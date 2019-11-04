Pokemon Sword & Shield land 2nd best UK debut sales in franchise history
Pokemon Sword & Shield couldn't beat out Sun & Moon, but they still landed one of the best opening week's sales in the long history of the franchise.
Reports indicate that Tencent may be hoping to leverage their partnership with Nintendo to target console gaming development in the United States.
As Captain Brains is on a rampage, only The Stretchers can save the affected populace from the Dizzies in this new first-party Nintendo effort released out of nowhere.
Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma was thrilled with the changes to Jigglypuff in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate 6.0.0 update and he believes he can take the character to a victory.
Dark Samus and Richter are the latest to come to the amiibo line, and they're available for pre-order now!
The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 6.0.0 is live. Check out these red hot patch notes!
Check out the official Nintendo reveal of Terry Bogard as Sakurai guides us through this new DLC fighter's moves.
The greatest crossover event in history is now the best-selling fighter too, surprising no one.
Mario and Sonic are heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic games. Here's our review.
Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.