BlizzCon 2024 has been canceled

Blizzard Entertainment has other plans for new game and update reveals in 2024, but timing for its marquee fan even simply didn't line up this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
6

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced that it will not be proceeding with BlizzCon 2024. The convention is usually a fan-celebrated event in which the developer shows off much of its latest content and updates across its most popular games. However, after consideration over the past year, Blizzard came to the decision that timing for BlizzCon 2024 (which usually runs later in the year) will not work out, so the event is canceled for now.

Blizzard announced the details of BlizzCon 2024’s cancellation in a press release on the Blizzard website today. The organizers apologized for being unable to make the event work this year:

Blizzard Entertainment's statement on the cancellation of BlizzCon 2024. It reads: After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024. This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we’re approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years. Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing more details about our launches coming later this year, including World of Warcraft: The War Within and Diablo IV's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. To celebrate these upcoming releases and to bring our communities together in new and special ways, we will soon share some exciting plans for other industry trade shows and conventions like Gamescom. We can’t wait to tell you more about those plans soon. We’re also looking forward to the Overwatch Champions Series’ stops at both Dreamhack Dallas and Dreamhack Stockholm. And we’re thrilled to be planning multiple, global, in-person events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Warcraft, which will be held in addition to the in-game celebrations across our Warcraft games throughout 2024. While these events are distinct from BlizzCon, we’re harnessing all of our creativity and imagination to ensure that they carry the same spirit of celebration and togetherness. Our hope is that these experiences – alongside several live-streamed industry events where we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening in our game universes – will capture the essence of what makes the Blizzard community so special. No matter how you choose to connect with us at these events this year – whether it be in person or virtually – we can’t wait to see you there!
Blizzard Entertainment canceled BlizzCon 2024 because timing reportedly didn't work out, but it still has plans for plenty of reveals this year.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard goes on to say that while BlizzCon 2024 will not be happening, the developer has plenty of plans to show off new content and reveals at other events this year, including Gamescom 2024 and Dreamhack Dallas 2024. At some point, the group intends to show off the latest World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, as well as the first Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred. Even so, it’s also highly likely that the layoff of 1,900 employees at Microsoft following Activision Blizzard’s acquisition earlier this year may have affected BlizzCon planning.

It's a shame that BlizzCon 2024 ends up canceled due to difficult planning this year, but it sounds like Blizzard still has plenty to show this year. Stay tuned for more updates and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

    April 25, 2024 10:35 AM

      April 25, 2024 11:07 AM

      I've never been to either, but I always thought BlizzCon had a slimy feel compared to Quakecon. Basically a thing that was created to extract more money from fans vs. a thing created to be a fun get-together for fans and developers.

      April 25, 2024 11:08 AM

      I sincerely hope they're working on something new and not mobile-related. I think they have a brawl stars clone now, right? Anyone enjoying that? I'll pick up Vessel of Hatred to see where they take the story and if they do anything surprising with Neyrelle and also I secretly hope Lilith makes a return because she's such an interesting character. supposedly they're designing a brand new class not from the old games too

        April 25, 2024 11:57 AM

        Anyone on shack still playing Diablo mobile? I legit forgot the name of it

        April 25, 2024 12:36 PM

        no. warcraft rumble is a clash royale clone

        brawl stars is fun been playing that for many years

        April 25, 2024 12:38 PM

        They were working on the survival game but they cancelled it, probably to shift those resources onto existing projects. So I'm not expecting any huge new releases any time soon, they have a lot of live service stuff on their plate now.

      April 25, 2024 12:25 PM

      An optimistic read on this would be that there isn't much for them to announce in the end of the year. D4 and WoW expansions are supposed to be released around then and so should have already been fully revealed. The rest of their games are just on a routine live service schedule. Maybe they should just break this expectation that Blizzcon is about announcements.

