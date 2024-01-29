Palworld has entered early access and with it came a meteoric rise to fame. As any fan of the crafting-survival genre will tell you, there can be a lot of complexity and unknowns when starting one of these games, which is where this Palworld Strategy Guide comes into play. This hub will contain our collection of guides for every resource, a breakdown of Pal breeding programs, as well as general information on how to perform various activities and actions in the game.

Palworld Strategy Guide

Resources Guides

Chests, Secrets, and Collectibles Guides

Chests, Secret & Collectibles Find Copper Keys Where to find Copper Keys so you can start opening basic chests.

Controls & Keybindings Guides

Controls Controls and Keybindings Every button input on PC and Xbox controller. How to roll Roll like a pro and dodge those attacks!

General Guides

Miscellaneous Guides

Miscellaneous Palworld Console Commands All the available commands for admins in Palworld. Palworld Dedicated Server Guide Set up a Palworld dedicated server so you can play with more than 4 people (up to 32!) Palworld PC Specs & Requirements See if your PC has what it takes to run Palworld. Will Palworld come to PS5? Players want to know if Palworld is coming to PS5.

There’s a lot still to learn about Palworld and you’ll find that information right here on Shacknews. Stop by our Palworld page for a look at other information like patch notes and news surrounding the developer, Pocketpair.