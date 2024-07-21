New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Street Fighter 6 offers a first look at Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard at EVO 2024

Prior to tonight's Street Fighter 6 Top 6, Capcom released a teaser trailer for this special crossover character.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Capcom
2

Prior to the start of EVO 2024's final Top 6 of the weekend, Capcom had a trailer to show the audience. After the publisher surprised Street Fighter fans at Summer Game Fest with the reveal that Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard was on his way to join the roster, Capcom offered a first look at how the character will look in Street Fighter 6.

In a short one-minute teaser, fans get a good look at Terry Bogard rendered in Capcom's RE Engine. He's briefly shown dodging a few punches before laying out his jaboofer opponent with his signature Burn Knuckle attack. There isn't much more to say other than Terry is set to arrive in Street Fighter 6's main game modes this fall.

This moment has been two years in the making with Terry set to be the second character featured in Street Fighter 6's Year 2 DLC lineup. Terry won't be the only Fatal Fury representative joining the roster in the next year, as Year 2 will add Mai Shiranui next winter.

All four fighters coming to Street Fighter 6 in Year 2

Source: Capcom

We'll continue watching EVO 2024 all night, so be sure to follow Shacknews for the latest updates. For more on tonight's champions, be sure to check out our EVO 2024 winners guide.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

