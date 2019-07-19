Joe Stasio

The Cartridge Family 085 - Our Gaming Decade in Review
We wrote a jingle for each year. That's 10 jingles for the price of one!
An all-time great beatdown awaits you.
Hey, big guns? It's time you took a cue from the little guy.
A salacious podcast about what those 3 camera on the iPhone 11 Pro really mean.
Hey listen up, Xbox. If you want us to talk about all the cool things you're doing, then be cooler than Nintendo.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
We are pleased to announce Christopher Buffa, Head of Business Development for Zana Keen.
John spends another week with a different family while Jason Onorad helps us catch up with the latest in gaming.
Jason Onorad joins for an episode that is very lacking in John Benyamine, but chock full of ways to beatdown Joe.
This is the episode where we learn that Buffa is operating on a different plane of existence.