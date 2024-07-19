Shack Together 023 - EA Sports College Football 25, Concord Preview, Trivia! feat. Donovan Erskine

In this special episode of Shack Together, we’re celebrating our 23rd episode by welcoming a fan-favorite guest, news editor Donovan Erskine. We've got host Asif Khan and myself Joe Stasio on the mic today, too. Donovan shares what he’s been playing lately, including insights from his reviews and previews such as Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus and Concord, alongside his excitement for EA Sports College Football 25.

In our main segment, we introduce the Shack Together World Championships with a series of both challenging and laughably easy trivia questions. We'll test the crew’s knowledge on topics ranging from the Apple Vision Pro's unique input methods to the most backlogged game of all time.

As always, We then head over to Story Time to discuss the latest news and reviews from the past week. Toward the end, Asif goes on a rant about GameStop, satisfying a certain chatty user’s thirst for such content. And that’s it! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

