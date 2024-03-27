How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha Marvel Rivals is holding a Closed Alpha in May. Here's how you can register.

NetEase has revealed Marvel Rivals as its licensed take on the hero shooter formula. Starring a cast of beloved heroes, the game will offer 6v6 action with destructible environments and unique abilities. The game will hold a Closed Alpha in May, and registration is officially open. If you want to be among the first wave of Marvel Rivals players, here’s how you can do it.

How to register for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha



Source: NetEase

To sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha, you’ll need to fill out the registration form. It’ll ask you about your history with different kinds of shooters and the hours you spent playing them. Don’t feel pressured to give a specific answer to be selected, as developers often want players with a diverse range of experience during these early tests.

The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha is exclusive to PC, so make sure you have access to a gaming computer if you choose to register. You’ll also have to confirm that your PC meets the Closed Alpha’s minimum requirements, which include a GTX 1060/AMD RX 580 or better and an Intel Core i5-6600k/Ryzen 5 1600X or better.

That’s how you can sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha. It starts in May, so it shouldn’t be long before you hear whether or not you’ve been invited. For more Marvel Rivals news, stick with Shacknews.