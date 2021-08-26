All Seasonal Challenges, Season of the Lost - Destiny 2 Take note of all the Season of the Lost Seasonal Challenges so you can plan your sessions in Destiny 2.

Seasonal Challenges are back in Season of the Lost, giving players a way to earn a lot of XP, gear, Bright Dust, and more in Destiny 2. Unfortunately, the challenges only reveal themselves each week, otherwise remaining hidden from view in-game. This can make it tough to plan out your playtime and see what lies ahead. Thankfully, some clever players in the community have learned to dive into the game’s API.

All Seasonal Challenges – Season of the Lost

Each Season of Destiny 2, starting with Season of the Chosen, includes Seasonal Challenges, and Season of the Lost is no different. The Seasonal Challenges for Season 15 are much like previous seasons, with the focus being in completing various season-specific tasks, engaging in end-game content, and otherwise interacting with the game in various ways. Players that want to upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass Seasonal Artifact will need to do a couple of the challenges each week, as the upgrades are locked behind challenge progression.

Below is a table that utilizes the Destiny 2 API, which was collected by Reddit user nutty-max. As always, this datamined information is subject to change.

Seasonal Challenges - Season of the Lost Week 1 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage I Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Calibration Level Ley Line Rumors Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Calibration Level Umbral Wayfinder I Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity. Challenger XP Ascendant Ballast I Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP Momentum Crash Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Dredgin' Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Challenger's Aspiration Complete weekly playlist challenges. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust EDZ Patrol In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Mid-Range Calibration Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the EDZ. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Scorn Pest Control Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Week 2 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage II Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage II. Also, defeat Scorn with Grenade Launchers. Challenger XP+, Canis Major Ley Line Secrets Align beacons and discover Trivial and Enigmatic Mysteries within the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Umbral Wayfinder II Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Astral Lancer Defeat combatants with Linear Fusion Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress. Challenger XP Iron Sharpens Iron Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Drifter's Chosen Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust The Tangled Web We Weave On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Contender's Delve Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Close-Range Calibration Calibrate close-range weapons—Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, and Swords—on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Taken Eradication Defeat Taken combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Week 3 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage III Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage III. Also, defeat Taken and Hive anywhere in the system. Stasis final blows will grant more progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Initiate Ley Liner Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and defeat Taken with the Taken Relic. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Astral Telemetry I Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Challenger XP Umbral Wayfinder III Focus Tier II or greater Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Sacred Scorcher Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Primeval Entourage Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Light Moon Rising On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Challenger's Apogee Reach Power Level 1320 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Long-Range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons—Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles—on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Ultimate Champion Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Week 4 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage IV Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage IV. Also defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Defeating Scorn with melee abilities grants bonus progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Ley Line Mysteries Align beacons and discover Trivial and Ascendant Mysteries within the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Astral Telemetry II Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Challenger XP Astral Authority Defeat combatants with Trace Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress. Challenger XP Entertain Lord Shaxx Complete matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust High-Value Hunter Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Trials of the Tinker Unlock artifact mods. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Precision Calibration Calibrate marksman weapons—Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles—by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Vanguard Chosen Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust, Nightfall weapon Week 5 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage V Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage V. Also, defeat Taken with Bows anywhere in the system. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level, Wolftone Draw Deceiving Appearances Use Ager's Scepter to carve a path through Illusory Barriers in the Shattered Realm and claim the treasures they conceal. Additionally, align beacons in the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Ascendant Ballast II Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Stellar Aim Defeat combatants with Hand Cannons and Stasis damage. Combatants defeated in the Astral Alignment activity grant bonus progress. Challenger XP Zone Controller Capture zones in any Crucible match. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Astral Calibration Acquire the seasonal ritual weapon. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Strike at Xivu Arath's Minions Defeat Taken and Scorn bosses in strikes. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Week 6 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage VI Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage VI. Also, Defeat Scorn anywhere in the system. Powerful Scorn in the Alignment Activity grant bonus progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Advanced Ley Liner Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and install Paracausal Batteries. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Astral Telemetry III Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity. Challenger XP+ Solar Fusion Power Defeat combatants with Fusion Rifles and Solar melee attacks. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm activity will grant bonus progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Display of Dominance Acquire the Crucible ornament for Ascendancy. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Apex Armorer Masterwork a piece of armor. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Sling the Stone… Stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Week 7 Challenge name Description Rewards Wayfinder's Voyage VII Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage VII. Also, defeat Taken or Scorn with Shotguns anywhere in the system. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level, Fractethyst Efficient Ley Liner Complete the Alignment activity in under 10 minutes. Challenger XP+ Umbral Maven Focus Tier III Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Freezerburn Defeat combatants with Stasis abilities, Solar abilities, or shatter damage. Combatants defeated with Solar or Stasis melee attacks award bonus progress. Challenger XP++, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Cadre of Contenders Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Bring a Fusion Sword Defeat targets with Fusion Rifles and Swords in Gambit. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Conquest of the Mighty Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Week 8 Challenge name Description Rewards Aggressive Cartography Complete a Legendary branch of the Shattered Realm. Challenger XP++, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Ruthless Ley Liner Complete the Astral Alignment activity and destroy Ether. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Shattered Blademaster Defeat combatants with Swords in the Shattered Realm activity. Defeating powerful combatants grants bonus progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Display of Authority Acquire the Gambit ornament for Ascendancy. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Pinnacle Reach Power Level 1330 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Fusion Rifle and Sword Calibration Calibrate Fusion Rifles and Swords. Earn bonus progress against opposing Guardians. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Week 9 Challenge name Description Rewards Legendary Ley Liner Complete the Astral Alignment activity at Legendary difficulty. Challenger XP++, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Astral Assault Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles and melee attacks. Defeating combatants in the Astral Alignment activity grants bonus progress. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Trial by Firing Squad Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Elemental Gambit Complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust Armory-Wide Calibration Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against Champions. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust Elemental Splicing Complete strikes as each elemental subclass. Challenger XP++, Bright Dust, Mantle of Duty Week 10 Challenge name Description Rewards Ascendant Quickening Complete the Legendary Shattered Realm activity in under 25 minutes. Challenger XP+, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Techeun's Cunning Fully upgrade the Barrier Breach, True Sight, and Safe Passage abilities. Challenger XP++, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Cold Light of Day Defeat combatants with Solar abilities, Stasis abilities, or shatter damage. Rapidly defeating combatants with Supers grants bonus progress. Challenger XP++, Wayfinder's Compass Calibration Level Dreaming City Defense Repel Xivu Arath's footholds in the Dreaming City by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Display of Supremacy Acquire the Vanguard ornament for Ascendancy. Challenger XP+++, Bright Dust, Planestrider

Chipping away at the Seasonal Challenges in Season of the Lost is a pretty good idea. With only 10 weeks of challenges, there will be significantly more time between when all the challenges are available and the end of the season. Even if you do hold off until they’re all available, you’ll have plenty of time to finish them. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of this season.