BlizzCon 2024 has been canceled Blizzard Entertainment has other plans for new game and update reveals in 2024, but timing for its marquee fan even simply didn't line up this year.

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced that it will not be proceeding with BlizzCon 2024. The convention is usually a fan-celebrated event in which the developer shows off much of its latest content and updates across its most popular games. However, after consideration over the past year, Blizzard came to the decision that timing for BlizzCon 2024 (which usually runs later in the year) will not work out, so the event is canceled for now.

Blizzard announced the details of BlizzCon 2024’s cancellation in a press release on the Blizzard website today. The organizers apologized for being unable to make the event work this year:

After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024. This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we’re approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard goes on to say that while BlizzCon 2024 will not be happening, the developer has plenty of plans to show off new content and reveals at other events this year, including Gamescom 2024 and Dreamhack Dallas 2024. At some point, the group intends to show off the latest World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, as well as the first Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred. Even so, it’s also highly likely that the layoff of 1,900 employees at Microsoft following Activision Blizzard’s acquisition earlier this year may have affected BlizzCon planning.

It's a shame that BlizzCon 2024 ends up canceled due to difficult planning this year, but it sounds like Blizzard still has plenty to show this year. Stay tuned for more updates and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.