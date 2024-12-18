It should come as no surprise that 2025 will be a big year for video game release dates. There are a ton of massive, triple-A titles scheduled to release as well as an array of indie experiences that are bound to push the limits of game design. Get prepared for what’s to come with our 2025 video game release dates calendar. This will include games with concrete release dates, release windows, and even those that are supposed to come out this year. We've also included early access games, expansions, and DLC.

Be sure to bookmark this guide and return to it to see what new games have been announced. Use the following links to jump to a specific date or use your platform’s search function to find a specific game.

January 2025 video game release dates

January 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 10 Freedom Wars PC PS4 PS5 - - NS 13 The Haunting of Joni Evers PC - - - - - 16 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - - - - - NS 17 Dynasty Warriors: Origins PC - PS5 - XSX - 17 Tales of Graces F Remastered PC - PS5 - XSX NS 20 IDUN - Frontline Survival PC - - - - - 23 Airships: Lost Flotilla PC - - - - - 23 Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist PC PS4 PS5 - XSX NS 23 Guilty Gear Strive - - - - - NS 28 Eternal Strands PC - PS5 - XSX - 30 Gimmick! 2 - PS4 PS5 - XSX -

February 2025 video game release dates

February 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 11 Civilization 7 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 11 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC - PS5 - XSX - 13 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 14 Assassin's Creed Shadows PC - PS5 - XSX - 18 Avowed PC - - - XSX - 18 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage PC - PS5 - XSX - 27 Kaiserpunk PC - - - - - 28 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - 28 Monster Hunter Wilds PC - PS5 - XSX - - Dragonkin: The Banished PC - - - - - - Drinkrime PC - - - - - - Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS

March 2025 video game release dates

March 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 4 Two Point Museum PC - PS5 - XSX - 6 Split Fiction PC - PS5 - XSX - 6 Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Duncan Unification Wars PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 17 Airlock Arena PC - - - - - 18 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage PC - PS5 - XSX - 21 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisoned Land PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 25 Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game PC - PS5 - XSX NS 26 FragPunk PC - PS5 - XSX - - Atomfall PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - - Commandos: Origins PC - PS5 - XSX -

April 2025 video game release dates

April 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS 17 Koira PC - PS5 - - - 24 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves PC PS4 PS5 - XSX -

May 2025 video game release dates

May 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Revenge of the Savage Planet PC - PS5 - XSX - - Pending... - - - - - -

June 2025 video game release dates

June 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

July 2025 video game release dates

July 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

August 2025 video game release dates

August 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

September 2025 video game release dates

September 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

October 2025 video game release dates

October 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

November 2025 video game release dates

November 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

December 2025 video game release dates

December 2025 video game release dates Date Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS - Pending... - - - - - -

Video games with unannounced release dates

Games with unannounced release dates Game PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS #Drive Rally PC - - - - - 9th Dawn Remake PC - - - - - 33 Immortals PC - - XBO XSX - 90 Minute Fever PC - - - - - Abyssals PC - - - - - Achilles: Legends Untold PC - - - - - The Adventurers PC - - - - - The Adventures of Tango Rio PC - - - - - AFK Journey PC - - - - - Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile PC - PS5 - XSX NS Airborne Empire PC - - - - - Airhead PC - - - - - Airship: Lost Flotilla PC - - - - - Alchemist: The Potion Monger PC - - - - - Alien Market Simulator PC - - - - - Aliens: Dark Descent PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - The Alters PC - - XBO XSX - The Anacrusis PC - - XBO XSX - Ananta PC - - - - - Angst: A Tale of Survival PC - - - - - ArcheAge Chronicles PC - PS5 - XSX - Arctic Awakening PC - - - - - Arhaekon PC - - - - - Arizona Sunshine 2 (VR) PC - PS5 - - - Ark 2 PC - - - XSX - Arms of God PC - - - - - Artifice: War Tactics PC - - - - - Arto PC - - - - - As We Descend PC - - - - - Ashfall PC - - - - - Ashen Arrows PC - - - - - AstroBotanica PC - - - - - AudioClash: Battle of the Bands PC - - - - - Baby Step PC - PS5 - - - Backfirewall PC - - - - - Bandit Simulator PC - - - - - Batora: Lost Haven - - - - - NS BattleCakes PC - - - - - Battle Shapers PC - - - - - Band of Crusaders PC - - - - - Beastieball PC - - - - - Beneath PC - PS5 - XSX - Between Horizons PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Beyonder PC - - - - - Biped 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Bird Problems PC - - - - - Blackthorn Winter PC - - - - - Blood Servants PC - - - - - Boti: Byteland Overclocked PC - - - - - Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Business Heroes: Street Grub PC - - - - - Bzzzzt - - - - - NS Captain Blood PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Carmen Sandiego PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Carnage Offering TD PC - - - - - Cart Life PC - - - - - Chessarama PC - - - - - Chickenauts PC - - - - - Chicken Police: Into the Hive PC - - - - - Chimera PC - - - - - Cocoon PC - - XBO XSX - Coffee Talk Episode 2 PC - - - - - Cold Abyss PC - - - - - Commandos: Origins PC - PS5 - XSX - Cook Serve Forever PC - - - - - Coridden PC - - - - - Coromon: Rogue Planet PC - - - - - Cloud Jumper PC - - - - - Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft PC - - - - - Creatures of Ava PC - - - XSX - Crimson Dawn PC - - - - - Crimson Desert PC - - - - - Critter Cove PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Crossroads Inn 2 PC - - - - - The Crust PC - - - - - Cursed Dawn PC - - - - - Cyber Knights: Flashpoint PC - - - - - Dark and Darker PC - - - - - Dark Envoy PC PS4 - XBO - - DarkSwarm PC - - - - - darkwebStreamer PC - - - - - Days of Doom PC - - - - - The Dead Await PC - - - - - Dead Letter Dept. PC - - - - - Death Relives PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - DecaPolice - - - - - NS Decarnation PC - - - - - Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor PC - - - - - Deepest Fear PC - - - - - Deliver At All Costs PC - - - - - Demolition Robots K.K. PC - - - - - Despelote PC - - - - - DeTechtive 2112 PC - - - - - dev_hell PC - - - - - Die By the Blade PC - - - - - Don't Be Afraid PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Dordogne PC - - - - - Do You See Sparky? PC - - - - - Doors of Insanity: ReOpened PC - - - - - Dragonheir: Silent Gods PC - - - - - Dreamland Confectionery PC - - - - NS Dubium PC - - - - - Dumbino PC - - - - - DuneCrawl PC - - - - - Dungeonborne PC - - - - - Dynasty of the Sands PC - - - - - Dynasty Warriors Origins PC - PS5 - XSX - EA Sports College Football PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Earthlock 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Ebenezer and the Invisible World PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Echo Generation PC - - XBO XSX - Edge of Insanity PC - - - - - The Elder Scrolls 6 PC - - - XSX - Endzone 2 PC - - - - - Enshrouded PC - - - - - Erenshor PC - - - - - Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream PC - PS5 - XSX - Escape Simulator VR PC - - - - - Ete PC - - - - - Eternal Strands PC - - - - - Eternights PC PS4 - - - - Eternal Void PC - - - - - Europa - - - - - NS Everwarder PC - - - - - Everwild PC - - XBO XSX - ExoMecha PC - - XBO XSX - Exorcizamuste PC - - - - - Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - - - - - NS Farm Folks PC - - - - - Fatal Run 2089 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS FATE: Reawakened PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Fellowship PC - - - - - Final Fury (VR) PC - - - - - Fishbowl PC - - - - - Fist of Yokai PC - - - - - Flashback 2 PC PS4 - XBO - - Floatopia PC - PS5 - XSX NS Folk Hero PC - - - - - Foundation: Galactic Frontier PC - - - - - FragPunk PC - - - XSX - Free Stars: Children of Infinity PC - - - - - Frogsong PC - - - - - The Front PC - - - - - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova PC Game Director Story PC - - - - - The Garden Path PC - - - - - Gatekeeper PC - - - - - Gates of Nesphera (VR) PC - - - - - The Gecko Gods PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Global Farmer PC - - - - - Gloomwood PC - - - - - Goat Simulator Remastered PC - PS5 - XSX - Gravelord PC - - - - - The Great Ocean PC - - - - - Gripper PC - - - - - Growth PC - - - - NS Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds PC - - - - - Gunbrella PC - - - - NS Guntouchables PC - - - - - Hamster on Rails PC - - - - - Hand in Hand PC - - - - - Hauma - A Detective Noir Story PC - - - - - Haunted House PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Haunted House Renovator PC - - - - - The Haunting of Joni Evers PC - - - - - Hauntii PC - - - - - Heartworm PC - - - - - Hell is Us PC - PS5 - XSX - Hellcome PC - - - - - Hell Engineer PC - - - - - Helskate PC - - - - - Henry Halfhead PC - - - - - Histera PC - - - - - Hollow Knight: Silksong PC - - - - NS Hometopia PC - - - - - Hot Rod Mayhem PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS The Hungry Fly PC - - - - - Hyper Light Breaker PC - - - - - I Need Space PC - - - - - Industry Giant 4.0 PC - - - - - Instinction PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Iron Marines Invasion PC - - - - - Jitter PC - - - - - Judas PC - PS5 - XSX - Jumplight Odyssey PC - - - - - Kerbal Space Program 2 PC - - - - - Killer Frequency 2 (VR) PC - - - - - Kingmakers PC - - - - - Kitori Academy PC - - - - NS Klauslee PC - - - - NS Kokopa's Atlas PC - - - - NS Kryva Hora PC - - - - - Lab Rat PC - - - XSX - The Lacerator PC - - - - - Lamina Island PC - - - - - Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - - - - - NS Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - - - - - NS The Last Case of Benedict Fox PC - - - XSX - The Last Faith PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS The Legend of Baboo PC - - XBO XSX - Legion of Judgment: Fallen Angel PC - - - - - Level Zero: Extraction PC - - - - - Linda's Music Party Game Boy Little Devil Inside - - PS5 - - - Little Nightmares 3 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Loddlenaut PC - - - - - Loftia PC - - - - - Lonefarm PC - - - - - Lost Skies PC - - - - - Lost Twins 2 PC - - - - - The Lost Wild PC - - - - - Lunar Remastered Collection - PS4 PS5 - - - Magin: The Rat Project Stories PC - - - - - Magnet Jack PC - - - - - Marathon PC - PS5 - XSX - Marines vs God PC - - - - - Mars Attracts PC - - - - - Mars First Logistics PC - - - - - Marvel's Wolverine - - PS5 - - - Maui the Shapeshifter PC - - - - - Mecha Break PC - - - - - Mentari PC - - - - - Metroid Prime 4 - - - - - NS The Midnight Walk - - PS5 - - - Miegakure PC PS4 - - - - Mira and the Legend of the Djinns PC - - - - - Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault PC - PS5 - XSX - Moonshell Island PC - - - - - Moonshot PC - - - - - Mop of the Dead PC - - - - - Morgenstern PC - - - - - Mother Machine PC - - - - - Mr. Run and Jump PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS NAKWON: Last Paradise PC - - - - - NASCAR Arcade Rush PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare PC - - - - - Neo Harbor Rescue Squad PC PS4 PS5 - - - Nested Lands PC - - - - - New Cycle PC - - - - - The Night Wanderer PC - - - - - Nicely Dicely PC - - - - - No Man's Sky (PSVR2) - - PS5 - - - Nour: Play With Your Food PC - PS5 - - - Nova Lands PC - - - - - October Panic PC - - - - - Of Life and Land PC - - - - - Omega 6 The Triangle Stars PC - - - - NS One Lonely Outpost PC - - - - - oneway.exe PC - - - - - Outbreak Island PC - - - - - Outer Wilds - - - - - NS The Outsiders PC - - - - - Park Beyond PC - PS5 - XSX - Paranormal Activity ? ? ? ? ? ? Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist PC - - - - - Pekoe PC - - - - - Perfect Dark PC - - - XSX - Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory PC PS4 - XBO - - Path of Exile 2 PC - - - - - Pathless Woods PC - - - - - Pathologic 3 PC - - - - - Pax Augusta PC - - - - - Pixel Gun 3D PC - - - - - Polaris PC - - - - - Pragmata - - PS5 - - - The Precinct PC - PS5 - XSX - Predator: Hunting Grounds - - PS5 - XSX - Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake PC PS4 - XBO - - Prison Boss: Prohibition VR PC - PS5 - - - Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - - - - - NS Protodroid DeLTA PC - - XBO XSX NS Quantum: Recharged PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Quasimorphosis PC - - - - - Ratatan PC PS4 PS5 - XSX NS Ravenlok PC - - XBO XSX - Ravenwood Academy: A Wizard101 Story PC - - - - - RBO PC - - - - - Read Only Memories: Neurodiver PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Recolit PC - - - - - Refind Self: The Personality Test Game PC - - - - NS Rendering Ranger: R² PC PS4 PS5 - - NS Replaced PC - - XBO XSX - Resetna PC - - - - - Rise of Peles PC - - - - - River Towns PC - - - - - RollerCoast Tycoon Adventures Deluxe - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Routine PC - - - - - Rover - The Wanderer's Tale PC - - - - - RP7 PC - - - - - Rue Valley PC - - - - - Ruinarch - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Rune Coliseum PC - - - - - SacriFire PC - - - - - Sally PC - - - - - Saltsea Chronicles PC - - - - - Sancticide PC - - - - - Sand PC - - - - - Sanatorium - A Mental Asylum Simulator PC - - - - - Sashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography PC - - - - - Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition - PS4 - - - - SCP: Fragmented Minds PC - - - - - Seasonspree PC - - - - - The Settlers PC - - - - - Shadow of the Road PC - - - - - Shadows of the Damned: Hell Remastered PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings PC - - - - - ShapeHero Factory PC - - - - - Shapez2 PC - - - - - She Dreams Elsewhere PC - - XBO - NS Shelters of Exile PC - - - - - Shera's Music Party Game Boy Ships At Sea PC - - - - - The Signal from Tolva - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS The Signifier PC PS4 - XBO - - Simpler Times PC - - - - - Six Days in Fallujah PC - - - - - SKALD: Against the Black Priory PC - - - - - Skull Horde PC - - - - - Sleep Awake PC - - - - - Slender Threads PC - - - - - Slime Climb Scrum PC - - - - - Slime Rancher 2 PC - - - XSX - Snacko PC - - - XSX - Soup Pot PC - - - XSX - Soulmask PC - - - - - Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening PC - - - - - SpaceKraft PC - - - - - SpellRogue PC - - - - - Spine - This is Gun Fu PC - PS5 - XSX - Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To PC - - - - - Squirreled Away PC - - - - - Star Citizen PC - - - - - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake PC - PS5 - - - Starlight Re:Revolver PC - - - - - Stormgate PC - - - - - Stray Blade PC - PS5 - XSX - Strinova PC - - - - - StormEdge PC - - - - - Summerhill PC - - - - - Super Farming Boy PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Survive: Forgotten and Abandoned PC - - - - - Surviving Skeleton Island PC - - - - - Survivorman VR: The Descent PC - PS5 - - - Sweet Transit PC - - - - - System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition PC - PS5 - XSX - Tamarindo's Freaking Dinner PC - - - - - TerraTech Worlds PC - - - - - Thorgal PC - - - - - Three Minutes to Eight PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX NS Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown PC - - - - - Timberborn PC - - - - - To The Star PC - - - - - Tokyo Psychodemic PC PS4 PS5 - - NS Tombwater PC - - - - - Towers of Aghasba PC - - - - - Toxic Commando PC - PS5 - XSX - Tracks of Thought PC - - - - - Trade Tales PC - - - - - Trench Tales PC - - - - - The Ugly PC - - - - - Under a Rock PC - PS5 - XSX - Underground Garage PC - PS5 - XSX - United 1944 PC - - - - - The Unliving PC - - - - - Utopia No.8 PC - - - - - Ultra Mega Cats PC - - - - - V's Rage PC - - - - - Valheim PC - - XBO XSX - Valley Peaks PC - - - - NS Vampire Hunters PC - - - - - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Vellum PC - - - - - Vindictus: Defying Fate PC - PS5 - XSX - Volcanoids PC - - - - - Voltaire the Vegan Vampire PC - - - - - Vorax PC - - - - - War Mechanic PC - - - - - Warhaven PC - - - - - Warside PC - - - - - Wayfinder PC PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - While Waiting PC - - - - - Whisker Squadron PC - - - - - Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale PC - - - - - Wildfrost PC - - - - NS Wildkeepers Rising PC - - - - - Wildmender PC - - - - - Witchfire PC - - - - - Wizard101 - PS4 PS5 XBO XSX - Wizard of Legend 2 PC - - - - - Wizdom Academy PC - - - - - Woodo PC - - - - NS Yokai Inn PC - - - - - Yooka-Replaylee PC - - - - - Zeverland PC - - - - -

Check back with us as new video games are announced for 2025. We’ll be sure to update this release date calendar as new titles are unveiled.