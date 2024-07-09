Xbox Game Pass is receiving another price increase Microsoft is also updating the various tiers and there is a new 'Standard' option not offering day one releases.

Xbox Game Pass has received yet another price increase. The subscription service, which offers players a huge catalog of video games, will see these price increases reflected across all of its tiers, with the entry-level options receiving some changes.

Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Standard will not receive access to new release games on day one.

Source: Ninja Theory

On July 9, 2024, Windows Central reported on the upcoming price increases to Xbox Game Pass. Since the report, Microsoft has released a support page explaining the new format along with a PDF offering a breakdown of the prices across all regions.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase to $19.99 from $16.99 USD per month

Xbox Game Pass Core 12 Month subscription will increase to $74.99 from $59.99 USD per annum

PC Game Pass will increase to $11.99 from $9.99 USD per month

Xbox Game Pass Standard will cost $14.99 USD per month

That last one, Xbox Game Pass Standard, will replace the Xbox Game Pass for Console for all new users. Any users that currently have Xbox Game Pass for Console will retain their subscription in its current form – this is important to note as Xbox Game Pass Standard will not include day one releases for new users.

Day one releases are one of the tent pole offerings of Game Pass. This meant that users who were subscribed to the service could play a new release game on launch day via the catalog the same way someone with a physical copy would. Now, this feature is reserved for subscribers of the higher tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as those users who are currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for Console, and PC Game Pass users.

This price increase to Xbox Game Pass is the second one within a little over a year. Back in June 2023, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was $14.99 USD and now it’s set to be $19.99 USD as of July 10, 2024. To put it into perspective, this is a five buck increase with fewer first-party games released over the last year, critically acclaimed studios closed, and Microsoft beating EPS and revenue expectations in Q3 2024.