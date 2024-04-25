BlizzCon 2024 has been canceled
Blizzard Entertainment has other plans for new game and update reveals in 2024, but timing for its marquee fan even simply didn't line up this year.
Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced that it will not be proceeding with BlizzCon 2024. The convention is usually a fan-celebrated event in which the developer shows off much of its latest content and updates across its most popular games. However, after consideration over the past year, Blizzard came to the decision that timing for BlizzCon 2024 (which usually runs later in the year) will not work out, so the event is canceled for now.
Blizzard announced the details of BlizzCon 2024’s cancellation in a press release on the Blizzard website today. The organizers apologized for being unable to make the event work this year:
Blizzard goes on to say that while BlizzCon 2024 will not be happening, the developer has plenty of plans to show off new content and reveals at other events this year, including Gamescom 2024 and Dreamhack Dallas 2024. At some point, the group intends to show off the latest World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, as well as the first Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred. Even so, it’s also highly likely that the layoff of 1,900 employees at Microsoft following Activision Blizzard’s acquisition earlier this year may have affected BlizzCon planning.
It's a shame that BlizzCon 2024 ends up canceled due to difficult planning this year, but it sounds like Blizzard still has plenty to show this year. Stay tuned for more updates and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.
I sincerely hope they're working on something new and not mobile-related. I think they have a brawl stars clone now, right? Anyone enjoying that? I'll pick up Vessel of Hatred to see where they take the story and if they do anything surprising with Neyrelle and also I secretly hope Lilith makes a return because she's such an interesting character. supposedly they're designing a brand new class not from the old games too
-
An optimistic read on this would be that there isn't much for them to announce in the end of the year. D4 and WoW expansions are supposed to be released around then and so should have already been fully revealed. The rest of their games are just on a routine live service schedule. Maybe they should just break this expectation that Blizzcon is about announcements.