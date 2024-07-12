Shack Together 022 - Is Xbox Game Pass Healthy? Nintendo's Spooky Teaser, feat. Sam Chandler

In this episode of Shack Together, the ultimate (and currently only) Shacknews video games podcast, your hosts Asif Khan, (maybe) John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and guides editor Sam Chandler dive into another exciting (read: slow) week of gaming news. Asif, John, and Sam share what they’ve been playing recently, while I talk about finally tackling my own white whale, one long-time listeners will be plainly aware of.

Prompted by the Xbox Game Pass price increases, we a play a little game that dares to ask what are gamers actually playing on Xbox. The crew tries to guess the fifteen most played Xbox games for the week ending July 7, with our reigning champ Sam kicking things off, proving it pays to win Shack Together games.

Articles covered in Story Time this week include:

We wrap up with some comments from the Shacknews community, as we’re wont to do before signing off. Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

