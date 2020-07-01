Destiny 2 - All Exotic Hunter Armor Study up on your exotic Hunter armor and find out if you have the right pieces for the job.

The Hunter class in Destiny 2 goes from underwhelming to powerhouse all because of the Exotic armor available to players. No other class features Exotic armor that complements super abilities as much as it does the Hunter. Sure, the Warlock and Titan do have some incredible Exotics, but in terms of straight up benefits to the super ability, the Hunter has the most powerful Exotic armor in Destiny 2. Here’s a list of every piece that you need to collect, plus the traits and intrinsic perks that come with it.

Last updated on July 1, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. PT.

List of Exotic Hunter Armor in Destiny 2

Use the links below to jump to specific Destiny 2 exotic Hunter armor listings to learn more about each piece's type, trait, and intrinsic perk.

For more information about other exotic armor in Destiny 2, be sure to check out our guide to all Exotic Titan armor as well as our guide to all Exotic Warlock armor.

Liar's Handshake

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Cross Counter - Using your Arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you.

Good or Bad: After being hit and following through with a counterattack, the Liar's Handshake will allow you to one-hit kill another player. This is extremely powerful in PVP as it allows you to quickly shutdown engagements. For those Hunters that love their Arcstrider subclass, this is going to be a top choice.

Young Ahamkara's Spine

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Wish-Dragon Teeth - Increases Tripmine Grenade duration and blast radius. Ability damage grants Tripmine Grenade energy.

Good or Bad: I don’t like calling anything bad because the right player can find a use for this in the right circumstance, but there are almost always better options when it comes to Exotic Hunter armor.

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Spring-Loaded Mounting - Increases Sidearm ready and reload speed. While you're critically wounded, swapping to a Sidearm increases its damage.

Good or Bad: If you are a sidearm maniac in Crucible, there could be value here. With the right Sidearm and a few precise mods, these gauntlets will allow you to dish out a lot of damage. Because the conditions have to be just right, it's probably worth using something else.

Raiden Flux

Type : Chest Armor

: Chest Armor Intrinsic Perk: Synapse Junctions - Quick successive attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage output and duration.

Good or Bad: Amazing. Pair this with your Arc Staff super ability and you can clear entire rooms of enemies without running out of juice. These can decimate a Royal Beast in the Leviathan raid, or clean out one of the rooms during The Whisper quest for the Whisper of the Worm Exotic Sniper Rifle.

Lucky Raspberry

Type : Chest Armor

: Chest Armor Intrinsic Perk: Probability Matrix - Increases the chaining capabilities of Arc Bolt Grenade and has a chance to recharge it each time it deals damage. A full chain always recharges.

Good or Bad: Requires a higher skill level, but these can be good in the right PvE situation. In Crucible, a full chain will allow you to throw another grenade, which will guarantee you the kills.

The Dragon's Shadow

Type : Chest Armor

: Chest Armor Intrinsic Perk: Wraithmetal Mail - Dodging reloads all weapons and increases both movement and weapon handling speeds for a brief time.

Good or Bad: Not terrible, but also not great. Having all your weapons reload is nice, and the increase to movement speed and weapon handling is nice. But that's all this Exotic really is, just a bit plain.

Knucklehead Radar

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Upgraded Sensor Pack - Provides radar while you're aiming. Enhances your radar resolution while crouched.

Good or Bad: Good in PvP if you’re not running the MIDA Multi-Tool. You can ADS with your weapon and keep your radar active to avoid being flanked. If you run Golden Gun in the Crucible, you might choose this Exotic helmet over the Celestial Nighthawk.

Celestial Nighthawk

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Hawkeye Hack - Modifies Golden Gun to fire a single high-damage shot. Enemies eliminated by the shot explode and grant you Super energy.

Good or Bad: The Celestial Nighthawk stands tall above many other Hunter Exotics. Though you lose out on three Golden Gun shots (or upwards of six with certain trees), the one shot deals 6-times the damage. You will annihilate most yellow-bar enemies in Lost Sectors. Even during boss phases, the spike in damage could be enough to hit the next phase. Just don't use this in Crucible.

Foetracer

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Relentless Tracker - Visually marks targeted enemies. Deals more damage to low-health marked enemies.

Good or Bad: Foetracer is great for those playing Competitive Crucible, where dealing slightly more damage can mean the difference between walking away from a fight or waiting for a revive. Target those low-health enemies for a small bump in damage.

Lucky Pants

Type : Leg Armor

: Leg Armor Intrinsic Perk: Illegally Modded Holster - Precision hits load one round to the chamber of stowed Hand Cannons. Hand Cannons ready faster and are more accurate immediately after swapping to them.

Good or Bad: Hand Cannon users rejoice, the Lucky Pants are a bit better now than their original form. A stowed Hand Cannon will be slowly over-filled as you land precision hits.

Orpheus Rig

Type : Leg Armor

: Leg Armor Intrinsic Perk: Uncanny Arrows - Provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Deadfall anchors. Moebius Quiver has more shots.

Good or Bad: Amazing. The more enemies you anchor with your Shadowshot, the faster you get your Super ability back. Though not as potent as they were at launch, these will still get you a decent chunk of your Super, which is great for wave clears during raids.

St0mp-EE5

Type : Leg Armor

: Leg Armor Intrinsic Perk: Hydraulic Boosters - Increases sprint speed and slide distance. Improves High Jump, Strafe Jump, and Triple Jump.

Good or Bad: Depending on your playstyle, these boots could be situational at best. During jumping puzzles, the extra height will provide you with more safety. For those sweaty Trials players, confusing your enemies with your in-air shenanigans can be enticing.

