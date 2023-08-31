Where to buy a Shielded Cargo Hold - Starfield If you're trying to outfit your ship to smuggler Contraband, here's where to buy a Shielded Cargo Hold.

Smuggling cargo can be a risky business in Starfield, but there are things you can do to increase your odds of sneaking past cargo scans. In this guide, I’ll tell you exactly where you can buy a Shielded Cargo Hold so that you can start carting around your nefarious goods.

Where to buy a Shielded Cargo Hold

Without a Shielded Cargo Hold, players will have a hard time smuggling Contraband.

Players can buy a Shielded Cargo Hold from Lon Anderssen at the Red Mile early in their playthrough. The Red Mile is a location on the Porrima III planet, in the Porrima system. When you speak to Lon, choose “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” From there, choose the Ship Builder option, then the Add option. Navigate to the Cargo tab and browse through the options. On the left side of the screen when you highlight a Cargo Hold, you’ll see a listing that either says Cargo or Cargo - Shielded. If you intend to smuggle Contraband, you’ll want to buy one of the Shielded Cargo Holds and add it to your ship.

It should be noted that the Red Mile is a level 30 system, and there are several quests and activities that can bring you through these parts. My advice is to visit Lon Anderssen to buy your Shielded Cargo Hold, then leave and let the game bring you back naturally. This way you get to smuggle your goods, but you also don’t spoil the experience for yourself as you journey through the stars.

Now that you know where to buy a Shielded Cargo Hold, be sure to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with everything you could ever need, including where to sell your Contraband.