusive to the Competitive Crucible.

Best Grenade Launchers

Melt bosses with some of the best Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2.

Best PVP Sniper Rifles

Improve your PVP skills by using one of the best PVP Sniper Rifles in the game.

How to Get Redrix's Claymore

This is the gun players want to own, it decimates enemies in the Crucible and rinses all alien lifeforms, but getting it is not easy.

How to get the Long Goodbye

Get your hands on the powerful Long Goodbye Sniper Rifle, a unique reward from Nightfalls.

Black Scorpion-4SR, Scout Rifle

Learn about the Black Scorpion-4SR Scout Rifle, a viable weapon for use in the Crucible.

How to Get the D.F.A. Hand Cannon

The D.F.A. is the latest hand cannon that players are vying for in Destiny 2. This gun only drops from the Tree of Probabilities strike when it's selected for the Nightfall, but there are ways you can save time to help you speed up the grinding process.

How to Get Bright Engrams

Earn lots of Bright Engrams by paying real money, or farming for XP.

How to Use Guided Games in Destiny 2

Guided Games is Destiny 2's very own LFG system, allowing players to team up with Clans or allowing Clans to adopt a new player.

Complete the Sentry 4 Course at the Farm

Learn how to get your Guardian the Sentry 4 status, then complete the obstacle course at the Farm. Learn what the Scouting Commander Buff means and how it benefits you.

How to Get Your Abilities Back in Destiny 2

Ghaul took the fight to the Guardians and the Traveler, stealing their Light. Learn what you must do to get your Abilities back, including the new Super Abilities in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Max Power and Light Level

Power and Light are the same thing in Destiny 2. In fact, Destiny 2 replaces the idea of Light with Power, although players are likely to use the term "Light" for some time to come.

How to Level Up Fast in Destiny 2

Whether trying to quickly level your Power or your XP, there are some tips and tricks you can use to level up fast while playing Destiny 2.

How to Unlock a Subclass in Destiny 2

Players will want to know what level they must be to unlock the second and third subclass for each character they have, and how they can get the Subclass Relic to drop.

How to Unlock and Complete Flashpoints

Flashpoints are an essential activity once you hit Power 260 and are looking for ways to level up your Guardian to the max of 300 Power. Here are instructions on how to unlock and complete Flashpoints.

All Trace Rifles in Destiny 2

Complete your collection by tracking down all the Trace Rifles, a unique archetype reserved for Exotics.

Gateway to Knowledge

Learn how to unlock the Gateway to Knowledge emblem, a rare, charity-specific emblem.

How to Unlock a Sparrow in Destiny 2

You might notice that you do an awful lot of walking in the first hours of Destiny 2. This all changes when you complete certain events or hit a particular level. Here's how to get your Sparrow in Destiny 2.

What Does Rally to the Flag Mean in Destiny 2?

Did you know that you can get your ammo, Super Ability and all other Abilities instantly charged when you Rally to the Flag near a Public Event. Here's how.

How to Trigger All Heroic Public Events

Public Events are easy, but the Heroic Public Events crank things up a notch. They also give better gear, so it's important to know how you can trigger all eight of them.

How to Get Better Devils

Dominate in the Crucible with the Better Devils Hand Cannon. This Legendary gun is a Crucible reward, but there are other ways of improving your chances of receiving one.

Where to find Benedict 99-44

After you finish the Leviathan raid, you'll be asked to find and speak with Benedict 99-44. This guide shows you where he is and what you can do when you find him.

How to Unlock the Yest Ye Be Judged Achievement or Trophy

There's a sneaky Achievement/Trophy that can be earned in Destiny 2 that tasks you with meeting an Emissary of the Nine.

How to Earn More Glimmer Fast

With Cayde-6 Treasure maps to purchase, Gunsmith mods to amass, and gear to infuse, the 99,999 limit on Glimmer is looking a bit small. There are ways to increase the amount of Glimmer you earn, and ways to earn a lot of it really quickly.

How to Get Masterwork Cores

Learn how to get your hands on Masterwork Cores, of which 10 are needed to turn a normal gun into a Masterwork version.

How to Get Masterwork Weapons

Weapons now have a chance to drop as Masterwork versions, learn how to increase your odds of finding one!

How to Earn More Renown

Get more Renown, quickly, by using this method.

How to Start Solstice of Heroes

For some players the Solstice of Heroes event won't load, here's how to fix it.

All Solstice of Heroes Armo Upgrades

Plan out your playtime by seeing what the various levels of Solstice of Heroes armor requires to level up.

How to Get Elemental Orbs

Orbs of Light aren't the only orbs players will want to create in Destiny 2.

