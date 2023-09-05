How to get Heller's Cutter - Starfield Heller's Cutter is an easy Heavy weapon to nab during the main story of Starfield.

There are tiers of unique weapons in Starfield, with some being closer to must-have and others not so much. Heller’s Cutter is a neat Heavy weapon that players can use for mining resources, but it doesn’t really have a lot of use outside of that. If you need to collect all the things, though, here’s how to get Heller’s Cutter.

How to get Heller’s Cutter

Heller's Cutter can be picked up at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost after recieving the Back to Vectera main quest.

Heller’s Cutter can be found at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, located on Vectera, the location where you begin. This is part of the Back to Vectera mission, a main quest in Starfield. You can, however, go back and grab Heller’s Cutter at any point after the Back to Vectera quest is given to you. Prior to that quest, Heller is in possession of his Cutter, and you won’t be able to acquire it.

When you travel back to the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, you can find Heller’s Cutter in the building on the right when you step off your ship. This building was previously inaccessible. Once you enter, Heller’s Cutter can be found in a case on the right side of the first room. It’s hard to miss.

While some unique weapons in Starfield are game changers, Heller’s Cutter is more of a collectible than anything. You won’t use it for much more than just mining resources, but it’s a bump up from your own Cutter. It’s also cool to just collect all the things if you’re big into loot, which I am. If nothing else, it’ll look cool displayed in a weapon case in your ship’s armory.

Now that you know how to get Heller’s Cutter, feel free to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with collecting all the other unique weapons in the game.