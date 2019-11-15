All Stories By TJ Denzer News Editor

Once upon a time on a road trip in Colorado, a 3-year-old TJ Denzer ran away from a family camping trip. His parents found him in the arcade of a nearby town, standing on a chair and playing SNK's World Heroes Perfect. Decades later, TJ is as obsessed with everything gaming as ever. In the heart of Texas, he spends much of his days enjoying long RPGs, enjoying the grind in fighting games, occasionally digging up a classic game or studying its history, or following (and sometimes taking part in) the competitive gaming scenes worldwide.

Whether it's good games, food, drinks, or travel, TJ lives by a creed and brings it to his work throughout video games and writing: We're here to have fun. Let's have fun.



You can also find TJ and his personal ramblings, video game clips, and fun on Twitter as well @JohnnyChugs.