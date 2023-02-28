Destiny 2: Lightfall campaign walkthrough

Destiny 2: Lightfall has a new campaign for players to enjoy. Unlike seasonal story missions, this campaign is a more traditional experience, comprising several missions that take you to new locations, see you face off against new threats, and hopefully overcome the main antagonist: Emperor Calus. With a Legendary option to choose, there are plenty of challenges – and rewards – to be found for those who wish to take on the Witness and Emperor Calus and defend the Traveler, Earth, and humanity.

Use the following links to jump to the relevant Lightfall mission:

Be Brave or Become Legend



The campaign in Destiny 2: Lightfall will have two difficulties: Classic and Legendary. These are assigned two tiles for players to pick: Be Brave and Become Legend. As with the Witch Queen, newer players may want to opt for Classic while veterans should choose Legendary for the rewards, this is especially true for those looking to get ready for a Day One raid.

Completing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary will reward players with armor that is close to the Power cap. This help players reach the endgame where they can focus on other aspects of Lightfall like finding secrets, creating builds, and playing raids. The Legendary campaign will also reward Upgrade Modules, an Exotic, and Strand Meditations.

Mission 1: First Contact

The first mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall kicks off with Emperor Calus, the Pyramid fleet, and the Witness arriving at Earth.

Power cap: 1600

Modifiers: Legendary (Optional), Chaff, Galvanized, Multiplicity, Mettle

After watching the opening cinematic you'll be able to move around and begin the mission aboard the Cabal ship. Like most story missions in Destiny 2, this one is quite linear. If you’re ever not sure where to go next, bring up your Ghost and you’ll see a waypoint on your screen. Bringing up your Ghost will also show you the current objective.

Objective: Sabotage the Cabal Fleet

Move through the ship until you encounter a group of Cabal. A message at the bottom of your screen will introduce you to Shadow Legion Cabal. Some of these enemies will carry tech packs on their backs. When you defeat them, they’ll drop their pack and shield their allies within a certain radius. You can shoot the tech pack to blow it up and disable the shield.

Objective: Gain Access to the Restricted Area

Press forward for now, ignoring any doors that are locked and require keycards. Just move the only way that’s open and defeat the enemies in front of you. You’ll eventually find a War Beast Keymaster that will drop War Beast Keycard. When you pick that up it will become available to every member of your team, and can be used to open the corresponding door that was previously blocking your path.

Objective: Gain Access to the Bridge

Push forward until you can place a Rally Banner and do so. In the next room are several enemies but the one you are here for is the Conquest Keymaster. Defeat them to grab the Conquest Keycard which will open the corresponding door.

Objective: Destroy the Computer Core

Through the locked door is the Computer Core. Defeat the enemies guarding it and then shoot the glowing electrodes that are protruding from the core. You’ll see the integrity drop from 100 percent and when it reaches zero the core will be destroyed.

Objective: Find Osiris

The next section of the mission is mostly navigating through the ship and outside. Follow the path and defeat enemies that are in your way.

Objective: Gain Access to the Reactor Room

Eventually you’ll find a door that’s locked and requires a Chalice Keycard. Turn to your right while facing the door and head through the opening along the only path available. Defeat the Chalice Keymaster and then return to the door. Open it and head inside.

Objective: Destroy the Ship’s Reactor

As you enter the room there will be Radiators, one on the left and one on the right. Kill everything in the room and then shoot each Radiator. When both are destroyed your work there is done.

Objective: Find a Way Off the Ship

Work your way through the ship. There’s nothing fancy to worry about here. You’re just on the path until your objective updates. You might do a little shooting along the way.

Objective: Gain Access to the Drop Pod Bay

We’ve been waiting for this moment our entire Guardian lives. Fight through the ship until you acquire the Conquest Keycard. At that point you’ll encounter Kavauust, Reverent of the Witness. This is the Tormentor enemy you saw briefly earlier. Defeat it to move forward towards the Drop Pod Bay

Objective: Escape!

Now that you’re in the Drop Pod Bay, hop into a Drop Pod and enjoy the ride. Take note of the dead Cabal when you step out of the Drop Pod. The tables have turned, pal.

Objective: Find and Rescue Osiris

You’re now on Neomuna. Poke around a bit but keep your Ghost up now and then so you can see your waypoint and stay on the path. You’ll do a little fighting here, but nothing quite as intense as your first encounter with a Tormentor.

Objective: Secure the Area

Kill everything you find until you see something you can interact with that looks an awful lot like the new Strand subclass. It is, so interact with it and enjoy playing around with Strand for a few moments.

Objective: Defeat the Shadow Legion

Use Strand to defeat the enemies in front of you, behind you, and wherever else they may be. It’s pretty easy, and it’s really just about you getting the feel for the new subclass. You’ll find your abilities all recharge faster, so use them liberally. Eventually you’ll be hit with the Exhausted debuff, at which point you’ll get your mission-ending cinematic. You’re done the first mission in the Lightfall campaign.

Mission 2: Under Siege

The second mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap: 1620

Modifiers:

Mission 3: Downfall

The third mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap: 1650

Modifiers:

Mission 4:

The fourth mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap:

Modifiers:

Mission 5:

The fifth mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap:

Modifiers:

Mission 6:

The sixth mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap:

Modifiers:

Mission 7:

The seventh mission in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Power cap:

Modifiers:

And so you’ve reached the end of the Lightfall campaign. Hopefully you soaked up the narrative, enjoyed the journey and challenge, and have walked away with some decent loot. You’ll find ongoing coverage of Lightfall, Season of Defiance, and all future content on our Destiny 2 strategy guide.