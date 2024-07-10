New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung announces Galaxy Ring wearable

Samsung's first smart ring sports various health and fitness features.
Donovan Erskine
Samsung
1

Samsung Unpacked featured several reveals for new products from the tech company. While these devices were mostly refreshes of existing products, Samsung introduced a brand new piece of hardware with the Galaxy Ring. It’s Samsung’s first smart ring and has a focus on health and fitness features.

We got our first look at the Galaxy Ring during Samsung’s Unpacked event. The titanium ring comes in three colors (Black, Silver, and Gold) and features three sensors to track its wearer’s health. This includes their heart rate, their behavior during sleep, and physical activity. Samsung touts that the Galaxy Ring can also track menstrual cycles by tracking the wearer’s skin temperature.

The Galaxy Ring on display.

Source: CNBC

The Galaxy Ring’s battery can last up to a full week, according to Samsung. It has a portable charging case similar to the Galaxy Buds and comes in two different sizes. It’s a new addition to Samsung’s wearable line-up which already includes the Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 7 was unveiled during the same event.

The Galaxy Ring releases on July 24 and starts at $399.99 USD. Additional specs for the device can be found on the Samsung website. For the biggest news out of the tech industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.

