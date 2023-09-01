How to rename your ship - Starfield If you want to rename your ship, the option is hidden away in a menu that won't seem obvious.

In Starfield, you can customize your experience to a high degree, including renaming your ship. However, finding this option took me a bit longer than I’d like to admit, so no doubt there will be some out there who struggle as well. If you’re looking to change the name of your ship, I’ve got you covered.

Rename your ship

To rename your ship you’ll need to do the following while speaking to one of the ship vendors:

Choose I’d like to view and modify my ships

Select Ship Builder

Select Flight Check

Choose Rename Ship

Yes, the option to change the name of your ship in Starfield is hidden behind some flight checks. It doesn’t make loads of sense to me, but at least we’ve found it and can start exploring in properly named ships.

It should be noted that changing the name of your ship won’t have any impact on gameplay. It’s purely a cosmetic choice so that you can live the space fantasy that you have chosen for yourself.

For more help with everything related to your journey through the stars, don’t forget to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide.