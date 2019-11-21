Destiny 2 - All Classes, subclasses, and perk trees A breakdown of all the subclasses and perk tress for each of Destiny 2's classes, the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock.

There are three main classes in Destiny 2 – Hunter, Titan, and Warlock – and each of these offer three subclasses, with their own perk trees. With the release of Destiny 2: Forsaken, these skill trees were expanded with an additional cluster of perks, which altered each Super for each class. Below you will find a breakdown of every single class in Destiny 2, along with their subclasses and perks.

All Classes, Subclasses, and Perk Trees

There are currently three Classes in Destiny 2: Hunter, Titan, and Warlock. While none is more powerful than another, they each have their own strengths and weaknesses. The most important difference between them all are the abilities found within the subclasses and the perk trees.

Each Class has three subclasses: Arc, Solar, and Void. Within these subclasses are three perk trees. Depending on what perk tree you choose to use, your Class’s Super may be altered slightly or completely changed.

Hunter

The Hunter is the marksman of the Classes and more of a lone wolf. Its abilities focus on trapping enemies, killing enemies from a distance, and using acrobatics to disorient opponents. The Hunter’s Class Ability and Movement Modes are the same across all subclasses.

Class Ability

Marksman’s Dodge: Dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon.

Gambler’s Dodge: Dodge to perform a deft tumble, avoiding enemy attacks. Dodging near enemies fully recharges your Melee ability.

Movement Mode

High Jump: While airborne, Jump a second time to reach greater heights.

Strafe Jump: While airborne, Jump a second time with strong directional control.

Triple Jump: While airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third Jump.

Below you will find the three Hunter subclasses: Gunslinger, Arcstrider, and Nightstalker.

Hunter - Gunslinger

Super

Golden Gun: Summon a flaming pistol that disintegrates enemies with Solar Light.

Grenade

Incendiary Grenade: A grenade whose explosion catches enemies on fire.

Swarm Grenades: A grenade that detonates on impact, releasing multiple drones that seek nearby enemies.

Tripmine Grenade: An explosive grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates upon enemies who pass through its laser trigger.

Hunter Gunslinger Subclass Perk Name Effect Way of the Outlaw Explosive Knife Throw a knife from a distance that explodes shortly after impact with this Melee Ability. Chains of Woe Precision kills increase weapon reload speed for you and nearby allies. Deadshot Significantly improves your aiblity to hit with Golden Gun Six-Shooter Golden Gun can be fired quickly up to 6 times and refunds a bullet with each kill. Way of the Sharpshooter Knife-Juggler Throw a knife from a distance. Precision knife kills with this melee ability immediately recharge it. Practice Makes Perfect Enter a trance with each precision hit, reducing the cooldown of your Super. Knife Juggler kills grant Super energy. Crowd-Pleaser Enables precision damage with Golden Gun. Precision hits with Golden Gun generate Orbs of Light. Line 'Em Up Precision hits with Golden Gun increase its damage and extend its duration. Way of a Thousand Cuts Blade Barrage Vault into the air and unlease a volley of Solar-charged explosive knives. Knife Trick Throw a fan of flaming knives that burns targets on hit. Playing with Fire Destroying burning enemies recharges Knife Trick more quickly. The Burning Edge While enemies burn, your dodge ability recharges faster.

Hunter - Arcstrider

Super

Form a staff of pure Arc energy and acrobatically take out your foes.

Grenade

Skip Grenade: A grenade that splits upon impact, creating multiple projectiles that seek enemies.

Flux Grenade: An explosive grenade that attaches to enemies.

Arcbolt Grenade: A grenade that chains bolts of lightning to nearby enemies.

Hunter Arcstrider Subclass Perk Name Effect Way of the Warrior Combination Blow Kill an enemy with this melee ability to trigger health regeneration and increase your melee damage temporarily. Stacks up to 3 times. Combat Flow Melee kills recharge your dodge ability. Deadly Reach Dodging increases your melee range, allowing you to lunge further to strike enemies. Lethal Current After dodging, each Arc Staff hit creates a damaging lightning aftershock. Way of the Wind Disorienting Blow Strike an enemy with this melee ability to disorient the target and nearby enemies. Focused Breathing Sprinting recharges your dodge ability. Increased maximum sprint speed. Combat Meditation While critically wounded, melee and grenades recharge drastically faster. Lightning Reflexes You are harder to kill while dodging. Way of the Current Whirlwind Guard While wielding your Arc Staff, hold down button to deflect incoming projectiles. Deflecting projectiles triples Arc Staff Damage for a short time. Tempest Strike After sliding, activate this melee ability to unleash a devastating uppercut attack. Lightning Weave Melee hits greatly increase weapon reload speed. Ebb and Flow Hit a target with an Arc ability to electrify them. Meleeing electrified enemies disorients them and grants grenade, melee, and dodge energy.

