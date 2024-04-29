How to unlock Final Warning, The Final Stand quest - Destiny 2 Get the Final Warning Strand Exotic Hand Cannon by completing the Final Stand quest in Neomuna in Destiny 2.

Final Warning is one of the many new Exotics introduced to Destiny 2 with Lightfall. Unlocking this Exotic Sidearm is going to take a bit of effort, as you’ll need to finish the campaign and then completely unlock all of Strand on one character. With that out of the way, all that’s left to do is finish the quest, The Final Stand.

How to unlock Final Warning



Final Warning is unlocked by completing the quest, The Final Stand. This quest is available to pick up from the Pouka Pond after you have acquired all available Strand Aspects, Fragments, and everything else for at least one class in Destiny 2. After you’ve completely unlocked Strand on one class, you can nab the quest. While you’re doing this quest, why not try and unlock Winterbite as well.

The Final Stand quest

The Final Stand is a seven-step quest with each step being relatively easy to complete. Here’s an overview of each step:

Speak with Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna Search for Strand-inoculated gadgets in Veil Containment in Neomuna Defeat Shadow Legion looters and read their orders to learn where they took the spoils Retrieve the Veil spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator Visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna Complete Osiris’ training program in Radiosonde in at least 5 minutes 30 seconds to retune the Veil spectrometer Visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes to finish your Strand weapon

Step 1

Go and chat with Nimbus to get this quest started. From here, you’ll need to make your way on foot to the next area.

Step 2

Head to the Veil Containment area in Neomuna. You cannot use the Veil Containment quest node, you must manually go there, moving through the city streets. This is accessible through the Zyphyr Concourse.

Step 3



When you reach the Veil Containment area (where you fought alongside Caiatl during the Lightfall campaign), start killing Shadow Legion soldiers until one drops its orders. Picking it up will point you to the next target: Typhon Imperator.

Step 4

A big Tormentor can be seen across the gap. Make your way down to it and defeat it to get the next step.

The Veil spectrometer is being held by a Tormentor aboard the Typhon Imperator. This is Calus’ massive ship found in the Ahimsa Park. Head into the ship using the large ramp and continue through it, being sure to follow the waypoint on your HUD. You’ll need to take down a Tormentor, which shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Step 5

Quick travel back to the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes behind Nimbus. Interact with the terminal to complete the step.

Step 6

Launch the Headlong: Time Trial directly from the map.

You must launch the Headlong: Time Trial from the map of Neomuna. This activity is found down by the Radiosonde in Liming Harbor. Use Strand to grapple and swing through the course, defeating Vex to open the way forward. At the end will be a few more Vex and a large boss waiting to be defeated. Clear them out within the time limit (5 minutes 30 seconds) to finish this step.

Step 7

Finally, head back to the Pouka Pond for a third time to get your new Exotic Sidearm, Final Warning.

Final Warning Perks



Final Warning is great for those looking to really lean into a Strand build, especially one that focuses on unravelling foes. Here are the main perks on this Strand Exotic Sidearm.

All at Once: Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them

Pick Your Poison: When hipfiring, projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact. When aiming, projectiles have greatly increased velocity and deal extra critical hit damage to marked targets.

With The Final Stand quest finished and the Final Warning unlocked, you can start putting together a new Strand build that takes advantage of this unique weapon. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a look at other Exotic weapon quests and how to power them up with Catalysts.