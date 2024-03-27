New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha

Marvel Rivals is holding a Closed Alpha in May. Here's how you can register.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase
1

NetEase has revealed Marvel Rivals as its licensed take on the hero shooter formula. Starring a cast of beloved heroes, the game will offer 6v6 action with destructible environments and unique abilities. The game will hold a Closed Alpha in May, and registration is officially open. If you want to be among the first wave of Marvel Rivals players, here’s how you can do it.

How to register for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha

The Hulk and Iron Man using a synergy ability.

Source: NetEase

To sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha, you’ll need to fill out the registration form. It’ll ask you about your history with different kinds of shooters and the hours you spent playing them. Don’t feel pressured to give a specific answer to be selected, as developers often want players with a diverse range of experience during these early tests.

The Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha is exclusive to PC, so make sure you have access to a gaming computer if you choose to register. You’ll also have to confirm that your PC meets the Closed Alpha’s minimum requirements, which include a GTX 1060/AMD RX 580 or better and an Intel Core i5-6600k/Ryzen 5 1600X or better.

That’s how you can sign up for the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha. It starts in May, so it shouldn’t be long before you hear whether or not you’ve been invited. For more Marvel Rivals news, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola