Video Game Release Dates 2024

This year is no doubt going to be a massive year for video games. For those who like to plan ahead and work out what they’ll be playing throughout the next twelve months, we’ve got just the thing: a video game release date calendar for 2024. This schedule includes big triple-A titles, smaller indie games, DLCs and expansions, and remasters across all the major platforms.

Remember to bookmark this guide and to check back regularly as more games are added. Use the links below to jump to a specific date or use CTRL + F command in Windows to search for a specific game, or Command + F on Mac OS.

January 2024 video game release dates

January 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 16 Alone in the Dark PC - PS5 - XSX - 18 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 19 Another Code: Recollection - - - - - NS 23 Graven PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 25 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy PC PS4 - XBO - NS 25 Touhou Luna Nights - PS4 PS5 - - - 25 Under Night In-Birth 2 [Sys:Celes] PC PS4 PS5 - - NS 26 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 26 Tekken 8 PC - PS5 - XSX -

February 2024 video game release dates

February 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 1 Granblue Fantasy: Relink PC PS4 PS5 - - - 2 Persona 3 Reload PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 2 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC - PS5 - XSX - 8 Helldivers 2 PC - PS5 - - - 13 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden PC - PS5 - XSX - 14 Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 16 Mario vs. Donkey Kong - - - - - NS 21 Slave Zero X PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 22 Nightingale PC - - - - - 27 Destiny 2: The Final Shape PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 29 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - - PS5 - - - - Homeworld 3 PC - - - - -

March 2024 video game release dates

March 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 8 Unicorn Overlord - PS4 PS5 - XSX NS 14 Ib - PS4 PS5 - - - 22 Princess Peach: Showtime! - - - - - NS

