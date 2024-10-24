New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports FC 25 is one of two new games to crack Twitch's top 10 in 2024

The only other fully new title to creep into Twitch's top 10 was Palworld in January 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

The StreamElements State of the Stream report for September 2024 has arrived, and with it comes a wealth of new information about the health and popularity of Twitch and various topics on the platform. This month’s big news? Well, besides Dota 2 The International giving a healthy boost of viewership, EA Sports FC 25 became one of the few games to push into Twitch’s top 10 most viewed topics for a month.

StreamElements posted its State of the Stream September 2024 report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. There, we can see the Twitch top 10 for the month and how it shook out. EA Sports FC 25 crept onto the bottom of the list at #10 with 31 million hours viewed. It becomes only the second new game to break Twitch’s top 10 in 2024, the other being Palworld, which enjoyed a #6 spot on January 2024 when its hype was at a fever pitch.

StreamElements State of the Stream Twitch top 10 chart for September 2024.
EA Sports FC 25 got into Twitch's Top 10 for September 2024, but it will remain to be seen if it can stay or if it will fall off in October and beyond.
Source: StreamElements

EA Sports FC 25’s viewership speaks to the game’s popularity as Electronic Arts aims to get away from the expensive FIFA license and venture out on its own with international soccer simulation games. It wasn’t exactly the winning formula if you look at our Shacknews review, but EA is still establishing it as the premiere experience in soccer sims. Of course, it still has some catching up to do if it wants to beat numbers like those of Dota 2, which were up 78 percent month-to-month on the back of The International 2024 viewership.

With the Twitch top 10 shaking up last month, stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reporting as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

