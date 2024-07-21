Street Fighter 6 offers a first look at Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard at EVO 2024 Prior to tonight's Street Fighter 6 Top 6, Capcom released a teaser trailer for this special crossover character.

Prior to the start of EVO 2024's final Top 6 of the weekend, Capcom had a trailer to show the audience. After the publisher surprised Street Fighter fans at Summer Game Fest with the reveal that Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard was on his way to join the roster, Capcom offered a first look at how the character will look in Street Fighter 6.

In a short one-minute teaser, fans get a good look at Terry Bogard rendered in Capcom's RE Engine. He's briefly shown dodging a few punches before laying out his jaboofer opponent with his signature Burn Knuckle attack. There isn't much more to say other than Terry is set to arrive in Street Fighter 6's main game modes this fall.

This moment has been two years in the making with Terry set to be the second character featured in Street Fighter 6's Year 2 DLC lineup. Terry won't be the only Fatal Fury representative joining the roster in the next year, as Year 2 will add Mai Shiranui next winter.



Source: Capcom