Hunter - Nightstalker

Super

Shadowshot: Tether foes to a Void Anchor, slowing, weakening and suppressing them for you and your allies.

Grenade

Vortex Grenade: A grenade that creates a vortex which continually damages enemies trapped inside.

Spike Grenade: A grenade that attaches to any surface and emits a torrent of damaging Void Light.

Voidwall Grenade: A grenade that creates a horizontal wall of burning Void Light.

Hunter Nightstalker Subclass Perk Name Effect Way of the Trapper Snare Bomb Throw a Smoke Bomb from a distance with this Melee Ability. The Smoke Bomb sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies are near, slowing and disorienting them. Keen Scout Sprint and Sneak faster, and gain an enhanced Tracker. Tethered enemies are marked for easy tracking. Deadfall The Void Anchors fired from Shadowshot become traps and wait for prey. Void Anchors have increased range and last longer. Vanishing Step Dodging makes you vanish from sight for a short time. Way of the Pathfinder Vanish in Smoke Throw a Smoke Bomb from a distance, making you and nearby allies invisible and providing the Heart of the Pack buff. Heart of the Pack grants weapon hast and increases mobility, recovery, and resilience for you and nearby allies. Lockdown Grenade effects last twice as long, allowing for strong territorial control and increased damage potential. Combat Provision Damaging enemies with grenades grants melee ability energy. Making allies invisible grants grenade energy. Moebius Quiver Fire Shadowshot multiple times in rapid succession. Shadowshot deals massive damage against tethered enemies. Defeating tethered enemies creates Orbs of Light and grants nearby allies the Heart of the Pack buff. Way of the Wraith Spectral Blades Summon a pair of deadly Void blades and stalk the battlefield in a veil of shadows. Press shoot to perform a quick melee attack. Press aim to perform a heavy attack and once again vanish from sight. Corrosive Smoke Throw a Smoke Bomb from a distance with this melee ability. The Smoke Bomb slows enemies and damages them over time. Flawless Execution While crouched, precision kills grant invisiblity, Truesight, and increased melee range. Shattering Strike After performing a Flawless Execution, your melee attacks weaken enemies.

Titan

The Titan is the tank of the Classes and focuses on aggressive strategies. Its abilities relate to protecting allies, attacking while on the move, and diving headfirst into combat. The Titan’s Class Ability offers various levels of protection while the Movement Mode has great speed.

Class Ability

Towering Barricade: Create a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire.

Rally Barricade: Create a small barrier that you can peek over while aiming down sights and that instantly reloads your equipped weapon when you stand behind it.

Movement Mode

High Lift: Jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air at greater heights.

Strafe Lift: Jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with strong directional control.

Catapult Lift: Jump while airborne to activate Lift and launch into the air with a strong initial burst of momentum.

Below you will find the three Titan subclasses: Striker, Sentinel, and Sunbreaker.

Titan - Striker

Super

Fists of Havoc: Supercharge your fists and slam the ground with the force of a maelstrom.

Grenade

Flashbang Grenade: An explosive grenade that disorients enemies it damages.

Pulse Grenade: A grenade that periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius.

Lightning Grenade: A grenade that sticks to any surface and emits bolts of lightning.

Titan Striker Subclass Perk Name Effect Code of the Earthshaker Seismic Strike After sprinting, for a short time, use this Melee ability to slam shoulder-first into your target and release an Arc explosion on impact. Aftershocks Damaging enemies with Seismic Strike recharges your grenade. Magnitude Gain an additional grenade charge. Increases the duration of grenade effects. Terminal Velocity Fists of Havoc's ground slam attack leaves a damage-dealing field in its wake and deals more damage the longer it's in the air. Code of the Juggernaut Frontal Assault Strike an enemy with this melee ability to reload your weapon and increase both your weapon stability and weapon damage. Reversal Melee kills immediately trigger health regeneration. Knockout Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shields increases your melee range and damage. Trample Destroying enemies with Fists of Havoc extends its duration. Code of the Missile Thundercrash Hurtle through the air like a missile and crash into enemies to inflict meteoric damage. Ballistic Slam After sprinting, leap into the air and melee to slam into the ground and damage nearby enemies. Impact Conversion Gain Super energy from hitting enemies with Ballistic Slam. Inertia Override Picking up ammo during a slide reloads your equipped weapon and increases weapon damage for a short time.

Titan - Sentinel

Super

Sentinel Shield: Summon a shield of Void Light. While Sentinel Shield is active, press shoot to attack. Hold aim to guard. Press grenade to perform a Shield Throw.

