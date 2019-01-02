Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Among all of the news breaking at BlizzCon 2019, Sojourn was announced as the next hero. She might even be Canadian, too!
Blizzard was quick to act following the post-game interview at Hearthstone Grandmasters in Taipei this weekend. blitzchung's call for the liberation of Hong Kong has lead to his suspension from competition.
Candy Crush Saga players spend about 38 minutes of play time on average in-game. That's a lot of candy-swapping.
Call of Duty is aiming to kick off its esports league next year, but franchises won't be cheap, with franchises rumored to cost owners $25 million.
Blizzard and GOG are partnering up to bring classic titles to the digital platform and Diablo is first up.
Due to complaints with the Overwatch meta, which largely coincides with the arrival of Brigitte, players have been harassing the voice actor for the character.
The largest labor union collective in the US release its first major public statement addressing the video game industry.
The rumored layoffs taking place at Activision Blizzard are now official, as employees were informed in an email sent out this afternoon.
The new hero Imperius gets an ability breakdown in the patch notes for Heroes of the Storm's latest PTR update, which is live today.