Bill Lavoy and Sam Chandler

Get the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2
Complete The Journey steps and get the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2.
Complete The Journey steps and get the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2.
Learn how to start the Vex Offensive and find Vex Invasion Zones in Destiny 2 by finding and completing the Eyes on the Moon quest.
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Tips to make the Light It Up Iron Banner quest step in Destiny 2 slightly more bearable.
Look at the Destiny 2 Valor ranks, the points required to reach each one, and how winning streaks work.