Elden Ring strategy guide

Elden Ring is an open world game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco. Before its release on February 25, fans the world over were preparing for what was set to be the next major Soulsborne game from the critically-acclaimed developer. Now that it’s out and in the wild, veteran players and those new to the genre are diving into one of the best games and most expansive titles in FromSoft’s catalog. Below you will find a collection of guides that span all aspects of Elden Ring.
There’s a lot going on in Elden Ring, not just in terms of its story but also the various mechanics and systems working in the foreground and background. Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran of the Soulsborne formula, there’s a lot to learn. Check out the following guides for information on where to find items, how to complete certain tasks, and other general information.
|Elden Ring guides
|Guide
|Description
|General information
|Controls and PC keybindings
|Work out what button does what action and learn about moves not listed in the in-game settings menu.
|Voice actors & cast list
|The voice actors behind the many characters in Elden Ring.
|Mechanics & Systems
|Does Elden Ring have crossplay?
|Elden Ring features multiplayer but crossplay is another matter.
|How to pause
|Though not a traditional pause, it is possible to do.
|Leveling up & growing stronger
|Learn about how to level up your character in Elden Ring.
|Respec stats & builds
|Take all of your points and reassign them using the game's respec system.
|Turn off Invasions
|Decrease your chances of being invaded by another player.
|Which Keepsake to choose
|Start your game right by picking the best Keepsake.
|How to guides
|Break glowing statues
|Smash open glowing statues for a neat reward.
|Upgrade the Sacred Flask
|Improve the Sacred Flask to carry more charges and make it heal and refill Focus Points more efficiently.
|Unlock Torrent, the Spectral Steed
|Unlock your spectral steed, Torrent, and start galloping around the map.
|Use pouch items
|Start using your pouch for items you don't want in your Quick Bar.
|Summon Spirit Ashes
|Summon the ghosts of animals and monsters to help you in battle.
|Dragon Hearts & Cathedral of Dragon Communion
|Find out what to do with Dragon Hearts and how to get to the Church of Dragon Communion.
|Important locations & Painting solutions
|Falling star crash site
|Find where the star bit the earth after the Starscourge Radahn fight.
|Redmane painting
|Find the location depicted in the Redmain painting found in Sellia.
|Flightless Bird painting
|Track down the location of the Flightless Bird painting.
|Weapon & Item guides
|Map locations
|Uncover the entire map of Elden Ring.
|Golden Seed locations
|Increase how many Sacred Flasks you can hold.
|Sacred Tear locations
|Improve the HP and FP efficiency of your Sacred Flask.
|Find the Flask of Wondrous Physick
|One of the best additions to the franchise is the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Make sure you find it as soon as possible.
|Golden Runes
|Fill your pockets with runes by using Golden Runes.
|Find the Lantern
|Clip this thing to your belt and never need another torch.
|Smithing Stones
|There are a couple of spots guaranteed to have the Smithing Stones you need.
|Reduvia
|Find a dagger that deals a whole lot of Blood Loss.
|Ringed Finger
|Track down one of the strangest weapons in the game.
Elden Ring review
At this point, Elden Ring is a critically-acclaimed title that is no doubt going to be up for a wealth of Game of the Year nominations. The reception to the game has been extremely positive, with yours truly giving it a glowing review. Take a look at my Elden Ring review for my full thoughts, but the take away is that the game has exceeded my expectations.
Be sure to check back in with this Elden Ring strategy guide as we update it over time with new and important information to help you become an Elden Lord. Stop by the Shacknews Elden Ring page for the latest news.
