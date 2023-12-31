Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews is launching a new game. Check out Bubbletron!
I acquired Shacknews 10 years ago this week. In celebration of this anniversary, we are shipping our first game. Please take a look at the Shacknews Direct video presentation for Bubbletron.

Bubbletron is a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine form factor. After watching countless individuals lose actual money chasing penny stocks over the past few years, I thought Shacknews could do some good in the world with this new gaming experience that is somewhat educational at times. Our mission is to continue to bring fun experiences to the Internet, and today we are extremely happy to ship Bubbletron. Head over to bubbletron.com to try out the game. Bubbletron is free to play on desktop and mobile web browsers, so act now while supplies last!

Each day on Bubbletron will feature new business ideas available for aspiring entrepreneurs, and the site keeps track of your consecutive days played streak. There is also a maximum possible valuation that can be hit each day, which gets the player a Moneyhat. 

Screenshot of Bubbletron showing the man with the briefcase and a word bubble that says 'Bubbletron is a Government-sponsored spaceship as a service universal basic income quantitative economic stimulus neural net market maker broker dealer central bank stock market IPO octuple-levered high-frequency trading simulator. '

Thanks for all of your support over my past decade here at Shacknews. I wish you all a prosperous and more fun 2024. Happy New Year!

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

