New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Palworld PC specs and requirements

Your PC will need to meet these specs in order to properly run Palworld.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Pocketpair
1

Palworld is out in early access as a console and PC title. If you’re opting for the latter, be aware that you won’t be able to run the game on just any computer. Your rig will need to meet some minimum requirements in order to play properly. Let’s take a look at the PC specs and requirements for Palworld.

Palworld PC specs and requirements

A character flying on the back of a creature.

Source: Pocketpair

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Palworld, as shared on the game’s Steam page.

Palworld
Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)
CPU i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core
RAM 16 GB 32 GB
GFX GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) GeForce RTX 2070
DirectX Version 11 Version 11
Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection
HDD 40 GB 40 GB

While hitting the minimum requirements will be enough for your PC to run Palworld at the lowest settings, it’s far from the ideal experience. Meeting the recommended requirements should be more than enough for you to play the game at normal to high settings.

Those are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Palworld. If you’re deciding whether or not to play on Xbox or PC, it’s worth figuring out where your PC stacks up in relation to these requirements. Stick with Shacknews for more Palworld guides.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola