New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
All Stories By

Sam Chandler

Guides Editor

Sam is the resident Australian around here who enjoys reliving his childhood by collecting Nintendo 64 games. When he's not doing that, he loves playing the Souls series, grinding in Destiny, or being a Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves.

Growing up in Australia meant being disconnected from the rest of the world, but now in this digital age of connectivity, he's been able to meet some truly inspirational people.

You can follow him on Twitter @SamuelChandler for some friendly banter.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola