Street Fighter 6's director says the Fatal Fury collab was teased at EVO 2022 He also told fans not to worry so much about Elena's ability to heal.

Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 DLC was announced during Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend and it was quite the lineup. Two characters from Fatal Fury join Elena and Bison in the game’s roster roadmap, which brought up a lot of interesting questions. Fortunately, some of them were answered in a recent interview on Famitsu in which Street Fighter 6 Director Takayuki Nakayama spoke to a number of topics regarding the new characters. It turns out some art that appeared during EVO 2022 was one of the first hints that Fatal Fury characters were coming to SF6. Moreover, Elena has players scared based on her healing in Street Fighter 4, but Nakayama says we should cool those fears – it won’t be that bad.

Takayuki Nakayama spoke to these matters in his recent interview with Famitsu. If you were at EVO 2022, maybe you know of the Capcom and SNK crossover art that came out of that event. There were two variations featuring various Capcom and SNK characters celebrating a new era of EVO with Rick “TheHadou” Thiher and PlayStation taking over the show. You can actually see both from EVO Brand Manager Mark Julio below.

This has been the best surprise of #Evo2022! Amazing collaboration artwork welcoming @EVO back from SNK and Capcom! Amazing art by Shinkiro and Ogura! pic.twitter.com/lJjJxiZYJM — Mark Julio 『マークマン』 (@MarkMan23) August 6, 2022

Nakayama says these were the first hints that collaborations were happening for Street Fighter 6, which makes a lot of sense. Players have been begging for either new Marvel Vs. Capcom (which feels very unlikely) or Capcom Vs. SNK for years, and the latter feels closer than ever as we see Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui join Street Fighter 6 in Year 2.

The other matter of importance was that of Elena. Back in Street Fighter 4, many considered Elena to be a problem. She had a self-healing super that could yank a round right out from under an opponent’s nose and it was arguably a bit overtuned. Nakayama went on to assure fans they that don’t need to worry so much and that the team plans to balance that out sensibly.

Street Fighter 6 has been an awesome game with great competition left and right throughout the year since it’s been out. With that in mind, we look forward to seeing what Terry, Mai, Elena, and Bison can do. Bison comes first at the end of June, so stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to his release, as well as further Street Fighter 6 coverage right here at Shacknews.