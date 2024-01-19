Palworld PC specs and requirements Your PC will need to meet these specs in order to properly run Palworld.

Palworld is out in early access as a console and PC title. If you’re opting for the latter, be aware that you won’t be able to run the game on just any computer. Your rig will need to meet some minimum requirements in order to play properly. Let’s take a look at the PC specs and requirements for Palworld.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Palworld, as shared on the game’s Steam page.

Palworld Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) CPU i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core RAM 16 GB 32 GB GFX GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection HDD 40 GB 40 GB

While hitting the minimum requirements will be enough for your PC to run Palworld at the lowest settings, it’s far from the ideal experience. Meeting the recommended requirements should be more than enough for you to play the game at normal to high settings.

Those are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Palworld. If you're deciding whether or not to play on Xbox or PC, it's worth figuring out where your PC stacks up in relation to these requirements.