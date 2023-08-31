Starfield is now available and players on Xbox and PC are finally getting to dive into Bethesda’s most ambitious RPG to date. We here at Shacknews have poured hundreds of hours into the game, with many more to come, and have created this Starfield Strategy Guide to help assist you on your journey. This will continue to grow and evolve as we explore more of this rich universe.
Starfield Strategy Guide
Character Creation & Roleplaying
|Which Background to choose
|Here are some ideas for the Background to choose for your playthrough.
|Which Traits to choose & not choose
|Some options for Traits to try, but also some Traits to take a hard pass on.
General
|How to switch between 1st and 3rd person
|You can freely swap betwen 1st and 3rd person perspectives in Starfield.
|How to use Photo Mode
|Create your own photo album for loading screens by using Photo Mode.
|Voice actors & cast list
|A breakdown of the voice actors and cast for Starfield.
|PC keybindings & controls
|All of the controls for Xbox users and all the input for keyboards.
|How to wait & pass time
|Need to do something a specific time of day? Try waiting!
|How long to beat Starfield
|You're in this one for the long haul, no matter what style of play you enjoy.
|How to get arrested in Starfield
|Yes, there are very valid reasons you'll want to get arrested in Starfield.
|Earn credits fast
|Pending…
|How to change your appearance
|Just in case your looks start to diminish, you can change them up!
|What is the max level?
|Pending…
Quests
|Pending...
|Pending…
|Pending...
|Pending…
Ships: Combat, Cargo, Controls & more
|How to rename your ship
|Pending…
|How to board enemy ships
|You can board enemy ships and even keep them for yourself.
Combat
|How combat works
|Pending…
|Movements
|Pending…
Stealth & Lockpicking
|How lockpicking works
|Open up every locked door and safe once you learn how to pick locks.
Weapons & Armor
|Pending...
|Pending…
|Pending...
|Pending…
Starfield review
Take a look at our Starfield review.
The Starfield Strategy Guide will continue to be updated as we travel further through the universe Bethesda has created. Keep stopping by for more guidance and information on everything the game throws at you. Take a look at our Starfield page for the latest news and more.