Aeon Swift

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Aeon Energy - Dodging grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: Grenade energy to Warlocks, Barricade energy to Titans, and Dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy.

Good or Bad: When your whole Fireteam is rocking Aeon gear, the boost to ability energy is huge. However, everyone wearing these means you're missing out on a plethora of other, significantly more powerful Exotics. Shard these.

Gemini Jester

Type : Leg Armor

: Leg Armor Intrinsic Perk: Misdirection - Dodging disorients nearby enemies and temporarily removes their radars.

Good or Bad: Good for skilled Hunters in the Crucible, especially if they are using the Arcstrider subclass with the Arc Staff Super ability. I would even combine this with the Way of the Wind perk tree. You'll take less damage while dodging, and when you dodge you'll remove your opponent's radar and disorient them. This would make Arc Staff especially deadly. Gemini Jester would be almost useless in PvE, though.

Shinobu's Vow

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: New Tricks - Improves Skip Grenade, and you gain an additional Skip Grenade charge. Skip Grenades return energy when it damages enemies.

Good or Bad: It's rare to see a Hunter using Skip Grenades and even the Shinobu's Vow isn't going to change that. Having an extra grenade is nice, but there are better options out there.

Graviton Forfeit

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Vanishing Shadow - Increases the duration of any invisibility effects. Your melee recharges faster while you are invisible.

Good or Bad: This helmet isn't great, and that's really unfortunate. Remaining invisible is rather powerful, but there are few situations where that is relevant in Destiny 2. There are better Exotics to be using.

Ophidia Spathe

Type : Chest Armor

: Chest Armor Intrinsic Perk: Scissor Fingers - Grants two knives per charge.

Good or Bad: Now that Throwing Knives are one-hit kills in Crucible, having two of the suckers is appealing. Throw these on and enjoy the extra damage output.

Wormhusk Crown

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Burning Souls - Dodging gives a small health and shield bump.

Good or Bad: The instant health and shield is a major asset in a lot of circumstances. In Crucible, it can ensure you get away from a fight. There are certainly better Exotics, but this might still be considered worthwhile.

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Nightmare Fuel - Dealing melee damage reloads your currently equipped weapon.

Good or Bad: For those that get up close and personal in Crucible, these are rather powerful. Being able to hit an enemy and keep shooting, without having to reposition with a dodge, means you can continue fighting. Not nearly as good as they were in the original Destiny, but worth considering.

Fr0st-EE5

Type : Leg Armor

: Leg Armor Intrinsic Perk: Rapid Cooldown - Increased grenade, melee, and dodge regeneration while sprinting. Dodging increases your sprint speed.

Good or Bad: Hunters are fast and the Fr0st-EE5 make them even faster. These are great in both Crucible and PVE where you'll be constantly sprinting. Worth it for those players focused on an ability build.

Gwisin Vest

Type : Chest

: Chest Intrinsic Perk: Roving Assassin - Each Spectral Blades kill you make before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy.

Good or Bad: Though not nearly as powerful as it once was, the Gwisin Vest is still a force to be reckoned with. In PVE, you can keep your Super going for a good time and in Crucible, you'll be frustrating the entire team as you slice them repeatedly.

Oathkeeper

Type : Gauntlet

: Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Adamantine Brace - Bows charge faster, and charges can be held indefinitely.

Good or Bad: Bad. These are almost entirely worthless. Holding a bow charge makes you extremely vulnerable and Destiny 2's pace is so fast that there's really not any point in holding a shot for more than is already offered.

Shards of Galanor

Type : Gauntlet

: Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Sharp Edges - Hits and kills with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after the Super ends.

Good or Bad: Shards are fantastic. While they won't return your full Super, they will ensure you're close to getting another one if you can clear enough enemies or kill a big enough boss.

The Sixth Coyote

Type : Chest

: Chest Intrinsic Perk: Double Dodge - Gain a second dodge charge.

Good or Bad: Having a second dodge isn't nearly as important as it might seem. There's not much of a place in the meta for this Exotic.

Assassin's Cowl

Type : Helmet

: Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Vanishing Execution - Arc, Solar, and Void melee final blows grant invisibility and restore a portion of health and shields. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the duration of the invisibility and the amount of health and shields restored.

Good or Bad: This particular Exotic is great for Hunters that need to get out in a pinch. A finisher at the right moment will ensure you can scamper away undetected while healing.

The Bombardiers

Type : Boots

: Boots Intrinsic Perk: Parting Gift - Dodging leaves behind an explosive that detonates after a short delay, damaging enemies around it.

Good or Bad: While not the best, the Bombardiers will add more lethality to your repertoire in Crucible or help you clear more adds in PVE.

Khepri's Sting

Type : Gauntlets

: Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Touch of Venom - Punching someone with full melee energy will instantly cast Smoke Bomb. Gain Truesight while in your own Smoke Bomb effect. Your smoke bombs deal increased damage.

Good or Bad: Though not nearly as impressive as the original Khepri's Sting from Destiny, having your Smoke Bomb go off on a melee hit can be great for those close-quarters combat scenarios.

Raiju's Harness

Type : Chest

: Chest Intrinsic Perk: Mobius Conduit - Pressing the Super button again will deactivate Whirlwind Guard early. Guarding does not consume extra Super energy.

Good or Bad: This is an interesting Exotic that doesn't really pay off. Deactivating a Super early means you're still down a Super for a set amount of time, even if you don't lose energy while guarding. There are few situations where this would be a good option over another piece.

You'll be needing three characters to get the most out of your Destiny 2 life. Once you've collected all the exotic Hunter armor, be sure to visit the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for all your Guardian needs.