Microsoft reportedly lays off 1,900 employees from gaming division [UPDATED]
Microsoft is cutting jobs a few months after closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Updated on 1/25/24 at 9:44 a.m. ET: A report from The Verge claims that the majority of today's layoffs at Microsoft impact Activision Blizzard, though there have been some layoffs at ZeniMax and Xbox proper. As a result, Blizzard's previously-announced survival game has been cancelled. Blizzard President Mike Ybarra is also leaving the company.
Original story: A massive round of layoffs may have just hit the gaming industry as IGN is reporting that Microsoft is cutting the jobs of 1,900 employees. This comes just a handful of months after the trillion-dollar company was able to close its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Xbox’s Phil Spencer reportedly shared the following memo internally.
Microsoft has yet to provide a statement on the layoffs. We’ll be sure to update this article with new information if that changes.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft reportedly lays off 1,900 employees from gaming division
Layoffs at Microsoft games
https://www.ign.com/articles/microsoft-lays-off-1900-staff-from-its-video-game-workforce
As well as Allen Adhem.
Sounds like blizzard may have been hit hardest.
https://www.theverge.com/2024/1/25/24049050/microsoft-activision-blizzard-layoffs
