Marvel Rivals full character roster
Wondering if your favorite Marvel hero or villain is in Marvel Rivals' playable roster? Find out here!
Wondering if your favorite Marvel hero or villain is in Marvel Rivals' playable roster? Find out here!
On today's episode we learn a crucial lesson about the importance of instant gratification.
Here are the characters we'd love to see make an appearance in the new Marvel-based hero shooter.
Marvel Rivals is holding a Closed Alpha in May. Here's how you can register.
The PvP shooter includes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Hulk, and more.