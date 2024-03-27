Marvel Rivals full character roster Wondering if your favorite Marvel hero or villain is in Marvel Rivals' playable roster? Find out here!

Marvel Rivals has been revealed this week, teasing an Overwatch-like 6v6 hero shooter utilizing the vast cast of the Marvel universe. There’s a ton of characters Marvel and NetEase can pick from as this game rolls out, and the game’s roster has the potential to grow into a massive collection of playable characters over time. That said, we certainly know some of the heroes and villains that will be in the game now. Want to see if your favorite made it in? We’ve got you covered.

Marvel Rivals full character roster

Marvel Rivals is a major undertaking for NetEase Games. The developer is making what appears to be a third-person hero shooter in an Overwatch style. That includes 6v6 PVP combat with a variety of characters filling various niches in the game. Marvel has a vast array of characters, and many of the best and most popular have already made it in with a few exceptions. There are also a reasonable share of surprising picks. Check out the full confirmed roster so far:

Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals

Black Panther is a nimble fighter from Wakanda, using a super powered suit to move fast and slash furious with his claws and agility.

Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, Bruce Banner is a hybrid character, acting as a damage dealer when in his regular human form, and then hulking out to turn into his big, green, mean self.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals

Doctor Stephen Strange will act as a mage in Marvel Rivals, flinging spells and flying around, delivering assistance and support offense from the air. He can also open portals to get allies to the battlefield faster.

Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals

Rocket Raccoon’s best pal, Groot is a lifeform of living trees capable of manhandling most foes with his twisted roots and tanking big damage with his resilient form.

Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals

Like Doctor Strange, Iron Man will be delivering offense from the air, but with a high-tech spin, throwing out repulsor blasts and other suit-equipped ordinance from above.

Loki

Loki in Marvel Rivals

The deadly Asgardian trickster Loki brings his deception to the game, striking from the shadows and able to transform into his opponents to copy their skills.

Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

Luna Snow speeds around like a graceful skater augmented by the power of her icy abilities. She’ll be hard to pin down, but she can also hold you in her frosty embrace for her allies to take you out.

Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals

The Darkchilde of Limbo brings her sword to Marvel Rivals as a formidable fighter. Besides wielding deadly swordplay, Magik can transform into a more powerful form to dish out devastating damage.

Magneto

Magneto in Marvel Rivals

Leader of the Mutant Brotherhood, Magneto brings the power of magnetism to play, controlling all metals and throwing them with precise control. He can manage the battlefield as another flying damage dealer capable of wide-reaching attacks.

Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals

A support hero from the Guardians of the Galaxy universe, Mantis can read the emotions of others and imbue them into herself. She can protect friends and allies and do harm to the emotions of others.

Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals

Hero of the seas, Namor wields a deadly trident and has power over water, which he can use to push foes about as he stabs at foes and throws his weapon throughout the field.

Peni Parker

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

An alternate universe version of Spider-Man, Peni Parker is formidable on her own with superhuman strength to throw around, but when she gets in her psychically-powered mech suit SP//dr, she can really dish out the damage.

Punisher

Punisher in Marvel Rivals

Former hero cop turned vigilante, Punisher comes to Marvel Rivals as a gun-slinging brawler just as capable of slugging his foes as he is at hitting a shot with perfect efficiency.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

Diminutive animal genius and best friend of Groot, Rocket Raccoon is packing enough firepower to kill opponents four times his size with enough gadgetry to get away when the fight gets too wild.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

Wielding deadly sorcery, Scarlet Witch bends reality to her will and can render enemies useless as she unleashes her deadly magic in wide swaths on the battlefield.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel Rivals with all of his agility intact, including web-slinging abilities that allow him to zip to foes and limit their actions as he pummels them into submission.

Star Lord/Peter Quill

Star Lord in Marvel Rivals

The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is a flippant crack shot. Star Lord can zip around the map with his jet boosters and deliver high-octane offense with his twin blasters.

Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals

One of the most popular X-Men, Storm wields the power of wind, clouds, and lightning, flinging opponents about and striking them with the power of the elements.

That covers the roster of Marvel Rivals as we know it so far. Be sure to stay tuned to this guide for more updates, and follow the Marvel Rivals topic for all of our news and stories here at Shacknews.