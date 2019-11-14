Ozzie Mejia

Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack finally receives digital and vinyl release
To celebrate Tetris Effect's one-year anniversary, Enhance and Limited Run Games have announced the release of the game's unforgettable soundtrack.
Street Fighter 5 has something special for its 40th character, as the big bad from Street Fighter 3, Gill, has returned!
If there's just too much DLC in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, a new complete collection is set to help out, as Capcom unveils Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.
Path of Exile will introduce a brand new endgame story in December with the release of its 3.9.0 expansion, Conquerors of the Atlas.
Path of Exile is looking into the future, as ExileCon saw a first look at a brand new sequel.
Steam is giving away Company of Heroes 2 this weekend for absolutely free. It's yours to keep! If that's not enough, there's a 10-day free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition starting today.
Coming off an exciting X019 presentation, Xbox players can pick up a handful of recent releases as part of a big X019 Flash Sale.
During our time at BlizzCon, Shacknews had a chance to chat with Lead Designer Peter Whalen and Associate Software Engineer Sarah Chen about Descent of Dragons.
The first ever ExileCon for Patch of Exile begins this weekend and you can watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote right here at Shacknews.
The Imperial Stormtrooper outfit will let you inject some Star Wars into your Fortnite, but only for a few days.