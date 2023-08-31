Starfield voice actors & cast list
Here's the cast of voice actors featured in Starfield.
Starfield is finally here, bringing about the latest RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. With a branching storyline and countless planets to explore, there are a lot of characters that you’ll meet on your journey. If you’re curious about the voices behind the names, we’ve compiled a list of the voice actors featured in Starfield.
Starfield cast list
Actors appear in the order that they’re credited in-game.
Lin - Sumalee Montano
Lin is voiced by Sumalee Montano. She has appeared in a number of video games, including Destiny 2 as Hawthorne and Dead Space (2023) as Dr. Elizabeth Cross.
Heller - Damien Haas
Heller is voiced by Damien Haas. You may recognize him as Male Shez from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes or Nathan from the Cartoon Network show Clarence. He’s also a member of the YouTube channel Smosh.
Barrett - Barry Wiggins
Barret is voiced by Barry Wiggins. His career mostly consists of live-action roles, including Steve in The O.C. and Dr. Tuttle on The Wayans Bros.
Vasco - Jake Green
Jake Green plays Vasco. He’s had a couple of notable roles this year, such as Bloodbag Chuck in Redfall and Dr. Ivo in My Adventures with Superman.
Sarah Morgan - Emily O’Brien
Emily O’Brien plays Sarah Morgan. She also played Scarlet Witch in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Talia al Ghul in Gotham Knights.
Cora Coe - Aly Ward Azevedo
Aly Ward Azevedo voices Cora Coe. You may have heard her voice as Amy Jenkins in F is for Family.
Noel - Dana Gourrier
Noel is voiced by Dana Gourrier. She’s appeared in some notable live-action film, including Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.
Andreja - Cissy Jones
Cissy Jones lends her voice to the role of Andreja. She also played Joyce in Life Is Strange and Delilah in Firewatch.
Walter Stroud - Armin Shimerman
Armin Shimerman is Walter Stroud. You’ll likely recognize him as the voice of Dr. Nefarious in the Ratchet & Clank series, or Andrew Ryan from Bioshock.
Sam Coe - Elias Toufexis
Sam Coe is voiced by Elias Toufexis. He played Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham Knights and L’ak in Star Trek: Discovery.
Matteo Khatri - Carlos Valdes
Carlos Valdes voices Mattero Khatri. He most notably played Cisco Ramon in The Flash and Arrow.
Vladimir Sall - Bumper Robinson
Vladimir Sall is played by Bumper Robinson. He also played the role of Calloway in Star Trek: Resurgence and Dr. Terrance in Redfall.
Additional voices
- Keeper Aquilus - Keir Dullea
- The Emissary - Nicky Endres
- The Hunter - Phil Crowley
- Frank Renick - George Ackles
- Mike Ababio/Lendel Green/Daniel Kirova - Zeke Alton
- Diego Monroe - Antonio Alvarez
- Commander Kibwe Ikande/Diego Monroe/Justin Snead - Iké Amadi
Those are the voice actors behind some of the more prominent roles in Starfield. If you’ve been adventuring through the new RPG and could use some help along the way, bookmark our Starfield Strategy Guide.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Starfield voice actors & cast list