April 2024 video game release dates

April 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS

May 2024 video game release dates

May 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

June 2024 video game release dates

June 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

July 2024 video game release dates

July 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

August 2024 video game release dates

August 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

September 2024 video game release dates

September 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

October 2024 video game release dates

October 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

November 2024 video game release dates

November 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

December 2024 video game release dates

December 2024 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

Video games with unannounced release dates

Games with unannounced release dates Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS The 7th Quest (VR) PC - - - - - 90 Minute Fever PC - - - - - A Quiet Place ? ? ? ? ? ? Abyssals PC - - - - - Airborne Empire PC - - - - - AirportSim PC - - - XSX - Alchemist: The Potion Monger PC - - - - - Aliens: Dark Descent PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - The Alters PC - - - - - Amber Isle PC - - - - NS The Anacrusis PC - - XBO XSX - Another Crab's Treasure PC - - - - NS Arctic Awakening PC - - - - - Arizona Sunshine 2 (VR) PC - PS5 - - - Ark 2 PC - - - XSX - Artifice: War Tactics PC - - - - - Arto PC - - - - - Ashfall PC - - - - - Ashen Arrows PC - - - - - AudioClash: Battle of the Bands PC - - - - - Baby Step PC - PS5 - - - Backfirewall PC - - - - - Bandit Simulator PC - - - - - Batora: Lost Haven - - - - - NS BattleCakes PC - - - - - Battle Shapers PC - - - - - Beastieball PC - - - - - Beneath PC - PS5 - XSX - Between Horizons PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Bird Problems PC - - - - - Boti: Byteland Overclocked PC - - - - - Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Carnage Offering TD PC - - - - - Cart Life PC - - - - - Chessarama PC - - - - - Chickenauts PC - - - - - Chicken Police: Into the Hive PC - - - - - Chimera PC - - - - - Cocoon PC - - XBO XSX - Coffee Talk Episode 2 PC - - - - - Cook Serve Forever PC - - - - - Cloud Jumper PC - - - - - Counter-Strike 2 PC - - - - - Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft PC - - - - - Crimson Dawn PC - - - - - Crimson Desert PC - - - - - Critter Cove PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Crossroads Inn 2 PC - - - - - Ctrl Alt Ego - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Cyber Knights: Flashpoint PC - - - - - Dark and Darker PC - - - - - Dark Envoy PC PS4 - XBO - - DarkSwarm PC - - - - - Days of Doom PC - - - - - Death Trick: Double Blind PC - - - - - DecaPolice - - - - - NS Decarnation PC - - - - - Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor PC - - - - - Demolition Robots K.K. PC - - - - - Despelote PC - - - - - Die By the Blade PC - - - - - Dordogne PC - - - - - Do You See Sparky? PC - - - - - Dragonheir: Silent Gods PC - - - - - Dreamland Confectionery PC - - - - NS Dubium PC - - - - - Dynasty of the Sands PC - - - - - EA Sports College Football PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Earth Defense Force 6 - PS4 PS5 - - - Earthlock 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Ebenezer and the Invisible World PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Echo Generation PC - - XBO XSX - Edge of Insanity PC - - - - - The Elder Scrolls 6 PC - - - XSX - Enshrouded (early access) PC - - - - - Ereban: Shadow Legacy PC - - XBO XSX - Escape Simulator VR PC - - - - - Ete PC - - - - - Eternights PC PS4 - - - - Everwild PC - - XBO XSX - ExoMecha PC - - XBO XSX - Exorcizamuste PC - - - - - Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - - - - - NS Final Fury (VR) PC - - - - - Fishbowl PC - - - - - Flashback 2 PC PS4 - XBO - - Folk Hero PC - - - - - The Foretold: Westmark Legacy PC - - - - - Frogsong PC - - - - - The Front PC - - - - - Frostpunk 2 PC - - - - - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova PC Game Director Story PC - - - - - The Garden Path PC - - - - - Gatekeeper PC - - - - - Gates of Nesphera (VR) PC - - - - - The Gecko Gods PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Gloomwood PC - - - - - The Great Ocean PC - - - - - Gripper PC - - - - - Growth PC - - - - NS Gunbrella PC - - - - NS Hamster on Rails PC - - - - - Hand in Hand PC - - - - - Hauma - A Detective Noir Story PC - - - - - Haunted House PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Hauntii PC - - - - - Hellcome PC - - - - - Hell Engineer PC - - - - - Helskate PC - - - - - Henry Halfhead PC - - - - - Hollow Knight: Silksong PC - - - - NS Hometopia PC - - - - - House Flipper 2 PC - - - - - Hyper Light Breaker PC - - - - - I Need Space PC - - - - - Instinction PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Iron Marines Invasion PC - - - - - Judas PC - PS5 - XSX - Jumplight Odyssey PC - - - - - Kerbal Space Program 2 PC - - - - - Killer Frequency 2 (VR) PC - - - - - Kitori Academy PC - - - - NS Klauslee PC - - - - NS Kokopa's