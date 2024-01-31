Palworld is Xbox Game Pass' biggest third-party launch ever Pocketpair's survival crafting game has surpassed 19 million players across PC and Xbox.

Palworld continues to dominate the first month of the year as it sells millions of copies and remains one of the year’s most talked-about games. In addition to its smash success on PC, the survival monster-catcher hybrid has also been a hit on Xbox. Palworld has now hit a massive milestone, becoming the biggest third-party launch in Xbox Game Pass history.

Microsoft announced the milestone in an Xbox Wire post. Palworld launched in early access this month simultaneously on PC and Xbox, and it only took 10 days for it to become Xbox Game Pass’ biggest third-party launch. In total, Palworld has reached 7 million players on Xbox, in addition to 12 million on Steam.



Source: Pocketpair

Microsoft traditionally launches all of its first-party games on Xbox Game Pass, and the company occasionally locks in third-party games for day-and-date launches as well. Palworld has proven to be one of the most fruitful deals that Microsoft has locked down for the platform.

Palworld is showing no sign of slowing down as it continues to be an absolute monolith for Pocketpair. With its incredible success, there have been a lot of questions as to whether or not the game will make its way to PS5, too. If you’ve ventured into the survival game yourself and could use some pointers, Shacknews has plenty of Palworld guides for you to dig through.