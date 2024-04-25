New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The Microsoft company put up winning numbers in key metrics versus Wall Street estimates.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
1

With the latest season of earnings results, eyes were on Microsoft today as the massive tech company announced its Q3 2024 earnings results. The company outperformed analyst expectations handily, overcoming on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) metrics, resulting in a solid finish on its latest fiscal quarter.

Microsoft released its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website today. The company’s revenue finished at $61.9 billion, which was enough to over the $60.8 billion expected by Wall Street. Meanwhile, its EPS ended up at $2.94 per share. That was enough to beat the Wall Street estimates at $2.82 per share, but it was also more than the Earnings Whisper estimates, which ended up at $2.91 per share.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock as of April 25, 2024 in after-hours trading
Microsoft (MSFT) stock value rose following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

Ultimately, it was a solid quarter for Microsoft, which attributed the wins on its Q3 2024 earnings results to strong performance in its cloud data business and divisions. Microsoft Azure still remains one of the most popular and widespread cloud networks in the world. It contributed substantially to Microsoft’s quarter as well with $26.7 billion coming from its Intelligent Cloud business. Microsoft also cut costs at the beginning of the year by terminating around 1,900 employees from its workforce.

Nonetheless, Microsoft came out ahead once again in Q3 2024 and remains strong heading into its Q4. As we continue to report on further companies’ fiscal quarter finishes, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

