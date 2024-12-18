It should come as no surprise that 2025 will be a big year for video game release dates. There are a ton of massive, triple-A titles scheduled to release as well as an array of indie experiences that are bound to push the limits of game design. Get prepared for what’s to come with our 2025 video game release dates calendar. This will include games with concrete release dates, release windows, and even those that are supposed to come out this year. We've also included early access games, expansions, and DLC.
January 2025 video game release dates
|January 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|10
|Freedom Wars
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|13
|The Haunting of Joni Evers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|17
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|17
|Tales of Graces F Remastered
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|20
|IDUN - Frontline Survival
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Airships: Lost Flotilla
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|23
|Guilty Gear Strive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|28
|Eternal Strands
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|30
|Gimmick! 2
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
February 2025 video game release dates
|February 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|11
|Civilization 7
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|11
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|13
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|14
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|18
|Avowed
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|18
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|27
|Kaiserpunk
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|28
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|-
|Dragonkin: The Banished
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drinkrime
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
March 2025 video game release dates
|March 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|4
|Two Point Museum
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|6
|Split Fiction
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|6
|Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Duncan Unification Wars
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|17
|Airlock Arena
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|21
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisoned Land
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|25
|Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|26
|FragPunk
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|-
|Atomfall
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|-
|Commandos: Origins
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
April 2025 video game release dates
|April 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|17
|Koira
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
May 2025 video game release dates
|May 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Revenge of the Savage Planet
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
June 2025 video game release dates
|June 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
July 2025 video game release dates
|July 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
August 2025 video game release dates
|August 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
September 2025 video game release dates
|September 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
October 2025 video game release dates
|October 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
November 2025 video game release dates
|November 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
December 2025 video game release dates
|December 2025 video game release dates
|Date
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|-
|Pending...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Video games with unannounced release dates
|Games with unannounced release dates
|Game
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|#Drive Rally
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9th Dawn Remake
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33 Immortals
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|90 Minute Fever
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abyssals
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Achilles: Legends Untold
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Adventurers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Adventures of Tango Rio
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AFK Journey
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|Airborne Empire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Airhead
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Airship: Lost Flotilla
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alchemist: The Potion Monger
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alien Market Simulator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|The Alters
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|The Anacrusis
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Ananta
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Angst: A Tale of Survival
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ArcheAge Chronicles
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Arctic Awakening
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arhaekon
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arizona Sunshine 2 (VR)
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Ark 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Arms of God
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Artifice: War Tactics
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arto
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|As We Descend
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashfall
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashen Arrows
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AstroBotanica
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AudioClash: Battle of the Bands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baby Step
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Backfirewall
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bandit Simulator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Batora: Lost Haven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|BattleCakes
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Battle Shapers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Band of Crusaders
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beastieball
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beneath
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Between Horizons
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Beyonder
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Biped 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Bird Problems
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blackthorn Winter
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blood Servants
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Boti: Byteland Overclocked
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Business Heroes: Street Grub
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bzzzzt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Captain Blood
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Carmen Sandiego
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Carnage Offering TD
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cart Life
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chessarama
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chickenauts
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chicken Police: Into the Hive
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chimera
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cocoon
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Coffee Talk Episode 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cold Abyss
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commandos: Origins
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Cook Serve Forever
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coridden
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coromon: Rogue Planet
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cloud Jumper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Creatures of Ava
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Crimson Dawn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crimson Desert
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Critter Cove
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Crossroads Inn 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Crust
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cursed Dawn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cyber Knights: Flashpoint
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dark and Darker
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dark Envoy
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|DarkSwarm
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|darkwebStreamer
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Days of Doom
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Dead Await
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dead Letter Dept.
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Death Relives
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|DecaPolice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Decarnation
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deepest Fear
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deliver At All Costs
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Demolition Robots K.K.
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Despelote
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DeTechtive 2112
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|dev_hell
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Die By the Blade
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Don't Be Afraid
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Dordogne
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Do You See Sparky?
