Infinite invisibility Void Hunter build - Destiny 2 If you're struggling to stay alive in end-game content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, this infinite Hunter invisibility build will sort you right out.

If you’ve dipped your toes into the Heist Battleground: Mars Grandmaster Nightfall, you’ll know just how difficult end-game content in Destiny 2 can get. That boss room, and plenty of other encounters in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls, can get hairy. While there are a few incredible builds to deal with the problems at hand, Hunters have a build that can save the day and prevent your team from wiping at the most crucial times. I’m going to show you how you can configure your Nightstalker subclass for infinite invisibility as a Hunter.

Descriptions of Abilities, Aspects, Fragments, mods, and specific percentages listed in this guide are partially courtesy of Light.gg.

Infinite invisibility subclass configuration

The Marksman's Dodge has a shorter cooldown than the Gambler's Dodge and is crucial to this build.

Right out of the gate we’re going for the Hunter subclass tied to the Void element known as Nightstalker. To achieve infinite invisibility, We’ll need to make some very specific choices with our subclass configuration. They will be noted in the table below:

Ability type Ability name Description Crucial or optional Super Ability Shadowshot: Deadfall The Void Anchors fired from Shadowshot become traps and wait for prey. Void Anchors have increased range and last longer. Optional Class Ability Marksman's Dodge Dodge to perform an evasive maneuver with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon. Crucial Movement Ability Triple Jump While airborne, sustain your air control with a second or third jump. Not essential, but this is the jump most Hunters opt for. Optional Void Melee Snare Bomb Throw a Smoke Bomb, which attaches to surfaces and pings enemy radar. Weakens targets on detonation. Crucial Void Grenade Vortex Grenade A grenade that creates a Vortex that pulls targets inward and continually damages those trapped inside. Optional Void Aspect Vanishing Step Dodging makes you invisible. This is essential as your dodge itself not longer makes you invisible. This fragment causes the invisibility. Crucial Void Aspect Trapper's Ambush Activate Quickfall to spend your melee charge and dive to the ground. You and nearby allies become invisible. Crucial Void Fragment Echo of Persistence Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield, and Devour) have increased duration. This helps get to that 11-second invisibility. Crucial Void Fragment Echo of Obscurity Finisher final blows grant Invisibility. One more way to gain invisibility, but you don't need it. The +10 Recovery is nice. Optional Void Fragment Echo of Leeching Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. Included for the +10 Resilience only. Optional

Infinite invisibility stat distribution

You want your Strength and Mobility as high as possible to get your Snare Bomb and Marksman's Dodge back as quickly as you can.

Ideally, you want to have 100 Strength to get your melee back as fast as possible, but you’d also be wise to take the 100 Resilience for the 30 percent damage reduction. Your third priority should be your Mobility, which is directly tied to how quickly you get your Marksman’s Dodge back. Below are the stats I was running with this build. Keep in mind that these stats included armor mods, Fragment bonuses, and even some Artifice armor for the extra stat boost.

Mobility: 70

Resilience: 101

Recovery: 33

Discipline: 49

Intellect: 29

Strength: 101

While Resilience is always important, prioritize 100 Strength and 100 Mobility if you must in order to get infinite invisibility, although you shouldn't have to. If you’re going to be invisible the entire time, Resilience becomes less of an issue, but I almost never leave the Tower without 100 Resilience. If you must sacrifice a bit of Resilience to get your Mobility and Strength to where they need to be, do so, but I’d advise farming some Artifice armor if you get the opportunity. The dream here is a triple 100 stat distribution between Mobility, Resilience, and Strength.

Infinite invisibility armor mods

Utility Kickstart is crucial to getting a shorter cooldown on our Marksman's Dodge to maintain infinite invisibility.

There's only one crucial Armor Mod that we need here, but otherwise you can swap these in and out as you wish. They all help get our Marksman's Dodge and Snare Bomb (Quickfall) back faster, so nothing is useless. It just isn't required either.

Mod type Mod name Description Crucial or optional Arms Armor Mod Momentum Transfer Causing damage with a grenade reduces your melee cooldown. You get a 20% reduction in your melee cooldown for one mod, and 25% for two. Optional Arms Armor Mod Bolstering Detonation Grants class ability energy when you cause damage with a grenade. You get 20% energy for one mod, and 25% energy for two. Optional Leg Armor Mod Invigoration Reduces melee cooldown each time you pick up an Orb of Power. You get a 10% reduction for one mod, 13% for two, and 15% for three. Optional Class Item Mod Reaper After dodging, your next weapon final blow spawns an Orb. Handy for increasing the potency of Utility Kickstart below. Optional Class Item Mod Utility Kickstart Grants Class Ability energy. Consumes Armor Charge stacks. One mod and three stacks gives 31% Class Ability energy on dodge. Crucial

Infinite invisibility Exotic Armor

Vanishing Shadow not only increases our invisibility duration, it also recharges our melee faster to get our Snare Bomb (Quickfall) back.

We’re going with Graviton Forfeit (Crucial), an Exotic Helmet for Hunters. This piece has the Vanishing Shadow Armor Perk, which is crucial to this infinite invisibility build.

Increases the duration of any invisibility effects. While you are invisible, your melee recharges faster, your weapons reload faster, and your Recovery is greatly increased.

While many invisibility builds focus on Omnioculus, which provides damage resistance while you’re invisible, we’re opting for the choice to never leave invisibility. Graviton Forfeit gives us extended invisibility, and recharges our melee faster while we’re invisible, giving us our Snare Bomb back as quickly as possible.

How it all works

The key is to alternate between your Snare Bomb (Quickfall) and Marksman's Dodge to enable infinite invisibility.

If we rewind all the way back to the subclass configuration, the Marksman’s Doge is our first essential choice. Marksman’s Doge has a shorter cooldown than Gambler’s Dodge, which is the only way that we can reliably remain invisible infinitely. The Vanishing Step Aspect allows us to become invisible when we use our Marksman’s Dodge.

The Trapper’s Ambush Aspect gives us Quickfall, which allows us to spend our Snare Bomb melee while we’re airborne to dive directly to the ground, making ourselves and nearby allies invisible. When you factor in Echo of Persistence and Graviton Forfeit, Quickfall gives us a whopping 11 seconds of invisibility.

When we get into Armor Mods, Momentum Transfer is going to give us our melee back faster when we cause damage with a grenade, which isn’t crucial, but comes in handy if your infinite invisibility loop is disrupted. Bolstering Detonation is going to grant Class Ability energy when we cause damage with a grenade, which is again optional. The Leg Armor Mod Invigoration is also optional, as we can keep our invisibility loop without it. Reaper is also optional but will allow us to generate an Orb of Power every time we get a kill after using our Marksman’s Dodge.

The only crucial Armor Mod is Utility Kickstart, and that’s because when we use our Marksman’s Dodge, a single Utility Kickstart mod with zero Armor Charges gives us 13 percent of our Marksman’s Dodge back. For every additional Utility Kickstart mod we have equipped, or Armor Charge we’re holding onto, we get additional energy back. For example, with one Utility Kickstart mod and three stacks of Armor Charges, using your Marksman’s Dodge would immediately refund 31 percent of its energy. With three Utility Kickstart mods and a full six stacks of Armor Charges (which is possible), dodging would immediately give you 48.7 percent of your Marksman’s Dodge back, but we have no need to get that crazy.

You can even emote while you're invisible.

With all the configuration out of the way, the gameplay loop here is that you jump into the air and activate your Quickfall, diving to the ground and becoming invisible. If you have done what I outlined here, this will give you about 10.5 (it will appear to be 11) seconds of invisibility. You run around like a good Hunter, then activate your Marksman’s Dodge just before your invisibility counter (left side of your screen) expires. Dodging will give you about 8.5 (it will appear to be 9) seconds of invisibility, but this can go higher if you’re using your Marksman’s Dodge before your previous invisibility effects have expired.

You’ve just created 19-20 seconds of invisibility, and your Snare Bomb melee with 100 Strength will recharge in 45 seconds. But, keep in mind that our melee recharges faster while we’re invisible due to Graviton Forfeit. In fact, it’s 400 percent in PvE with no enemies around, and 800 percent in PvE with enemies within 15 meters. We’re getting our Snare Bomb back in 11.25 seconds in the worst-case scenario. It’s nutty, Guardians.

With this build, you can maintain infinite invisibility if you remember the gameplay loop. Simply head to the EDZ and load in at Trostland, then run around the church and practice never letting your invisibility expire. Remember to use your Quickfall first, then follow with a Marksman’s Dodge, then Quickfall, then dodge, and on we go forever. This is how my team and I made it through the boss room on the Heist Battleground: Mars Grandmaster Nightfall. I’m not sure the Hive ever spotted me, honestly.

There you have it, Guardians, an infinite Hunter invisibility build that doesn’t depend on the seasonal artifact, so you can use this any time unless Bungie swings the nerf hammer at it. You can also find more killer builds by visiting our Destiny 2 strategy guide.