Grenade

Magnetic Grenade: A grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes twice.

Voidwall Grenade: A grenade that creates a horizontal wall of burning Void Light.

Suppressor Grenade: An explosive grenade that prevents enemies from using abilities for a short time.

Titan Sentinel Subclass Perk Name Effect Code of the Protector Defensive Strike Kill an enemy with this melee ability to create an overhisled around you and nearby allies. Final blows grant melee energy when this overshield is active. Rallying Force Melee kills restore Health for you and nearby allies. Turn the Tide Your Overshield from Defensive Strike lasts longer and increases melee damage and reload speed. Ward of Dawn When Super energy is full, create an indestructible dome to protect you and your allies. Passing through Ward of Dawn grants you and your allies a temporary increase to weapon damage. Code of the Aggressor Shield Bash After sprinting for a shirt time, use this melee ability to unleash a devastating Shield Bash that disorients enemies and suppresses the target of Shield Bash. Superior Arsenal Grenade kills recharge your Grenade energy. In the Trenches Kills while surrounded by enemies reduce the cooldown of your Super. Second Shield Gain an additional Shield Throw charge while Sentinel Shield is active. Code of the Commander Banner Shield Guard with Sentinel Shield to create a defensive wall. Allies who shoot through the wall have increased weapon damage, and Guarding allies makes the shield last longer. Tactical Strike Strike an enemy with this melee ability to cause a Void explosion. Controlled Demolition Hit a target with a Void ability to attach a Void detonator. Further hits cause the detonator to explode, dealing damage to surrounding targets. Resupply You and nearby allies regain health as well as grenade and melee energy when your Void detonators explode.

Titan - Sunbreaker

Super

Hammer of Sol: Summon a flaming hammer and wreak destruction down upon your enemies.

Grenade

Incendiary Grenade: A grenade that sets enemies on fire when it explodes.

Thermite Grenade: A grenade that sends forward a burning line of fire.

Fusion Grenade: An explosive grenade that attaches to enemies.

Titan Sunbreaker Subclass Perk Name Effect Code of the Fire-Forged Hammer Strike While sprinting, use this Melee Ability to swing a blazing hammer that weakens enemies. Tempered Metal Solar ability kills grant you and nearby allies bonus movement and reload speed. Explosive Pyre Enemies killed by Hammer of Sol explode. Vulcan's Rage Hammers shatter into explosive molten embers on impact. Code of the Siegebreaker Mortar Blast Strike an enemy with this melee ability to release a Solar explosion, setting nearby enemies on fire. Sol Invictus Solar ability kills restore your health. Grenade and Melee ability kills leave a deadly Sunspot in their wake. Sun Warrior Passing through a Sunspot causes your grenade and melee abilities to recharge faster and your Super to last longer. It also increases all damage you do. Endless Siege Hammers create a Sunspot on impact. While standing in Sunspots, you throw Hammers faster. Code of the Devastator Burning Maul Summon a flaming maul and crush enemies with the force of an earthquake. Throwing Hammer Throw a hammer from a distance. After throwing it, picking up the hammer fully recharges your melee ability. Tireless Warrior After hitting an enemy with your Throwing Hammer, picking up the hammer triggers your health regeneration. Roaring Flames Kills with your Solar abilities increase those abilities' damage. Stacks up to three times.

Warlock

The Warlock is the mob control and ally healer of the Classes. Its abilities focus on clearing groups of weaker enemies and empowering allies. The Class Ability focuses on healing or strengthening allies while the Movement Mode is all about in-air manoeuvrability.

Class Ability

Healing Rift: Conjure a well of Light that continuously heals those inside it.

Empowering Rift: Conjure a well of Light that increases weapon damage for those inside it.

Movement Mode

Strafe Glide: Jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with strong directional control.

Burst Glide: Jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with a strong initial boost of speed.

Balanced Glide: Jump while airborne to activate Glide and start an airborne drift with both moderate speed and directional control.

Below you will find the three Warlock subclasses: Dawnblade, Stormcaller, and Voidwalker.

Warlock - Dawnblade

Super

Daybreak: Weave Solar Light into blades and smite your foes from the skies.

Grenade

Solar Grenade: A grenade that creates a flare of Solar Light that continuously damages enemies trapped inside.

Firebolt Grenade: A grenade that unleashes bolts of Solar Light at nearby enemies.

Fusion Grenade: An explosive grenade that attaches to enemies.

Warlock Dawnblade Subclass Perk Name Effect Attunement of Sky Swift Strike Strike an enemy with this melee ability to burn your target, temporarily increase your movement and reload speed, and boost your airborne weapon accuracy. Winged Sun Engage your enemies mid-flight. Fire weapons and throw grenades while gliding. Heat Rises Airborne kills recharge Grenade and Melee energy. Casting Daybreak instantly refills all your ability energy. Icarus Dash Activate while midair to dodge. Attunement of Flame Igniting Touch Strike an enemy with this melee ability to burn them and cause them to explode. Fated for the Flame Daybreak projectiles seek targets as they travel and, upon impact, launch a streak of deadly flames. Everlasting Fire Killing an enemy with Daybreak extends its duration. Phoenix Dive Activate while midair to quickly descend and restore your health. While Daybreak is active, Descend causes explosive damage. Attunement of Grace Well of Radiance Thrust your Daybreak sword into the ground. The sword continuously projects a powerful aura that heals and empowers nearby allies. Guiding Flame Strike an enemy with this melee ability to inflict burn damage and empower yourself and nearby allies. Divine Protection Convert your grenades into a Blessing that heals ally targets and drops overshields you and your allies can pick up. Activate Divine Protection while Gliding to hover in mid-air. Benevolent Dawn Healing or empowering allies regenerates your grenade, melee, and Rift energy.

Warlock - Stormcaller

Super

Stormtrance: Chain Arc Lightning from your hands and electrify enemies with devastating streams of Arc Light that intensify over time.

Grenade

Arcbolt Grenade: A grenade that chains bolts of lightning to nearby enemies.

Pulse Grenade: A grenade that periodically damages enemies inside its explosion radius.

Storm Grenade: A grenade that calls down a focused lightning storm.

Warlock Stormcaller Subclass Perk Name Effect Attunement of Conduction Chain Lightning This electrocuting Melee ability hits at extended range and chains lightning from the struck target to nearby enemies. Transcendence When cast with full grenade and melee energy, Stormtrance lasts longer and fully restores health. Arc Web Enemies damaged by your Grenades chain deadly lightning to nearby enemies. Each grenade or melee chain returns grenade energy. Ionic Blink Activate to teleport during Stormtrance Attunement of the Elements Rising Storm This electrocuting melee ability hits at extended range and recharges your Super, grenade, and melee energy. Landfall On casting Stormtrance, fire a bolt of lightning into the ground, creating a devastating shockwave under you. Electrostatic Surge Your Rift lasts longer. It charges faster when allies are near. Arc Soul Your Rift now grants you or any ally that uses it an Arc Soul to aid in battle. Attunement of Control Chaos Reach Unleash a long-range channeled beam of concentrated Arc energy. While active, press Super again to deactivate Chaos Reach early and save Super energy. Ball Lightning Fire an Arc projectile that travels foreward and releases a perpendicular bolt of lightning. Ionic Trace Defeating enemies has a chance to create Ionic Traces. Collecting Ionic Traces grants energy to all your abilities. Pulsewave Being critically wounded triggers an energy wave that boosts yours and allies' speed.

Warlock - Voidwalker

Super

Nova Bomb: Hurl an explosive bolt of Void Light at the enemy, disintegrating those caught within its blast.

Grenade

Vortex Grenade: A grenade that creates a Vortex which continually damages enemies trapped inside.

Axion Bolt: A bolt of Void Light that forks into smaller bolts on impact that seek out enemies.

Scatter Grenade: A grenade that splits into many submunitions and covers a large area with multiple explosions.

Warlock Voidwalker Subclass Perk Name Effect Attunement of Chaos Entropic Pull Strike an enemy with this melee ability to drain your enemy's life force and use it to recharge your grenade. Chaos Accelerant Overcharge your grenade, making it deadlier and more effective. Bloom Void ability kills cause enemies to explode. Cataclysm Nova Bomb travels slowly and seeks enemies. Detonations shatter into smaller seeker projectiles. Fire your weapon at the Nova Bomb to detonate it early. Attunement of Hunger Devour Kills with this melee ability fully regenerate your health. For a short time afterward, kills restore additional health. Feed the Void Consume your Grenade energy to regenerate your health. Grants the Devour effect. Insatiable While the Devour effect is active, killing enemies extends its duration and recharges your grenade. Vortex Nova Bomb creates a singularity which continually damages enemies trapped inside. Attunement of Fission Nova Warp Step between dimensions to subvert the laws of physics. Press sprint to teleport a short distance. Hold and release fire to unleash a deadly Void eruption. Atomic Breach This melee ability hits at extended range and creates a Void explosion. Handheld Supernova Convert your grenade into a short-range Void blast on release. Dark Matter Void ability kills grant health and melee, grenade, and class ability energy.

Whether you’re picking the right class to play in Destiny 2, doing some research on subclasses, or looking at the intricacies of each perk tree, the above information should be valuable. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more content.