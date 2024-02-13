Palworld's success lifted it onto Twitch's top 10 most viewed games in January According to StreamElements' State of the Stream report for January 2024, Palworld garnered viewership of over 59 million hours for the month.

Palworld earned a lot of accolades and broke a few records after its stunningly popular early access release in January, but we’re just now seeing the stats on its Twitch viewership as well. Unsurprisingly, Palworld was as popular to watch as it was to play. In StreamElement’s latest State of the Stream report for January 2024, Palworld ended up making the top 10 most viewed categories on the platform for the month.

StreamElements released its January 2024 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg this week. According to the report, Palworld was viewed for around 59 million hours on Twitch throughout January. This was enough to slingshot it up the list of Top 10 Twitch Categories in January 2024 where it ended up at #6. It was a few million above Twitch Top 10 regulars such as Valorant (57 million hours viewed), Counter-Strike (51 million hours), and even Minecraft (45 million hours).

Palworld garnered 59 million hours of viewership in January 2024, earning it the #6 spot on Twitch's top 10 most viewed categories for the month.

Source: StreamElements

Palworld saw no shortage of support throughout January. It amassed tons of players, ending up at around 19 million units sold across Xbox and Steam as of last week. However, perhaps even more impressive for Palworld’s debut on Twitch is that the game launched in early access late in the month on January 19. It only had about a third of January to work with and still achieved such solid viewership.

That said, Palworld’s astronomical Twitch numbers might not be as surprising when one considers that the game also passed a juggernaut like CSGO in concurrent player records on Steam. With such a skyrocketing start behind it, it will be interesting to see if Palworld can keep its momentum. Stay tuned for more Palworld news and StreamElements State of the Stream reports as they drop.