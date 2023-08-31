Where to sell Contraband - Starfield After you've smuggled the goods into a city, it's time to sell your Contraband.

Selling your Contraband in Starfield is more difficult than smuggling it given that vendors tend not to advertise their willingness to deal with illegal goods. Thankfully, there’s one vendor that players can find early that will take all your shady merchandise off your hands.

Where to sell Contraband

You can sell Contraband at most Trade Authority locations in Starfield.

The easiest place to sell Contraband early in Starfield are various Trade Authority outposts found throughout the systems. Specifically, you can sell Contraband at the following locations:

Trade Authority - Neon, Volii Alpha, Volii

Trade Authority - Cydonia, Mars, Sol

Trade Authority - The Well, New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri

What makes Neon specifically a great option is that it’s a compact location so, when you arrive, you’ll have access to the Trade Authority without having to spend a lot of time looking for it. In addition to this, Neon Security is also close by, so if you get caught smuggling Contraband and find yourself tossed in jail, you can retrieve your items and head to the Trade Authority in mere seconds. If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, read our full guide on how to smuggle Contraband in Starfield.

Now that you know where to sell Contraband, be sure to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with everything you’ll encounter on your journey.