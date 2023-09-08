All unique weapons - Starfield Every unique weapon in Starfield sorted into categories with details on how to acquire it.

Starfield is full of unique weapons that players can earn by completing quests, visiting vendors, and exploring. Below you will find a list of all the unique weapons in Starfield, and a brief description describing how they are obtained.

All unique weapons

Unique weapons can come in the form of common, rare, epic, or legendary. They can have multiple perks, or no perks at all in a select few cases. Unique weapons can only be obtained from one source, although there can be multiple ways to obtain a few of them. Obtaining some unique weapons will lock you out of obtaining others.

Unique Weapons in Starfield Unique Heavy Weapons Weapon Acquired Ashta Tamer Found during The Empty Nest main quest, in a weapon case found inside the Shaw Gang cave. Heller's Cutter Obtainable from the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost after receiving the Back to Vectera main quest. N67 Smartgun Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis. Poisonstorm Purchased from Kore Kinetics inside the Trade Tower on Neon. Reckless Bombardment Purchased from L.T. Azevedo during the Hostile Intelligence UC Vanguard quest. Shattered Shock Found in a weapon case inside one of the three storage containers with Aceles samples during Hostile Intelligence. X-989 Microgun Found in the armory during the Hostile Intelligence UC Vanguard quest. Unique Pistols Weapon Acquired Ace Sidearm Purchased from the Jemison Mercantile store in the Spaceport of New Atlantis. Ambassador Received as a gift when you blackmail Ambassador Radcliff during the Friends Like These UC Vanguard quest. Deadeye Received after you complete a Freestar Ranger mission during the Deputized quest and talk to Marshal Daniel Blake. Elegance Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City. Keelhauler Received from Delgado during the Echoes of the Past Crimson Fleet quest. Marathon Purchased from Clints Collectibles on the Gagarin planet in the Alpha Centauri system. The Mutineer Found at Vladimir's Villa after choosing the "So you're retired from the Crimson Fleet" dialogue aboard the Eye. The Prime Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City. Radburn From one of the containers where you find the Terrormorph during the Grunt Work UC Vanguard quest. Short Circuit Purchased from the Best Defense shop next to the HopeTech building on the Palvo planet in the Valo system. Sir Livingstone's Pistol Given to you by your parents if you choose the Kid Stuff trait when creating your character. Solace Complete debt collection missions from GalBank in New Atlantis until you get and complete the Due in Full mission. The Spacer Bought from the Arboron store in the Ryujin Industries building on Neon. Street Sweeper Received by completing the Striker gang mission called the Showdown on Neon. Trickshot Found in a Mech Husk during the UC Vanguard quest War Relics. Unfair Advantage Defeat Commander Kibwe Ikande and loot his body during the Legacy's End Crimson Fleet mission (Tempest missed). The Zapper Purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City. Unique Rifles Weapon Acquired Acid Rain Purchased at Apex Electronics in The Well (New Atlantis) after you retrieve a package for Vicente Salinas. Avatar Sold by a random merchant after starting a New Game Plus. The Buzzcut Purchased from Neon Tactical along the main strip in Neon. Despondent Assassin Acquired by completing two quests in Akila City: False Positives and Leader of the Pack. Feather Purchased from the Key after you join the Crimson Fleet. Fiscal Quarter You'll receive Fiscal Quarter by completing the main mission All that Money Can Buy. Fortune's Glory ??? Fury Purchased from the Key after you join the Crimson Fleet. Gallow's Reach From Petrov's ship during the No Sudden Moves main quest. Head Ranger Purchased from Laredo Firearms in Akila City. Hunterwulf Purchased from the Key after you join the Crimson Fleet. Justifier Received after completing the Audition and finishing the Freestar Ranger faction quests. Last Breath Sold by a random merchant after starting a New Game Plus. Marksman AA-99 Purchased from Centaurian Arsenal in New Atlantis. Mindtear Purchased from Kore Kinetics inside the Trade Tower on Neon. Peacekeeper Purchased from Centaurian Arsenal in New Atlantis. Pirate Legend Complete the Dead Stop, Ghost Hunter, and Exorcisim quests at the Eleos Retreat on Ixyll II in the Ixyll system. Power Beat Purchased from the Key after you join the Crimson Fleet. Revenant Can be looted from the vault room during Eye of the Storm Crimson Fleet faction quest. Speechless Fire Purchased from the Best Defense shop next to the HopeTech building on the Palvo planet in the Valo system. Tempest Defeat Delgado and loot his body during the Legacy's End Crimson Fleet mission (Unfair Advantage missed). Unrestricted Vengeance Complete the main story mission High Price to Pay to receive this unique rifle. Vampire's Gift Purchased from L.T. Azevedo during the Hostile Intelligence UC Vanguard quest. Unique Shotguns Weapon Acquired Boom Boom Purchased from Neon Tactical along the main strip in Neon. Brute Force A reward for completing the Red Mile quest at the Red Mile. Experiment A-7 Received by persuading Ethan during the mission Etangled that begins as part of the Final Glimpses main quest. Jake's Hangover Cure Can be stolen from behind Jake's Bar in The Well in New Atlantis. Rapidshot Purchased from UC Distribution in New Atlantis. Unique Melee Weapon Acquired Syndicate Enforcer Can be stolen at Frankie's Grab + Go in Neon or obtained legitimately through the Ryujin faction missions. The Last Priest Awarded by the Hunter for completing the Infinity's End mission activity.

As we continue to play and explore we'll find more unique weapons to add to the list, and we have to shout out the Starfield subreddit for helping fill out weapons and details that we didn't find on our own. If you'd like to continue your deep dive you should definitely visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more.