New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Blizzard is developing a survival game set in a new universe

Blizzard announced that development has begun on a new survival game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Blizzard is known for franchises like Diablo, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, leaning on those properties to bring in heaps of cash over the past couple of decades. However, it appears that the developer is looking to branch out with something original. Blizzard has announced that it is working on a survival game, which is set in a brand new universe.

Blizzard announced its new game with a post to its website on January 25. Details about the new video game are being held under wraps for now, likely because it’s in the very early development phases. However, it is confirmed that the game will be coming to both PC and consoles.

The timing of this announcement is a bit curious, to put it lightly. Blizzard continues to be caught in the controversy of allegations of harassment and discrimination at the workplace, making it a bit of an odd time to come out and announce a new game that’s still quite early in development. Blizzard, was also just acquired by Microsoft along with its parent company, and there’s no telling if that deal will impact this game’s development or its planned release.

Blizzard is hiring at several positions for its new game in the Art, Design, and Engineering departments, as shared in the announcement. Oddly enough, fans are still waiting to find out when they can get their hands on the developers' long awaited sequels Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest developments from the company.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola