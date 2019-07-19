New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
All Stories By

Joe Stasio

Producer, Host, Designer

Follow me @beardedaxe. Front-end dev  + musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry. Not funny or smart. Producer 

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola