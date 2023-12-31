Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!

I acquired Shacknews 10 years ago this week. In celebration of this anniversary, we are shipping our first game. Please take a look at the Shacknews Direct video presentation for Bubbletron.

Bubbletron is a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine form factor. After watching countless individuals lose actual money chasing penny stocks over the past few years, I thought Shacknews could do some good in the world with this new gaming experience that is somewhat educational at times. Our mission is to continue to bring fun experiences to the Internet, and today we are extremely happy to ship Bubbletron. Head over to bubbletron.com to try out the game. Bubbletron is free to play on desktop and mobile web browsers, so act now while supplies last!

Each day on Bubbletron will feature new business ideas available for aspiring entrepreneurs, and the site keeps track of your consecutive days played streak. There is also a maximum possible valuation that can be hit each day, which gets the player a Moneyhat.

Thanks for all of your support over my past decade here at Shacknews. I wish you all a prosperous and more fun 2024. Happy New Year!