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Doors of Insanity: ReOpened
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dragonheir: Silent Gods
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dreamland Confectionery
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Dubium
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dumbino
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DuneCrawl
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dungeonborne
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dynasty of the Sands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dynasty Warriors Origins
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|EA Sports College Football
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Earthlock 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Ebenezer and the Invisible World
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Echo Generation
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Edge of Insanity
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Elder Scrolls 6
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Endzone 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Enshrouded
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Erenshor
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Escape Simulator VR
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ete
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eternal Strands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eternights
|PC
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eternal Void
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Europa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Everwarder
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Everwild
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|ExoMecha
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Exorcizamuste
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Farm Folks
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fatal Run 2089
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|FATE: Reawakened
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Fellowship
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Final Fury (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fishbowl
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fist of Yokai
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flashback 2
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Floatopia
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|Folk Hero
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foundation: Galactic Frontier
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FragPunk
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Free Stars: Children of Infinity
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Frogsong
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Front
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova
|PC
|Game Director Story
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Garden Path
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gatekeeper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gates of Nesphera (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Gecko Gods
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Global Farmer
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gloomwood
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Goat Simulator Remastered
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Gravelord
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Great Ocean
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gripper
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Growth
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gunbrella
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Guntouchables
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hamster on Rails
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hand in Hand
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hauma - A Detective Noir Story
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haunted House
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Haunted House Renovator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Haunting of Joni Evers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hauntii
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heartworm
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hell is Us
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Hellcome
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hell Engineer
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Helskate
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Henry Halfhead
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Histera
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Hometopia
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hot Rod Mayhem
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|The Hungry Fly
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hyper Light Breaker
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I Need Space
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Industry Giant 4.0
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Instinction
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Iron Marines Invasion
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jitter
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Judas
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Jumplight Odyssey
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kerbal Space Program 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Killer Frequency 2 (VR)
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kingmakers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kitori Academy
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Klauslee
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Kokopa's Atlas
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Kryva Hora
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lab Rat
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|The Lacerator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lamina Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|The Last Faith
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|The Legend of Baboo
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Legion of Judgment: Fallen Angel
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Level Zero: Extraction
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Linda's Music Party
|Game Boy
|Little Devil Inside
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Little Nightmares 3
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Loddlenaut
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loftia
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lonefarm
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lost Skies
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lost Twins 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Lost Wild
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lunar Remastered Collection
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Magin: The Rat Project Stories
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Magnet Jack
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marathon
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Marines vs God
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mars Attracts
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mars First Logistics
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marvel's Wolverine
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Maui the Shapeshifter
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mecha Break
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mentari
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Metroid Prime 4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Midnight Walk
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Miegakure
|PC
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mira and the Legend of the Djinns
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Moonshell Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Moonshot
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mop of the Dead
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morgenstern
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mother Machine
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mr. Run and Jump
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|NAKWON: Last Paradise
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NASCAR Arcade Rush
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Neighbors: Suburban Warfare
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Neo Harbor Rescue Squad
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Nested Lands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Cycle
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Night Wanderer
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nicely Dicely
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|No Man's Sky (PSVR2)
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Nova Lands
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|October Panic
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Of Life and Land
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Omega 6 The Triangle Stars
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|One Lonely Outpost
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|oneway.exe
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Outbreak Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Outer Wilds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|The Outsiders
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Park Beyond
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Paranormal Activity
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pekoe
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Perfect Dark
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Path of Exile 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pathless Woods
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pathologic 3
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pax Augusta
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pixel Gun 3D
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Polaris
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pragmata
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|The Precinct
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Predator: Hunting Grounds
|-
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Prison Boss: Prohibition VR
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Protodroid DeLTA
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Quantum: Recharged
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Quasimorphosis
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ratatan
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|NS
|Ravenlok
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Ravenwood Academy: A Wizard101 Story
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RBO
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Recolit
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Refind Self: The Personality Test Game
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Rendering Ranger: R²
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|Replaced
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Resetna
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rise of Peles
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|River Towns
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RollerCoast Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Routine
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rover - The Wanderer's Tale
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RP7
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rue Valley
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ruinarch
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Rune Coliseum
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SacriFire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sally
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Saltsea Chronicles
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sancticide
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sand
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sanatorium - A Mental Asylum Simulator
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition
|-
|PS4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SCP: Fragmented Minds
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Seasonspree
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Settlers
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shadow of the Road
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shadows of the Damned: Hell Remastered
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ShapeHero Factory
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shapez2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|-
|NS
|Shelters of Exile
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shera's Music Party
|Game Boy
|Ships At Sea
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Signal from Tolva
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|The Signifier
|PC
|PS4
|-
|XBO
|-
|-
|Simpler Times
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Six Days in Fallujah
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SKALD: Against the Black Priory
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Skull Horde
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sleep Awake
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slender Threads
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slime Climb Scrum
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slime Rancher 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Snacko
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Soup Pot
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|XSX
|-
|Soulmask
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SpaceKraft
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SpellRogue
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spine - This is Gun Fu
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Squirreled Away
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Star Citizen
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Starlight Re:Revolver
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stormgate
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stray Blade
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Strinova
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|StormEdge
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Summerhill
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Super Farming Boy
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Survive: Forgotten and Abandoned
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Surviving Skeleton Island
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Survivorman VR: The Descent
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|-
|-
|Sweet Transit
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Tamarindo's Freaking Dinner
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TerraTech Worlds
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thorgal
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Three Minutes to Eight
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|NS
|Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Timberborn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|To The Star
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tokyo Psychodemic
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|-
|-
|NS
|Tombwater
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers of Aghasba
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Toxic Commando
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Tracks of Thought
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trade Tales
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trench Tales
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Ugly
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Under a Rock
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Underground Garage
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|United 1944
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The Unliving
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopia No.8
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ultra Mega Cats
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V's Rage
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valheim
|PC
|-
|-
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Valley Peaks
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Vampire Hunters
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Vellum
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vindictus: Defying Fate
|PC
|-
|PS5
|-
|XSX
|-
|Volcanoids
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Voltaire the Vegan Vampire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vorax
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|War Mechanic
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warhaven
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warside
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wayfinder
|PC
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|While Waiting
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Whisker Squadron
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windy Meadow - A Roadwarden Tale
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wildfrost
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Wildkeepers Rising
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wildmender
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Witchfire
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wizard101
|-
|PS4
|PS5
|XBO
|XSX
|-
|Wizard of Legend 2
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wizdom Academy
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodo
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NS
|Yokai Inn
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yooka-Replaylee
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zeverland
|PC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Check back with us as new video games are announced for 2025. We’ll be sure to update this release date calendar as new titles are unveiled.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar