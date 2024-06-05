Destiny 2: The Final Shape campaign walkthrough

Destiny 2: The Final Shape campaign is the climax of a decade-long story about the Light and Darkness. This campaign will see players facing off against the ultimate evil in the franchise, The Witness, and attempt to stop it from enacting its grand plan. As a traditional campaign experience, players can expect there to be a handful of missions playable back-to-back, but this time there is a big difference: a raid that sets in motion the final confrontation for all players.

Use the following links to jump to the relevant mission in The Final Shape

Be Brave or Become Legend

Like previous campaigns, The Final Shape campaign will have two difficulty options: Normal and Legend. When you first load in, you will need to choose which difficulty you want by selecting the relevant tile: Be Brave or Become Legend. For experienced players, Become Legend is the best option as it will guarantee you will leave the campaign with 1960 Power, a piece of Exotic armor, and Upgrade Modules.

The Normal version of the campaign is great if you just want to experience the story. It won’t have any of the difficulty modifiers either, like limited revives. You will be able to get more Power by completing other activities after the campaign and there will be other ways to acquire any Exotic items rewarded on the other difficulty. In saying this, if you can manage it, Become Legend is the way to go.

Mission 1: Transmigration

The first mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape begins with you entering the Traveler via the connection created thanks to the efforts of Crow, Mara, yourself, and even Riven's fifteenth wish.

Power cap: Activity Power Disabled

Normal Modifiers: None

Legendary Modifiers: Chaff, Galvanized, Multiplicity, Epitaph

This mission introduces the node mechanic from the Root of Nightmares. Stand in the node and shoot it to make platforms appear, but they won’t be tangible. In order to make them physical, you must locate a powerful enemy, defeat it, and take its Icon of Darkness to the node and shoot it. You will need to solve this sort of puzzle a few times throughout the mission.

The path forward will also be blocked by barriers. You must find and destroy three resonant nodes hidden in the immediate area to clear the path forward.

After you pass into the Traveler, you’ll need to fight your way into a version of the Tower. You’ll need to clear Darkness locks on a door by defeating strong enemies and bringing back the item they drop. As usual, expect plenty of resistance from Taken and Dread forces.

Once you make it to the Tower, you’ll earn Prismatic and then you can put it to the test in the courtyard against a Subjugator.

Mission 2: Temptation

The second mission in The Final Shape is Temptation. This mission has you tracking down Crow and kicks off with some easy puzzles in The Pale Heart. The video embed above will server as a complete mission walkthrough without commentary. The gameplay is on the Legendary difficulty but will also work for anyone playing the campaign on Normal difficulty.

Power cap: Activity Power Disabled

Normal Modifiers: None

Legendary Modifiers: Chaff, Galvanized, Multiplicity, Pestilence

Fight your way toward the waypoint where you’ll find a barrier with three beams – you must find three conduit puzzles around the area and solve them.

To solve a conduit puzzle, the arm of the device must align with the beam of light along its edge. To move the arm requires depositing Psionic Insight into the device. The number of charges you have will move the arm that number of nodes. Depositing on one side will push the arm one way and the other side will push it the other way. The first device only needs you to do this once, the second device has you moving the arm twice, and the third device has you doing it three times.

Look for the Psions that spawn in the area and defeat as many as you need in order to push the arm around the face of the dial.

Once all three puzzles are solved, you can return to the barrier where you’ll be fighting a bunch of enemies. Clear them out and explore the caves to find Crow.

Mission 3: Exegesis

The third mission in The Final Shape campaign is Exegesis. This mission has you tracking down Ikora, who has crash landed in the Pale Heart.

Power cap: Activity Power Disabled

Normal Modifiers: None

Legendary Modifiers: Chaff, Galvanized, Multiplicity, Fire Pit

This mission utilizes a similar mote mechanic from the Prophecy dungeon and the Aegis Relic from Vault of Glass. Throughout this mission you will need to activate plates by collecting three motes of the same time and dunking them. Defeating the named Knights in the area will cause them to drop Dark modes and defeating them with the Relic will cause them to drop Light motes.

You will need to do this a couple of times throughout the mission, but the puzzling one will be where you must activate four founts. You must do them in the correct order. For us, the correct order was on the right hand side at the far back of the room and then rotating clockwise.

Once cleared, you’ll be using the Relic’s Super ability to knock the shield off of a giant Ogre and then fighting the same Ogre in a small cavern. During the fight, you’ll need to deposit motes of Light and Dark like you did for the puzzles earlier in the mission.

Mission 4: Requiem

The fourth mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape is Requiem.

Modifiers:

The fourth mission in The Final Shape campaign is called Requiem and it tasks you with tracking down Zavala.

The start of this mission introduces a symbol memory mechanic. Approach the barrier and shoot the node to get a buff called Glyphtouched – this will cause enemies to spawn in. Defeat the enemies and a symbol will appear near where you killed them. Go back to the barrier and stand in the symbol that matches the one you just saw. If done correctly, text will appear on-screen saying: A Warder’s glyph has been nullified. Repeat the process up the hill at the big symbol on the wall.

Work your way through the tunnels to reach a new a new cavern. You’ll need to repeat the process of getting the Glyphtouched buff and clearing enemies. This time, you will need to remember two symbols. This fight can get quite hectic with all he traps, so be careful.

The end of this encounter sees you fight an Imprint of Nezarec Tormentor. You can blind it with grenades to better control its movement or just keep running around the arena. Once it’s dead, you can push onward.

The final part of the mission is a battle out on a hill with Zavala. You’ll need to defeat waves of enemies culminating in a fight against a massive Brig and two Subjugators. Again, do your best to not get overrun and take out any Servitors that try to protect the high value enemies.

Mission 5: Ascent

The fifth mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape is Ascent.

Modifiers:

Fight your way up the mountain. You’ll have doing the Glyphtouched mechanic as well as a new one with a Taken ball. Pick up the Taken ball and throw it at Taken barriers to clear the way. You’ll repeat this process several times as you climb the mountain, with the mission finishing with a fight against a Vex boss in an extremely small room.

In order to defeat the Vex boss, clear out the enemies and throw the Taken ball at the Taken barriers on the left and right. Inside are some Bound enemies, defeating all of them will reveal a symbol that you must touch in the central room. Do the same on the other side.

The fight isn’t over yet, as two Subjugators will join the fray. Use the Prismatic Wellsprings to charge up your Transcendence and knock down the Vex boss as soon as you can.

This mission sort of continues with some sub missions, called The Message Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. These have you completing the Lost Sectors in The Pale Heart.

Mission 6: Liminality

The sixth mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape is Liminality.

Modifiers:

Mission 7

The seventh mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape...

Modifiers:

Mission 8

The eighth mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape...

Modifiers:

What else is there to say? You've now completed The Final Shape campaign, seen the ending of the Light and Darkness saga, and can now hopefully soak up what just took place. What a tremendous journey we've gone on. But the story doesn't end there, nor does the grind for better loot! Continue your journey over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide where you'll find information on how to unlock more Exotic weapons, what comes next in the Episodes, and other endgame content.