New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to make Pal Spheres - Palworld

Start crafting Pal Spheres so you can capture all kinds of Pals in Palworld.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Pocketpair
1

Pal Sphere are one of the first things you can make in Palworld and are arguably the most important. Without these balls, you won’t be catching anything and no progress will be made. When you first start, knowing how to craft Pal Sphere won’t be clear, neither will how you actually acquire the materials to craft them. The good news is that once you know what you’re looking for, you’ll be crafting all sorts of Pal Spheres in no time.

How to make Pal Spheres

The Pal Sphere recipe at a workbench

Source: Shacknews

Pal Spheres can be crafted at any workbench in Palworld. Other than a club and pickaxe, these Spheres will be one of the first things you can craft.  Once you have some Spheres, you can get out and start catching Pals. The good news is that Pal Spheres require only three different materials and all of them are easy to find:

  • Paldium Fragment x1
  • Wood x3
  • Stone x3

The first, and most important material in crafting Pal Spheres, is Paldium Fragments. This special material is harvested from rocks with streaks of blue. You can find them dotted throughout the various environments either in large veins or sitting on the ground. There’s also a chance they drop from regular stone, but it’s rare.

Wood and stone are easy enough to locate. Either chop down a tree and use a pick on a big rock or collect the wood and stone off the ground. Get a decent supply of all these materials as you will want more than a single ball.

Once you’ve got the goods, return to a workbench and select the Pal Sphere. Click the Max button to make as many as you can – you’ll use one each time you try to catch a Pal. If you miss, the ball is gone, so it’s worth carrying several. Once the workbench as made them, acquire your Spheres and go capture some monsters! Take a look at our Palworld page for more help exploring this large and monster-filled world.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola