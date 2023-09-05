New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Heller's Cutter - Starfield

Heller's Cutter is an easy Heavy weapon to nab during the main story of Starfield.
Bill Lavoy
There are tiers of unique weapons in Starfield, with some being closer to must-have and others not so much. Heller’s Cutter is a neat Heavy weapon that players can use for mining resources, but it doesn’t really have a lot of use outside of that. If you need to collect all the things, though, here’s how to get Heller’s Cutter.

How to get Heller’s Cutter

An image showing the Heller's Cutter unique weapon in Starfield
Heller's Cutter can be picked up at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost after recieving the Back to Vectera main quest.

Heller’s Cutter can be found at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, located on Vectera, the location where you begin. This is part of the Back to Vectera mission, a main quest in Starfield. You can, however, go back and grab Heller’s Cutter at any point after the Back to Vectera quest is given to you. Prior to that quest, Heller is in possession of his Cutter, and you won’t be able to acquire it.

When you travel back to the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost, you can find Heller’s Cutter in the building on the right when you step off your ship. This building was previously inaccessible. Once you enter, Heller’s Cutter can be found in a case on the right side of the first room. It’s hard to miss.

While some unique weapons in Starfield are game changers, Heller’s Cutter is more of a collectible than anything. You won’t use it for much more than just mining resources, but it’s a bump up from your own Cutter. It’s also cool to just collect all the things if you’re big into loot, which I am. If nothing else, it’ll look cool displayed in a weapon case in your ship’s armory.

Now that you know how to get Heller’s Cutter, feel free to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with collecting all the other unique weapons in the game.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

