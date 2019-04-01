Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"
Looks like we'll be waiting for a while when it comes to news about the next Elder Scrolls title, according to Pete Hines.
As the biggest RPG in Bethesda's catalog of upcoming games, The Elder Scrolls 6 was notably absent at E3 2019. Here's why.
Watch Bethesda's E3 2019 live stream here and get your butts ready for Doom Eternal to steal the show.
Shirley Curry, otherwise known as Skyrim Grandma, will be an NPC in Bethesda's upcoming Elder Scrolls 6.
Bethesda has announced it will not be bringing Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield to E3 2019.
Bethesda has staked their claim for a conference at E3 2019; date and time confirmed.
We look back over all the freshest details from Bethesda's E3 2018 briefing, including new title Starfield and the long-awaited unveiling of The Elder Scrolls 6.