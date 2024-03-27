New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Rivals is a team-based shooter from NetEase Games

The PvP shooter includes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Hulk, and more.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
2

NetEase Games has officially announced Marvel Rivals, a 6v6 team-based shooter starring many iconic characters from the beloved comic book universe. The trailer provides a first look at gameplay and a tease of the game’s roster of heroes.

The announcement trailer for Marvel Rivals was published this morning. During a gameplay segment, we can see how the different heroes traverse the map. Iron Man flies, Spider-Man swings on his webs, and Doctor Strange slowly hovers forward. We also get a look at several abilities as Bruce Banner transforms into The Hulk and uses a smash attack on Namor, Spider-Man wraps foes in his web, and Doctor Strange opens a portal for his team to travel through.

Marvel Rivals features destructible environments, which we also get a glimpse of in the announcement trailer. One sequence shows Iron Man firing a laser at Rocket Raccoon while he scales a statue, inadvertently destroying the statue in the process. The game takes clear inspiration from Overwatch, with each character having primary and secondary attacks, special abilities, and an ultimate.

The end of the trailer teases several more characters including Storm, Scarlet Witch, Punisher, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Galacta. The Closed Alpha for Marvel Rivals opens in May, and pre-registration is open now.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola