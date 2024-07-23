Getting our hooks into Mortal Kombat 1's Takeda at EVO 2024

Mortal Kombat 1 is on the verge of wrapping up its first season of DLC characters. Only one remains and after a handful of guest stars, it's time for a series favorite to return. Takeda has found his way into Fire God Liu Kang's rebuilt timeline and he's taken a noticeably different path than his predecessor. His changes don't stop there, though. He also has some new mechanics to play with. During EVO 2024, Shacknews had an opportunity to try out MK1's newest DLC character, alongside the season's last Kameo fighter, Ferra.

Takeda's backstory is largely changed now that's in the new Mortal Kombat 1 timeline. However, one thing hasn't changed. He's still a member of the Shirai Ryu clan and a disciple of Scorpion, even if the Scorpions of MKX and MK1 are different people. That means his arsenal is similar to the Shirai Ryu clan leader. Takeda is a largely mobile fighter who uses his lashes to bounce himself and his opponents around.



Source: WB Games

Takeda's Double Spear is an inverse of Scorpion's traditional spear. Instead of hooking his opponent and dragging them towards him, Takeda will latch with his spear and rappel himself towards the other fighter. The Enhanced version of this move was something we found ourselves using frequently, as it will add some extra hits and end with a launcher. The spear can also be used in the air, making for a handy punish for missed projectiles. Those who choose to Enhance the mid-air spear can instead pull their opponent into the air and open the door to some aerial combos.

Success with Takeda comes from taking advantage of his mobility. His Swift Stride move allows him to close distance quickly. Players can finish in different ways by holding up or down. Depending on the direction held, Takeda can finish with a bounce or cancel the attack outright and fake the opponent out. There's an Enhanced version of this attack that adds armor, giving Takeda another projectile punish tool.

Takeda has several aerial options that can catch the opposition off guard. The Nimbus Technique allows Takeda to grapple to the ceiling and swing forward. This move covers a staggering amount of ground and can transition into several different combos. It's also possible to cancel this move and catch an opponent unaware with another attack, like his Whip Arts, which can strike up to three times and has an Enhanced version on the third hit that launches the opponent.

The last thing to discuss is Ferra, who's a bit of an unusual Kameo fighter. Ferra will climb onto the player's back, similar to what she used to do with Torr back in Mortal Kombat X. This can take a few precious seconds, leaving players vulnerable, so it's best to keep this in mind. Ferra can attack in different ways depending on the attack button pressed. One button uses Ferra for a wider-ranged uppercut, a second one slams the opponent on the ground and bounces them for the start of a combo, and a third tosses Ferra towards the other side of the stage, turning her into an anti-air projectile. All of these moves are pretty slow, so be wary when using Ferra. Despite her tiny frame, she doesn't work very quickly.

Takeda will round out Mortal Kombat 1's first year of post-release content, but the DLC train is still moving along. NetherRealm will come to this year's San Diego Comic-Con to reveal plans for Year 2. That reveal will officially happen during a panel this Friday, July 26. We'll have our eye on that, so keep it on Shacknews for all of the biggest news.

This preview is based on a private session with the PlayStation 5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 with an early character unlock at EVO 2024. The final version is subject to change.