Marvel Rivals is a team-based shooter from NetEase Games The PvP shooter includes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Hulk, and more.

NetEase Games has officially announced Marvel Rivals, a 6v6 team-based shooter starring many iconic characters from the beloved comic book universe. The trailer provides a first look at gameplay and a tease of the game’s roster of heroes.

The announcement trailer for Marvel Rivals was published this morning. During a gameplay segment, we can see how the different heroes traverse the map. Iron Man flies, Spider-Man swings on his webs, and Doctor Strange slowly hovers forward. We also get a look at several abilities as Bruce Banner transforms into The Hulk and uses a smash attack on Namor, Spider-Man wraps foes in his web, and Doctor Strange opens a portal for his team to travel through.

Marvel Rivals features destructible environments, which we also get a glimpse of in the announcement trailer. One sequence shows Iron Man firing a laser at Rocket Raccoon while he scales a statue, inadvertently destroying the statue in the process. The game takes clear inspiration from Overwatch, with each character having primary and secondary attacks, special abilities, and an ultimate.

The end of the trailer teases several more characters including Storm, Scarlet Witch, Punisher, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Galacta. The Closed Alpha for Marvel Rivals opens in May, and pre-registration is open now.