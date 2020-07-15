Dragon's Shadow Exotic Hunter Chest Armor - Destiny 2 Put away whatever Exotic you were using before, because the best Hunter Exotic in the game has just been discovered.

Dragon’s Shadow has been around for a while, but thanks to some prominent community members it’s about to go full meta in PvP. I once described this Exotic as “Not terrible, but also not great.” Before we got Armor 2.0 this might have been true, but with Armor 2.0 Dragon’s Shadow is top tier.

In this guide, we’ll discuss why Dragon’s Shadow is the best Hunter Exotic you’re not using, and why it’s a good option in both PvE and PvP. Expect to see a lot of it in the Crucible, Guardian, because once this one catches on, everyone is going to be using it. Let’s look at its intrinsic perk so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Wraithmetal Mail

Wraithmetal Mail - Dodging reloads all weapons and increases both movement and weapon handling speeds for a brief time.

The description on this intrinsic perk is maybe the biggest lie Bungie has told, but also the best one. It’s massively downplaying what this intrinsic perk can do. A big thanks to Mtashed for breaking this down in his video, which I’ve embedded and highly recommend you watch.

10 second duration

50 Mobility

All weapons reloaded

Faster reloads

Quickdraw

Snapshot Sights

Everything on this list is amazing by itself, but together you have Snapshot Sights, Quickdraw, basically an Enhanced Loader, automatic reloads, and that is for every single weapon, whether it has those perks or not, and regardless of whether the weapon is equipped or stowed.

The most amazing part of this, though, is the 50 Mobility. This means that Hunters who only have 50 for their Mobility stat from their armor now have 100 Mobility every time they use Dodge with the Dragon’s Shadow equipped. If you’ve read our Armor 2.0 stats and tiers guide, you’ll know that 100 Mobility for a Hunter means a 9-second cooldown on their Dodge. With a 9-second cooldown on Dodge, and Dragon’s Shadow’s intrinsic perk lasting 10 seconds, you can theoretically always have the buffs listed above. There would be no downtime unless you died while the buff was active. Even if this does happen, 50 Mobility from your armor still gets a Hunter’s Dodge back in 20 seconds. By the time you spawn in and start making your way back to the fight, your Dodge is recharged, and you can string these together again.

When to use Dragon’s Shadow

You should absolutely use Dragon’s Shadow in both PvP and certain PvE situations. On the PvP side, you should expect to see it a lot when you play in Trials. Those players have their business in order, and when the matches are that sweaty, Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights might be the difference between a win and a loss.

It’s also a big benefit in PvE, though. Imagine you are in the damage phase of a boss fight and every single second counts. You could empty multiple weapons, Dodge, then empty them all again. Even if your Dodge isn’t charged in time for the third volley, you’re basically getting the benefit of an Enhanced Loader, plus Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights.

You know what else you can use this for, though? Invisibility, both in PvP and PvE. In PvP going invisible will remove you from the map, allowing you to flank the enemy and catch them by surprise. In PvE, going invisible can be the difference between wiping on an encounter or getting that clutch revive. I’ve been using invisibility with the Vanishing Step perk from the Way of the Trapper Nightstalker tree, and for any fireteam (or lone Crucible Guardian) that struggles with survivability, it’s fantastic.

How to get Dragon’s Shadow

The Dragon’s Shadow can be obtained the same way as any normal Exotic loot, which is to say there are no quests to complete to get it. It will drop from anything where Exotic engrams are found, and it can be purchased from Xur if he’s selling it. If you have the bulk of the Hunter’s Exotic armor and not this, you can buy Xur’s engram (while visiting him as a Hunter) to up your chances of getting it.

Dragon’s Shadow lore

As far as lore goes, this is some deep stuff. Fitting considering this Exotic is deep in hidden perks.

"It is my honor." - Chalco Yong to Ikora Rey

“Find thy self.” —first dictate, first calling, The Hidden

“Know thy self.” —second dictate, first calling, The Hidden

“Destroy thy self.” —third dictate, first calling, The Hidden

“Shed thy self.” —fourth dictate, first calling, The Hidden

“Embrace a new skin.” —fifth dictate, first calling, The Hidden

“Become the many.” —sixth dictate, first calling, The Hidden

"We are as unseen. We are as death." —final dictate, first calling, The Hidden

There you have it, Guardian; possibly the best Exotic a Hunter can wear, especially in PvP. It’s snuck by for a long time now, so if you’ve been using it and wrecking the rest of us, we apologize, but we’re about to overcrowd your party. You can always check out the Destiny 2 strategy guide when Dragon’s Shadow gets nerfed and we have to move on to the next one.