Where to Find the New Pacific Arcology

Locate the New Pacific Arcology so you can kill the aliens and complete the challenges.

How to Get the Heart of the City Emblem

Unlock this highly sought-after Emblem in Destiny 2.

Where to Farm Acolytes

Acolytes are low on the Hive food chain, but sometimes you want to find a lot of them.

Where to Farm Vex Fanatics

There are a few locations where Vex Fanatics can be found, but farming them requires going to specific planes.

Where to Farm Phaseglass

Get your hands on all the phaseglass you could ever want.

Where to farm dusklight

Learn the best places to get a stack of dusklight.

Where to farm datalattice

Fill your vault with datalattice by farming it effectively.

Where to farm alkane dust

With the recent infusion changes, players will be wanting to know the best way to get a lot of alkane dust quickly.

Where to farm seraphite

Mars isn't just a dusty red wasteland, it also holds the precious seraphite material, required for gear infusion.

Destiny 2 Error Codes and Meanings

Destiny 2 Piano Error Code

The Destiny 2 Piano error code became well known once the Destiny 2 beta ended and servers went offline. It’s likely to pop up again in the future.

Destiny 2 Saxophone Error Code

The Bungie support site doesn’t offer much help to those who are getting the Saxophone error, but we’ve done our best to explain what your next steps are.

Destiny 2 Olive Error Code

Bungie’s advice when you receive the Olive error code is to simply reboot the application, meaning it could have many causes and solutions.

Destiny 2 Termite Error Code

Like most of the errors that Guardians will receive in Destiny 2, the Termite error code doesn’t offer up much of an explanation for what could be going on.

Destiny 2 Pony Error Code

The Pony error code is nothing fun like a real pony, instead, it's frustrating and stops people from having fun.

You have Lost Connection to the Destiny 2 Servers

This is a very generic error which is used widely when Bungie is having problems on their end. It's advised that you check the Bungie Twitter account before you begin troubleshooting.

Destiny 2 Beginner's Tips, Class Creation, and More

Destiny 2 Review: Light Bright

Shacknews' own Ozzie Mejia dives into Destiny 2 with his take on the latest entry's best and worst features.

What Class to Create First in Destiny 2

If you're new to Destiny 2, deciding which class you should create first is a big decision. You'll spend quite a few hours with that character, and nothing sucks more than having to play a class you don't enjoy.

What is the Destiny 2 campaign order?

For New Light players, figuring out where to start one of Destiny 2's many campaigns can be confusing, that's before you even think about what order to play them in.

Where to Lord Saladin?

Track down the head of the Iron Banner to purchase bounties, collect rewards, and prove your strength.

What are Faction Rallies?

Faction Rallies is a new activity where players can accrue tokens for their chosen Faction. There are a host of rewards, gear, and limited-time offerings up for grabs during this event as well.

Who is Mithrax, the Forsaken?

Learn the identity of a certain Fallen, and what it means for the future of Destiny 2.

Best Kinetic, Energy, and Power Weapons in Destiny 2

Create your perfect arsenal of weaponry to effectively take down your enemies in Destiny 2. Don't waste time with weapons that are no good!

Destiny 2 Beginner's Tips

If you're new to the Destiny universe in Destiny 2, start by reading these tips. They'll help you make the right moves so that you can enjoy yourself and hit all the right activities.

How to Download the Destiny 2 Companion App

The Destiny 2 Companion App is a must for Guardians who don’t want to continuously travel back and forth from the Farm. Use the app to transfer gear and stay up to date on Destiny 2.

What Destiny 2 Edition Should You Buy?

It’s not easy to determine which version of Destiny 2 you should buy. We break down what each edition has and what type of Destiny 2 player would want the various offers.

How to Build a PC to Play Destiny 2

Many gamers have opted to make the switch from PS4 and Xbox One to PC after the Destiny 2 PC beta. Here are some ideas for how you can build a PC fit to run Destiny 2 in 1080p and 60fps.

Is Destiny 2 cross platform between PS4, Xbox One, and PC?

Now that cross-save is coming to Destiny 2, it's only natural to want to know if cross platform play is available (or even coming soon!)

Is Xur Going to Be in Destiny 2?

Many Guardians are wondering what happened to the Agent of the Nine after the Tower was attacked by Ghaul. Well, Xur made it out alive, and he'll be in Destiny 2, but his location might surprise some of you.

Moments of Triumph Checklist

The Destiny 2 coverage doesn't end here — guides aside, keep on top of the latest news and features regarding Bungie's latest by heading over to Shacknews' Destiny 2 homepage.