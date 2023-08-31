New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to sell Contraband - Starfield

After you've smuggled the goods into a city, it's time to sell your Contraband.
Selling your Contraband in Starfield is more difficult than smuggling it given that vendors tend not to advertise their willingness to deal with illegal goods. Thankfully, there’s one vendor that players can find early that will take all your shady merchandise off your hands.

Where to sell Contraband

An image showing the Trade Authority in Starfield accepting Contraband
You can sell Contraband at most Trade Authority locations in Starfield.

The easiest place to sell Contraband early in Starfield are various Trade Authority outposts found throughout the systems. Specifically, you can sell Contraband at the following locations:

  • Trade Authority - Neon, Volii Alpha, Volii
  • Trade Authority - Cydonia, Mars, Sol
  • Trade Authority - The Well, New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri

What makes Neon specifically a great option is that it’s a compact location so, when you arrive, you’ll have access to the Trade Authority without having to spend a lot of time looking for it. In addition to this, Neon Security is also close by, so if you get caught smuggling Contraband and find yourself tossed in jail, you can retrieve your items and head to the Trade Authority in mere seconds. If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, read our full guide on how to smuggle Contraband in Starfield.

Now that you know where to sell Contraband, be sure to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with everything you’ll encounter on your journey.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

