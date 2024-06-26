How to use Scadutree Fragments - Elden Ring Level up better with Scadutree Fragments.

How to use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is one of the most important things you can do – and it’s also easy to accidentally overlook. Scadutree Fragments are part of the RPG’s new progression system, and using them is a much more effective way to survive The Land of Shadow than leveling up via Runes.

This Elden Ring guide explains what to do with Scadutree Fragments and why they’re so important.

Elden Ring: How to use Scadutree Fragments

You can’t use Scadutree Fragments like traditional items, though they live in your inventory where the other consumables have a home. The only way to use them is at a Site of Grace, the same as if you were going to level up with Runes. Rest at a Site of Grace in the Land of Shadow – Scadutree Fragments don’t work in the base game – and select “Realm of Shadow Blessing.”

From here, you can choose to increase your Scadutree Blessing or raise your Revered Spirit Ash level. The ash level is also important, but using it requires a separate item found in different locations. The first time you use a Scadutree Fragment to bump up your Scadutree Level, you only have to use one Fragment. After that, it’ll cost two Fragments, and then eventually, you’ll have to spend three Scadutree Fragments at a time to increase your blessing level.

The maximum Scadutree Blessing level is 20, and there are 50 Scadutree Fragments littered around The Land of Shadow. You’ll find one at every Miquella’s Cross location, dropped by Golden Hippopotamus enemies, and on a few Marika altars in key locations, including Shadow Keep and Rauh Ruins.

If you’re having trouble dealing with Shadow of the Erdtree’s bosses, focus on finding fragments and increasing your Scadutree Level. Each new level increases how much damage you deal and decreases how much you take, and even just one or two levels can make a significant difference.

For more Elden Ring help, check out our guides for how to get the Blade of Mercy and the Backhand Blade and tips for taking down the Blackgaol Knight.