Video Game Release Dates 2024

This year is no doubt going to be a massive year for video games. For those who like to plan ahead and work out what they’ll be playing throughout the next twelve months, we’ve got just the thing: a video game release date calendar for 2024. This schedule includes big triple-A titles, smaller indie games, DLCs and expansions, and remasters across all the major platforms.
Remember to bookmark this guide and to check back regularly as more games are added. Use the links below to jump to a specific date or use CTRL + F command in Windows to search for a specific game, or Command + F on Mac OS.
January 2024 video game release dates
|January 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|16
|Alone in the Dark
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|18
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|19
|Another Code: Recollection
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|23
|Graven
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|25
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|NS
|25
|Touhou Luna Nights
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Under Night In-Birth 2 [Sys:Celes]
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|26
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|26
|Tekken 8
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
February 2024 video game release dates
|February 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|1
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Persona 3 Reload
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|2
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|8
|Helldivers 2
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|14
|Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|16
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|21
|Slave Zero X
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|22
|Nightingale
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Destiny 2: The Final Shape
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|29
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Homeworld 3
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
March 2024 video game release dates
|March 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|8
|Unicorn Overlord
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|14
|Ib
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
April 2024 video game release dates
|April 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
May 2024 video game release dates
|May 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
June 2024 video game release dates
|June 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
July 2024 video game release dates
|July 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
August 2024 video game release dates
|August 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
September 2024 video game release dates
|September 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
October 2024 video game release dates
|October 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
November 2024 video game release dates
|November 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
December 2024 video game release dates
|December 2024 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Video games with unannounced release dates
|Games with unannounced release dates
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|The 7th Quest (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|90 Minute Fever
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A Quiet Place
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Abyssals
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Airborne Empire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AirportSim
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Alchemist: The Potion Monger
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|The Alters
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amber Isle
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Anacrusis
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Another Crab's Treasure
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Arctic Awakening
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arizona Sunshine 2 (VR)
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Ark 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Artifice: War Tactics
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arto
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashfall
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashen Arrows
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AudioClash: Battle of the Bands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baby Step
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Backfirewall
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bandit Simulator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Batora: Lost Haven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|BattleCakes
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Battle Shapers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beastieball
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beneath
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Between Horizons
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Bird Problems
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Boti: Byteland Overclocked
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Carnage Offering TD
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cart Life
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chessarama
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chickenauts
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chicken Police: Into the Hive
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chimera
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cocoon
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Coffee Talk Episode 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cook Serve Forever
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cloud Jumper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Counter-Strike 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crimson Dawn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crimson Desert
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Critter Cove
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Crossroads Inn 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ctrl Alt Ego
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Cyber Knights: Flashpoint
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dark and Darker
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dark Envoy
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|DarkSwarm
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Days of Doom
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Death Trick: Double Blind
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DecaPolice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Decarnation
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Demolition Robots K.K.
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Despelote
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Die By the Blade
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dordogne
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Do You See Sparky?
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dragonheir: Silent Gods
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dreamland Confectionery
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Dubium
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dynasty of the Sands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EA Sports College Football
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Earth Defense Force 6
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Earthlock 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Ebenezer and the Invisible World
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Echo Generation
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Edge of Insanity
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Elder Scrolls 6
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Enshrouded (early access)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ereban: Shadow Legacy
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Escape Simulator VR
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ete
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eternights
|PC
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Everwild
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|ExoMecha
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Exorcizamuste
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Final Fury (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fishbowl
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flashback 2
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Folk Hero
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Foretold: Westmark Legacy
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Frogsong
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Front
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Frostpunk 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova
|PC
|Game Director Story
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Garden Path
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gatekeeper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gates of Nesphera (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Gecko Gods
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Gloomwood
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Great Ocean
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gripper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Growth
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Gunbrella
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Hamster on Rails
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hand in Hand
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hauma - A Detective Noir Story
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haunted House
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Hauntii
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hellcome
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hell Engineer
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Helskate
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Henry Halfhead
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Hometopia
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|House Flipper 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hyper Light Breaker
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I Need Space
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Instinction
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Iron Marines Invasion
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Judas
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Jumplight Odyssey
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kerbal Space Program 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Killer Frequency 2 (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kitori Academy
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Klauslee
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Kokopa's Atlas
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Kristala
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lab Rat
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Lamina Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|The Last Faith
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Lightyear Frontier
|-
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Linda's Music Party
|Game Boy
|Little Devil Inside
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Loddlenaut
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lonefarm
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lost Skies
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Lost Wild
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lunar Lander: Beyond
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Magin: The Rat Project Stories
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Magnet Jack
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marathon
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Marko: Beyond Brace
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mars First Logistics
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marvel's Wolverine
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Metal Slug Tactics
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Metroid Prime 4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Midnight Ghost Hunt
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miegakure
|PC
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mira and the Legend of the Djinns
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Moonshell Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mop of the Dead
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mr. Run and Jump
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|NAKWON: Last Paradise
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NASCAR Arcade Rush
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|New Cycle
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nicely Dicely
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|No Man's Sky (PSVR2)
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Nova Lands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|One Lonely Outpost
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Once Human
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Outbreak Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Outer Wilds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Outlast Trials
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Outsiders
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Palworld
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Park Beyond
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pekoe
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Perfect Dark
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Passageway of the Ancients
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Path of Exile 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pathless Woods
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pax Augusta
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Pirate Queen (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Planet of Luna
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Pragmata
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Protodroid DeLTA
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Quantum: Recharged
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Quasimorphosis
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ravenlok
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Recolit
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Replaced
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|RollerCoast Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Routine
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ruinarch
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Rune Coliseum
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SacriFire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sally
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Saltsea Chronicles
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sanatorium - A Mental Asylum Simulator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sand Land
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Sashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Seasonspree
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|The Settlers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shapez2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|-
|NS
|Shera's Music Party
|Game Boy
|Ships At Sea
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shoulders of Giants
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Signal from Tolva
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|The Signifier
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Simpler Times
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sins of a Solar Empire 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Six Days in Fallujah
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SKALD: Against the Black Priory
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Skull and Bones
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Slender Threads
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slime Climb Scrum
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slime Rancher 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Snacko
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Songs of Conquest
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Soup Pot
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|SpaceKraft
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SpellRogue
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Star Citizen
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Stormgate
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stray Blade
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Stellar Blade
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Sticky Business
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|StormEdge
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sucker for Love: Date to Die For
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Summerhill
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sweet Transit
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Thaumaturge
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Three Minutes to Eight
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Timberborn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Toxic Commando
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Tracks of Thought
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Ugly
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|United 1944
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unleaving
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Unliving
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopia No.8
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valheim
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Vampire Hunters
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Volcanoids
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Voltaire the Vegan Vampire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vorax
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Warhaven
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wayfinder
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Whisker Squadron
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wildfrost
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Wildmender
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wizard With a Gun
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|NS
|Woodo
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Yokai Inn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
There are bound to be countless video games released in 2024. We’ll be keeping this list of release date schedules updated so that you know which games are coming out, on what platforms, and when you can expect to play them.