Atlas PC - - - - NS Kristala PC - - - - - Lab Rat PC - - - XSX - Lamina Island PC - - - - - Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - - - - - NS Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - - - - - NS The Last Case of Benedict Fox PC - - - XSX - The Last Faith PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Lightyear Frontier - - - XBO XSX - Linda's Music Party Game Boy Little Devil Inside - - PS5 - - - Loddlenaut PC - - - - - Lonefarm PC - - - - - Lost Skies PC - - - - - The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria PC - - - - - The Lost Wild PC - - - - - Lunar Lander: Beyond PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Magin: The Rat Project Stories PC - - - - - Magnet Jack PC - - - - - Marathon PC - PS5 - XSX - Marko: Beyond Brace PC - - - - - Mars First Logistics PC - - - - - Marvel's Wolverine - - PS5 - - - Metal Slug Tactics PC - - - - NS Metroid Prime 4 - - - - - NS Midnight Ghost Hunt PC - - - - - Miegakure PC PS4 - - - - Mira and the Legend of the Djinns PC - - - - - Moonshell Island PC - - - - - Mop of the Dead PC - - - - - Mr. Run and Jump PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS NAKWON: Last Paradise PC - - - - - NASCAR Arcade Rush PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS New Cycle PC - - - - - Nicely Dicely PC - - - - - No Man's Sky (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - - Nour: Play With Your Food PC - PS5 - - - Nova Lands PC - - - - - One Lonely Outpost PC - - - - - Once Human PC - - - - - Outbreak Island PC - - - - - Outer Wilds - - - - - NS The Outlast Trials PC - - - - - The Outsiders PC - - - - - Palworld PC - - - - - Park Beyond PC - PS5 - XSX - Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist PC - - - - - Pekoe PC - - - - - Perfect Dark PC - - - XSX - Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory PC PS4 - XBO - - Passageway of the Ancients PC - - - - - Path of Exile 2 PC - - - - - Pathless Woods PC - - - - - Pax Augusta PC - - - - - The Pirate Queen (VR) PC - - - - - Planet of Luna PC - - XBO XSX - Pragmata - - PS5 - - - Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake PC PS4 - XBO - - Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - - - - - NS Protodroid DeLTA PC - - XBO XSX NS Quantum: Recharged PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Quasimorphosis PC - - - - - Ravenlok PC - - XBO XSX - Read Only Memories: Neurodiver PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Recolit PC - - - - - Replaced PC - - XBO XSX - RollerCoast Tycoon Adventures Deluxe - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Routine PC - - - - - Ruinarch - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Rune Coliseum PC - - - - - SacriFire PC - - - - - Sally PC - - - - - Saltsea Chronicles PC - - - - - Sanatorium - A Mental Asylum Simulator PC - - - - - Sand Land PC PS4 PS5 - XSX - Sashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography PC - - - - - Seasonspree PC - - - - - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 PC - - - XSX - The Settlers PC - - - - - Shapez2 PC - - - - - She Dreams Elsewhere PC - - XBO - NS Shera's Music Party Game Boy Ships At Sea PC - - - - - Shoulders of Giants PC - - - - - The Signal from Tolva - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS The Signifier PC PS4 - XBO - - Simpler Times PC - - - - - Sins of a Solar Empire 2 PC - - - - - Six Days in Fallujah PC - - - - - SKALD: Against the Black Priory PC - - - - - Skull and Bones PC - PS5 - XSX - Slender Threads PC - - - - - Slime Climb Scrum PC - - - - - Slime Rancher 2 PC - - - XSX - Snacko PC - - - XSX - Songs of Conquest PC - - - - - Soup Pot PC - - - XSX - SpaceKraft PC - - - - - SpellRogue PC - - - - - Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To PC - - - - - Star Citizen PC - - - - - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake PC - PS5 - - - Stormgate PC - - - - - Stray Blade PC - PS5 - XSX - Stellar Blade - - PS5 - - - Sticky Business PC - - - - - StormEdge PC - - - - - Sucker for Love: Date to Die For PC - - - - - Summerhill PC - - - - - Sweet Transit PC - - - - - The Thaumaturge PC - - - - - Three Minutes to Eight PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Timberborn PC - - - - - Toxic Commando PC - PS5 - XSX - Tracks of Thought PC - - - - - The Ugly PC - - - - - United 1944 PC - - - - - Unleaving PC - - - - - The Unliving PC - - - - - Utopia No.8 PC - - - - - Valheim PC - - XBO XSX - Vampire Hunters PC - - - - - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Volcanoids PC - - - - - Voltaire the Vegan Vampire PC - - - - - Vorax PC - - - - - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PC - PS5 - XSX - Warhaven PC - - - - - Wayfinder PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Whisker Squadron PC - - - - - Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale PC - - - - - Wildfrost PC - - - - NS Wildmender PC - - - - - Wizard With a Gun PC - - - XSX NS Woodo PC - - - - NS Yokai Inn PC - - - - -

There are bound to be countless video games released in 2024. We’ll be keeping this list of release date schedules updated so that you know which games are coming out, on what platforms, and when you can expect to play them.